FREE PODCAST 8/11 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: WWE PPV buyrate drops, TNA wrestlers upset with ECW emphasis, Samoa Joe, Goldust, Raven, Jim Ross, HOF (170 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Aug. 4 and 5, 2010.

On the Aug. 4, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell (on-location from Memphis!) and co-host PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill discussed with live callers on awful NXT angle the previous night, Samoa Joe situation in TNA, Hardcore Justice PPV, what to expect at ECW-themed PPV, whether some TNA wrestlers are disgruntled with ECW emphasis, how Wilpon Family alleged start-up promotion affects TNA locker room, Randy Savage and Bob Backlund as potential WWE Hall of Fame candidates, Goldust vs. Raven at this stage of their careers, where Jim Ross fits in WWE right now, and much more.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed NXT eliminations and who’s on the cut list. Also, McNeill Mailbag with listener questions on potential WWE cuts right around the time of WWE earnings report, young wrestlers started to be pushed in WWE and how that might affect TNA wrestlers, and more.

Then on the Aug. 5, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks, they discussed the WWE PPV financial returns including a particular focus on the PPV buyrate drop with various ideas for how WWE might and should respond to the numbers. Also, TNA’s production values, NXT’s kissing content, Daniel Bryan possibly joining Team Cena, and Hardcore Justice thoughts in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow.

