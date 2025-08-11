30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (8/7/1995): Diesel vs. Mo main events, plus Dean Douglas grades Razor & Savio’s performance prior week, Kama (Godfather), Summerslam hype, Lawler challenges Michaels

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

AUGUST 7, 1995

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #348 )

-The show opened with a recap of the Razor Ramon & Savio Vega vs. Owen Hart & Yokozuna match that went off the air last week before concluding. Soundbites aired from Diesel and Mo regarding their TV main event…

-The tag title rematch ended with Yokozuna backslammed Vega as Vega went for a crucifix and scored the three count as Ramon fought with Owen at ringside. A solid match…

-Dean Douglas held another tedius segment grading Ramon & Vega’s performance. Douglas’s character has not been fast out of the starting gate…

(1) Fatu pinned Tony DeVito. During the match Vince McMahon talked to Jerry Lawler about his match on the live Raw against Shawn Michaels next Monday…

-On the “SummerSlam Insider,” Todd Pettengill announced Diesel vs. Mabel, Bret Hart vs. Isaac Yankem, Undertaker vs. Kama, and Michaels vs. Ramon for SummerSlam. He then interviewed Monsoon who said Alundra Blayze vs. Bertha Faye was also added t the card…

(2) Kama beat Troy Haste. During the match McMahon and Lawler interviewed Sid on the phone. Sid complained about Monsoon’s ruling and said the truth is Michaels is scared to face him. The interview was probably a deliberate attempt to show viewers the change in match wasn’t because “Sid left the WWF” since viewers are probably beginning to wonder about Jeff Jarrett and Roadie…

(3) Diesel pinned Mo in the TV main event non-title match. Late in the match, Mabel approached Diesel at ringside. Before Mabel could do any damage Michaels ran to the ring to make the save. Michaels hit a plancha on Mabel, but Mabel caught him and rammed him into the ringpost. Jerry Lawler then bravely issued a challenge to Michaels. The back injury will surely carry over into next week’s Raw main event…

-Another solid “week in the WWF” type show, although Mo-Diesel wasn’t strong…