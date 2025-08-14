VIP PODCAST 8/13 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Forbidden Door developments including Ospreay, Omega, Ibushi, Christian, Copeland, more (19 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the August 13 episode of AEW Dynamite start to finish including several key Forbidden Door developments including Christian Cage and Adam Copeland hugging and then being booked against Nick Wayne & Kip Sabian, plus a big Lights Out Cage match with the returning Kenny Omega & Kota Kobushi. Also, an effective comedy match with Copeland vs. Stokely Hathway, a key development with MJF and Hangman Page, and more.

