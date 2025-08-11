WWE RAW RESULTS (8/11): Keller’s report on Sami Zayn vs. Rusev, Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri for IC Title, plus CM Punk addresses MITB cash-in

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW REPORT

AUGUST 11, 2025

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC AT CENTRE VIDEOTRON

AIRED LIVE ON NETFLIX (WORLDWIDE)

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,771 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 10,256. The arena has a capacity of 20,396 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-A video recap aired of the Seth Rollins cash-in on C.M. Punk at Summerslam.

-After an aerial view of Quebec, Michael Cole introduced the show at ringside alongside Corey Graves. Cole noted that Naomi wouldn’t be able to defend her Women’s World Title as scheduled because she wasn’t medically cleared to compete.

-C.M. Punk made his ring entrance. He got a loud “C.M. Punk!” chant. He said their cheers make it hard for him to be angry that he’s not the champion who should be representing the company. He said he has “a Seth Rollins problem.” He said as a so-called visionary, he can’t even see that he’s trying to be him. He said he can’t help but feel he let the fans down. He said if you thought before he was obsessed with becoming champion, he even more possessed to regain the title now. “They say hate the player, not the game,” he said, leaving off the key word “don’t” at the start of that phrase. He said he doesn’t hate the game, but he sure hates the player, Seth Rollins. He said he pretended to be injured so everyone would let their guard down, but when he gets his hands on him, he won’t have to pretend to be injured “because I’m going to break your legs.” L.A. Knight’s music interrupted.

Knight entered the ring. Knight offered a handshake. Punk accepted. Punk then asked if he had something to say. “Of course I’ve got something to say,” Knight said. He said everyone knows Punk was robbed after rising to the moment to become World Heavyweight Champion once more. He said he deserves to have his rematch. Knight said last week during his match with Seth, he couldn’t contain himself and attacked Seth. “You get me disqualified,” he said. “You cost me my opportunity. I understand it, but wrong place, wrong time.” He said they don’t have a problem and he’d like to keep it that way. He told him to whip Seth’s ass, but do it on his time after the bell rings. He said Punk deserves a rematch, but only after he gets his.

Punk said he sees his perspective, but he said he should be thanking him for saving his career and life by interrupting the stomp. He asked if he thought he was going to win the title after getting his head stomped and cracked open like a coconut. “You’re welcome,” Punk said. He said as a former World Champion, he’s ahead of him in line.

Knight said it’s been a 12 year long drought and it’s been long overdue, but Knight said he’s due first because he never has won the title. He said he’s going to do him two favors. He said he’ll forget last week happened as long as he doesn’t do it again and doesn’t step over the line. He said he’ll go beat Seth and become World Champion. He said Punk will then be his first successful title defense.

Punk said he doesn’t want a problem with Knight. He said he’s the best in the world. Paul Heyman then interrupted. Punk said he wasn’t done and is the best in the world (although it came across as if he had run out of things to say and was winging it until Heyman interrupted).

Heyman walked onto the stage, followed by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Heyman said a couple words in French and then said that’s all he knows. He said a few French-Canadian athlete names and then called it a “guttural language.” Fans chanted something in French at Heyman. Heyman said he’d need subtitles. He told Knight not to get in the favor business with Punk. He said it will cost him everything in life including your self-respect and years of your life and your career and your Tribal Chief. Punk called him a crybaby and asked if he’s going to piss his pants. He invited Breakker and Reed to “come on down.” Heyman smiled and said it seemed he taught him well after all those years. “That is one hell of an idea,” he said. He suggested they have a tag match tonight.

Knight said they don’t want Breakker and Reed. As he was about to say he wanted Seth instead, Punk interrupted and said they accept. Knight said he can’t talk for him, but they accept. Heyman said they’d see him tonight. Breakker started making his way to the ring. Reed held him back. Breakker said, “You’re 47! What are you going to do? And you’re 40. I’ll kick your ass!”

