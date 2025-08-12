FREE PODCAST 8/11 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Adams: Yet another non-finish in a WWE TV main event, Knight-Punk exchange, Noami, Four-way for Clash (132 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Christopher Adams to discuss the August 11 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix including another non-finish in a WWE TV main event and why it’s going to cost WWE, a compelling L.A. Knight-C.M. Punk exchange covering the issues they had with each other after last week, Naomi situation, a four-way WWE Title match announced for the Clash in Parison, some Seth Rollins fake injury storyline talk at the end, and more with live caller, mailbag, and chat interactions throughout.
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.