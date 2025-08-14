News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 8/13 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Forbidden Door developments including Ospreay, Omega, Ibushi, Christian, Copeland, more (19 min.)

August 14, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the August 13 episode of AEW Dynamite start to finish including several key Forbidden Door developments including Christian Cage and Adam Copeland hugging and then being booked against Nick Wayne & Kip Sabian, plus a big Lights Out Cage match with the returning Kenny Omega & Kota Kobushi. Also, an effective comedy match with Copeland vs. Stokely Hathway, a key development with MJF and Hangman Page, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025