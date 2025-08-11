30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (7/31/1995): Roman Reigns & Savio Vega vs. Yokozuna & Owen Hart, plus Fatu says don’t do drugs, Goldust introductory video, Lawler stands by his “journalist oath,” Summerslam hype

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

JULY 31, 1995

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #347 )

-The show opened with a preview of the TV main event with Razor Ramon & Savio Vega challenging Yokozuna & Owen Hart…

-Vince McMahon and Jerry Lawler introduced the program. Lawler and McMahon talked about Lawler’s developing feud with Shawn Michaels. Lawler said Michaels backed down from his challenge last week and called him a coward. After his win, Mabel told the fans to shut up and respect him. He then predicted he would be WWF Champion after SummerSlam…

-Another Fatu segment aired with him saying he skipped drugs and became successful…

-Lawler and Michaels exchanged words. Lawler said the vast majority of WWF viewers can’t wait to see Michaels get what’s coming his way from Sid. Michaels told Lawler he might be able to fit Lawler into his schedule. Lawler said he took a journalistic oath when he began as co-host of Raw that he wouldn’t be a wrestler. Lawler said otherwise he’d like to break Michaels in half…

-Another short preview aired for “Golddust”…

(1) Bam Bam Bigelow pinned Bob Cook. McMahon ribbed Lawler for his so-called journalistic oath. Lawler talked about “Waterworld” (we can hear Bobby Heenan saying, “Waterwhat?”) and that Bigelow ate Kevin Costner and burped him up all over his ring outfit. McMahon slipped in a plug for the WWF joining America On-Line with weekly on-line chat sessions which will follow Monday Night Raw… The second Dean Douglas segment aired where he critiqued Bam Bam Bigelow and graded him an “F”…

-McMahon interviewed Jim Cornette, Owen Hart, Yokozuna, and Mr. Fuji…

(2) Skip (w/Sunny) won a squash. Before the match they replayed Skip’s loss to Horowitz…

-Tod Pettengill hosted the first SummerSlam preview. Diesel vs. Mabel, Bret Hart vs. Isaac Yankem, and Michaels vs. Sid…

-Promos aired with Diesel and Lawler & Yankem. Lawler and Yankem were looking at the camera as if it were a mouth and said how disgusting the teeth looked, then compared the mouth to Bret’s career…

-Next week’s Raw main event of Diesel vs. Sir Mo was plugged…

(3) Yokozuna & Owen Hart fought Razor Ramon & Savio Vega in the TV main event. The TV time expired before the match concluded. The match took up virtually the entire final 30 minutes of the show. McMahon pushed Lawler throughout the match to the point that Lawler eventually agreed to wrestle Michaels. Fifteen minutes into the match Ramon executed the Razor’s Edge and pinned Owen, but Cornette convinced the ref that Yokozuna was the legal man in the ring. The ref restarted the match. It seemed the whole angle was devised so McMahon could say in the end, “The referee made a a mistake and wasn’t too proud to admit it,” perhaps in reference to Roadie’s and Jarrett’s decisions to leave…