FREE PODCAST 8/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (8-6-2020) Mike & Andrew talk Raw Underground, AEW women’s tag tournament, MJF in main event, Jericho, more (146 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years to the August 6 and 13 episodes of “All Elite Aftershow” with Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek.

First, they discuss a wide range of topics this week, including RAW Underground, AEW women’s tag tournament, MJF in the main event, Darby Allin, the new AEW Heel Club, and a lot more including some Impact topics on the Wrestle House. They also take listener emails. It’s another jam-packed show as always!

Second, they discussed Orange Cassidy, Chris Jericho, cards being subject to change, the push of MJF to the main event spot at All Out (and how AEW didn’t do enough to get him to this spot), as well as a lot more Dynamite topics. They also sneak in some emails on Impact and other notes, such as Raw Underground. trademarks.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO