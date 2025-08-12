VIP PODCAST 8/11 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Breakker & Reed vs. Punk & Knight, Knight confronts Punk over last week’s run-in, Sky vs. Perez, Rusev vs. Sami, more (35 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the August 11 edition of WWE Raw featuring L.A. Knight confronting C.M. Punk over his run-in last week costing him a chance to beat Seth Rollins, a four-way main event for Clash in Paris with Seth defending against three babyface (who surely will bicker and make themselves unlikable and undercut any of their chances to unseat Seth), another non-finish to a Raw main event, Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri, Iyo Sky vs. Roxanne Perez, Rusev vs. Sami Zayn, and more.