(Keller’s Analysis: Good follow-up on last week with the pertinent issues addressed, which is Punk interfered which cost Knight a chance to win, but Punk pointing out he saved him from a stomp. Two good talkers who delivered their message well. I do wonder if the mic stopped working before Heyman interrupted, as it sure appeared Punk was having to improvise past the scripted lines. I don’t think Breakker pointing out that Punk and Knight are 47 and 40 is prudent, but it has the benefit of building Breakker as an unedited hot-head speaking his mind.)

-They went to clips of the three El Grande Americano appearances on last week’s Raw.

-Backstage, Balor was chatting with Roxanne Perez, Raquel Rodriguez, and J.D. McDonaugh backstage. Dominik Mysterio and an El Grande Americano walked in. Balor pulled Dom aside and said they don’t want El Grande Americano there. Dom said he’s using him to their advantage for the TripleMania show next weekend. Balor said he trusted him.Balor suggested Perez and Rodriguez go sort things out with G.M. Adam Pearce.

-Styles made his ring entrance. [c]

-Graves plugged AAA’s TripleMania XXXIII next Saturday at 9 ET with an English and Spanish feed including El Hijo del Vikingo vs. El Grande Americano vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee for the AAA Mega Championship.

(1) A.J. STYLES & DRAGON LEE vs. DOMINIK MYSTERIO & EL GRANDE AMERICANO

Dom’s entrance aired. The bell rang 29 minutes into the hour. They cut to an early break after Lee powerbombed Dom. [c]

They cut to another break after Dom dropkicked Leea and ripped off the mask he (Dom) was wearing. [c]

Eventually, Americano pulled out a metal plate to load his mask, but Styles kicked him and it fell to the ground.Dom put his mask back on and put the plate back in the mask and then headbutted Styles. Americano then rolled up Styles for the win.

WINNERS: Dom & American in 17:00.

-Backstage, Sami Zayn approached Adam Pearce. He asked Pearce if he’s made a decision about getting a world title match. He said he’s only asking for a chance. Pearce said he has to wrestle Rusev later, and then they can have another conversation on the other side. Sheamus walked in and asked Pearce if he wanted to see him. Pearce said he doesn’t want a repeat of what happened with him and Rusev last week. Sami asked him “as a friend” not to get involved in his match tonight. Sheamus said he has his word, but as soon as the match is over, “that Bulgarian bastard is mine.”

-Sami’s ring entrance took place. [c]

-Backstage, Iyo Sky told Pearce she was disappointed Naomi wasn’t medically cleared to defend her title. Pearce said he’d keep her up to date. Raquel and Roxanne walked in and mocked Sky, then asked Pearce for an oportunity. Sky said she’d find a partner and face them later. Pearce liked the idea.

-A graphic listed wrestlers from Quebec: Rick Martel, The Quebecers, Kevin Owens, Pat Patterson, Stan Stasiak, and Sami Zayn.

[HOUR TWO]

(2) RUSEV vs. SAMI ZAYN

Sami got in early offense, but Rusev came back with a uranage. They cut to an early break. [c]

Rusev got a wild-eyed look after giving Sami a beating, but Sami made a comeback with an Xploder. As he set up a Helluva, J.C. Mateo and Tonga Loa yanked Sami out of the ring by his boots. The ref called for the bell.

WINNER: No contest in 11:00.

-Talla Tonga and Solo Sikoa joined in a ringside beatdown of Sami. Sheamus then showed up and kicked Rusev as soon as Rusev stood up at ringside. Sheamus then attacked security guys who were trying restore order. He went back after Rusev. [c]

-Graves and Cole commented on clips of the attack on Sami before the break.

-Backstage, Pearce with security and officials were escorting Solo’s crew out of the arena. A ref then told Pearce that Rusev and Sheamus have been separated. Pearce yelled at him to be sure. New Day and Greyson Wallerthen approached Pearce and complained that Penta has to be stopped. Xavier Woods said Penta tried to destroy his hat which he said cost more than $12,000. Pearce booked Xavier against Penta next week.

-A vignette aired with Bronson Reed. He said he became a big star because he attacked Seth “and I earned his respect.” He said he invited him into The Vision. He said he doesn’t wants Roman Reigns’s respect. He said he punked him out like a fifth grader in front of schoolyard friends. He said he is going to keep adding to his collection of sneakers until he “acknowledges your Tribal Thief.”

