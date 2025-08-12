FREE PODCAST 8/11 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Adams: Yet another non-finish in a WWE TV main event, Knight-Punk exchange, Noami, Four-way for Clash (132 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Christopher Adams to discuss the August 11 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix including another non-finish in a WWE TV main event and why it’s going to cost WWE, a compelling L.A. Knight-C.M. Punk exchange covering the issues they had with each other after last week, Naomi situation, a four-way WWE Title match announced for the Clash in Parison, some Seth Rollins fake injury storyline talk at the end, and more with live caller, mailbag, and chat interactions throughout.

