FREE PODCAST 8/13 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Kuester: Christian-Copeland, Forbidden Door developments and whether concept is broken, more (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Dan Kuester to discuss the August 13 edition of AEW Dynamite including Christian and Adam Copeland hugging it out, the hilarious “Fight Forever” chant for Stokely vs. Copeland, the latest additions to the Forbidden Door, AEW’s PPV future in streaming landscape (Dan is a college Econ Professor who does sports media classes), the main event they didn’t advertise ahead of time, and much more with chat and email interactions throughout.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO