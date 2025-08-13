FREE PODCAST 8/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland live report from Wrestling Revolver’s Jerry Lynn Invitational, more (73 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland give a special live report from Wrestling Revolver’s Jerry Lynn Invitational with the semi-finals and finals of the first ever tournament featuring Ninja Mack, Rich Swann, Zachary Wentz, and Alan Angels, plus Myron Reed defends the Revolver World Title against Jake Crist, Gringo Loco and Brick Savage (who delivers a star making performance), Ace Austin and Damian Chambers have a great but scary last man standing match, and more. We also talk about Jonathan Gresham’s health scare and the longest match ever. For VIP listeners, it’s a Wrestling Coast to Coast Dream Match from Limitless Wrestling when we check out the Hardys against Swipe Right, and Channing Thomas battles Dezmond Cole.