-Cole plugged the main event tag match.

-Kairi Sane and Asuka told Sky that she can beat Roxanne. Asuka suggested they accompany her to ringside to keep things fair. Sky said, “Thanks, but no thanks.” Sky headed to the ring.

(3) IYO SKY vs. ROXANNE PEREZ

The end of Perez’s ring entrance aired. The bell rang 19 minutes into the hour. Sky rallied at 4:00 with a big smile on her face. She dropkicked Perez to the floor. She then leaped through the ropes onto both Perez and Rodriguez. Perez got up and hit Sky from behind and then threw her into the ringside steps. They cut to a break at 5:00. [c]

Perez was in control after the break. When Sky made a comeback, Rodriguez tried to call a timeout. Sky dragged Perez back into the ring. As Rodriguez distracted the ref, Perez raked Sky’s eyes and then landed her Shining Wizard for a near fall at 13:00. Perez followed up with an Around the World into a facelock. Sky came back with a butterfly backbreaker for a two count.

Sky went for a top rope Over the Moonsault. Perez lifted her knees, but Sky missed them and landed with her knee on Rodriguez. Both were down and slow to get up. As Rodriguez distracted the ref, Asuka and Kairi ran out and held onto Perez. Sky noticed and charged, but Perez broke free. Sky almost hit Kairi and Asuka. Perez rolled up Sky from behind with a handful of tights and scored a three count. “Oh goodness,” said Cole. “So many things went wrong there.”

WINNER: Perez in 16:00.

-Jackie Redmond told Jey Uso last week they missed him last week. She said Seth and his crew took advantage when he was gone. Jey said he had to handle some family business last week, but receipts are coming. Knight walked in and said a lot of people are speculating that Jey must want to get out of the shadow of Roman Reigns. He said the line starts behind him. Jey welcomed Knight to Raw and said, “Yeet!”

-Cole and Graves hyped the Raw main event tag match. Graves wondered if Knight and Punk can get along long enough to win.

-They showed Maxinne Dupri with Natalya and Akira Tozawa backstage. Then they showed Becky Lynch. [c]

-A clip aired from “WWE Unreal” with Bianca Belair talking about making her own ring gear.

-Sky was distraught with frustration and asked Asuka and Kairi what happened. Asuka shoved Sky and walked away. Kairi looked at Sky in shock. Kairi left on the verge of tears. “What a mess,” said Cole.

(4) BECKY LYNCH vs. MAXXINE DUPRI (w/Akira Tozawa, Natalya) – Women’s IC Title match

As Dupri made her ring entrance, clips aired of Nikki Bella telling Becky to put her IC Title on the line, but later Natalya challenged Becky to a match this week, but Becky accepting the challenge to face Maxxine, not Natalya. Becky’s ring entrance took place. The bell rang 46 minutes into the hour. Early on, Becky told Maxxine to get out of her ring. Maxxine began to leave, but then re-entered and went on the attack.

Later, they exchanged roll-ups, but Becky shifted into a Disarm Her for the tapout win.

WINNER: Lynch in 5:00.

-Afterward, as Lynch trash-talked Maxxine, Natalya stepped in. Becky gave Natalya a running boot and then retreated up the aisle. Tozawa consoled Maxxine.

-Seth gave a spirited speech to Heyman, Reed, and Breakker about Knight and Punk having issues with each other “which means I have no problem at all.” He said tonight is not about him. He wished Breakker and Reed luck and said he was leaving the arena.

-They showed Punk getting ready to head to the ring. [c]

-Cole hyped Clash in Paris.

-A soundbite aired with Bayley who said she has been “doing this for almost 13 years and I’ve never felt the way I feel.” She said she wants more, but feels nothing. “I think it’s my fault,” she said, sounding on the verge of breaking down. Bayley talked about calling herself a role model, but being called that by others first because she acted that way and saw her as someone to look up to.

(5) BRONSON REED & BRON BREAKKER (w/Paul Heyman) vs. C.M. PUNK & L.A. KNIGHT

