VIP PODCAST 8/11 – Greg Parks Outloud! Where the four main men’s and women’s titles could be headed leading up to Survivor Series in November (21 min.)

August 11, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column. This week’s show looks at the four major champions on the men’s and women’s side coming out of Summerslam, and potential opponents they could face in the lead-up to Survivor Series.

