NXT TV RESULTS (8/12): Miller’s alt-perspective report with analysis of Nia Jax vs. Lash Legend, Joe Hendry vs. Charlie Dempsey, Je’Von Evans & Trick & Moose & Oba Femi vs. Dark State, more

NXT TV REPORT

AUGUST 12, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT THE WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON THE CW

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Corey Graves, Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Kelly Kincaid, Blake Howard

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with a recap of last week’s highlights.

-Ava approached Hank & Tank as they were walking in the parking lot. She instructed them to not get involved in tonight’s tag team match with DarkState. They said they wouldn’t, but snickered and winked as they promised.

(1) LASH LEGEND vs. NIA JAX

Surprisingly, they didn’t tear into each other at the bell, but circled each other tentatively before locking up. Legend slapped the taste out of Jax’s mouth while she was shoulder-blocking her in the corner. Jax locked in a guillotine, but Legend lifted her up and threw her off in an incredible show of power. She tried a slam, but couldn’t get the job done. She bounced Nia’s head off a couple of turnbuckles and hit a big splash for a two-count. She got Nia’s feet off the ground a few inches in a slam attempt, but no dice. She kicked Jax out of the ring before they cut to a split-screen commercial break. [c]

While Progressive talked about Superman, Billy Bob Thornton talked about cell phones, and Olive Garden put over their menu, Jax and Legend were battling outside the ring. Back to full-screen, Jax was beating the hell out of Legend in the middle of the ring. Jax hit a crushing Samoan drop for a near-fall. A “this is awesome” chant broke out as Legend powered up Jax for her finisher. That was pretty impressive.

Jax took a page out of Roxanne Perez’s notebook and pulled the ring apron up. Apparently, this referee didn’t see Perez’s match last night, because he did the same thing and put the ring apron back in place while Jax jammed her thumb into Legend’s eye. She smashed Lash with a senton, then followed her outside the ring. They climbed up on the ring steps that had been placed next to the announce desk earlier. Legend attempted to throw Jax over her head and onto the announce table, but Jax fell on top of her and they destroyed the announce table.

Nia got back in the ring and Lash barely made it in before the ten count. Legend finally muscled Jax up and delivered a thunderous bodyslam. She climbed to the top, but Jax followed her up and tried a superplex. Legend slipped down and lifted Jax. She tried to walk Jax to the middle of the ring for a slam, but Nia held onto the top rope. Legend went down under Nia’s weight and became the victim of an absolutely crushing aNIAlator. Jax delivered a second aNIAlator for the pin.

WINNER: Nia Jax at 12:57

(Miller’s Take: This was Nia Jax’s best match in a very long time. Legend was super impressive and they had great chemistry together. The fans were very into this match and gave it a rousing standing ovation when it was over. If Legend’s ribs are still intact after that first aNIAlator, I’ll be very surprised. Ouch.)

-Kelly Kincaid interviewed DarkState backstage. They yelled and growled and cut a rather unconvincing promo on their opponents. [c]

-Chelsea Green and her Secret Hervice were shown getting off an elevator. Green told them they needed to find the woman that Tavion was recruiting and take her out. As they stepped off, Piper Niven spoke into her watch “The Golden Beaver has landed.” I’m not sure how she said that with a straight face. Green came across Kali Armstrong, Chantel Monroe, and Karmen Petrovic, but dismissed them all as possibilites. Hank & Tank, dressed like Sol Ruca and Zaria, ran up to her and acted like morons until Stevie Turner escorted them away. Weird. Green then walked up to Kendal Grey, Tyra Mae Steele, and Carlee Bright. She challenged Grey to a match against Alba, then walked off in search of Ethan Page.

(2) CHARLIE DEMPSEY (w/Wren Sinclair) vs. JOE HENDRY

They started the match with some crisp, fast-paced chain wrestling and appeared pretty evenly matched until Dempsey started throwing forearms. He hit a northern lights suplex and rolled through with it. Hendry showed off his deceptive strength by powering out of a submission hold by Dempsey and turning it into a suplex. Hendry held up Dempsey with one arm before dropping him with the Standing Ovation for the win.

WINNER: Joe Hendry at 4:01

(Miller’s Take: Short, but totally acceptable match for what it was. Dempsey and Hendry are both good enough to have gone ten minutes longer, but the point was made.)

-Josh Briggs was shown walking in the back. [c]

-Lola Vice and Kelani Jordan were warming up in the locker room. Vice and Jordan both talked of getting a title match. Jaida Parker walked up and said she was first in line.

-Josh Briggs made his way to the ring as the fans booed him. He was getting Dominick Mysterio heat. The crowd chanted “Turn his mic off”. Briggs talked about Inamura being selfish and made light of Inamura being a man of honor. “Shut the hell up” was not censored, surprisingly. He challenged Inamura to a Philadelphia Street Fight. Inamura came out to respond. He said he thought Briggs was his friend, but he’s actually a jackass. The crowd latched onto that one. He said in Philadelphi the honor would be in beating him. Inamura landed a hard forearm to the side of Briggs’s head. Security ran out to stop them as they battled on the turnbuckle. Briggs flew backwards after a stiff chop and landed on a few security guys on the floor. Inamura then dove off the turnbuckle and onto about 13 security guys and Briggs.

-Vic Joseph said a sit-down interview with Jordynne Grace was coming up. [c]

–Kelly Kincaid conducted a sit-down interview with Jordynne Grace. She said Blake Monroe was right and she could never see herself for who she really was in the mirror. She spoke of her self-doubt and insecurities. She said she let her guard down with Blake. She said Monroe was insecure, too, and hides behind her glamorous image. She said she was going to show Blake what a champion really looks like.

-Blake Monroe saw the interview in Ava’s office. Ava told her she would meet Grace in the ring next week before her big match at Heat Wave. She began protesting unil Ava shushed her. “Bias much?”, she asked before leaving. Ava smirked and said, “Kinda.”

-A recap was shown of NXT Women’s and TNA Knockouts champion Jacy Jayne losing to Masha Slamovich via DQ on TNA Impact two weeks ago due to interference by Ash By Elegance. Then last Thursday on Impact, Slamovich returned the favor by running in to beat up Ash during her title challenge against Jayne.

-In the back, Blake Howard was with Fatal Influence. He asked Jayne about their upcoming match with Kelani Jordan & Lola Vice. She started to respond, but Fallon interrupted her. Jayne sarcastically thanked Fallon for answering for her and Jazmyn for putting them in this match. Fallon called Jaynes’ attention to the big screen behind them, which showed Ash By Elegance and Masha Slamovich in the hallway of the WWE Performance Center. Jayne was not happy to see that.

-Fatal Influence made their ring entrance before the commercial break. [c]

-In the men’s locker room, Oba Femi tried to fire up his team while Hank & Tank, dressed as exterminators, walked behind them as they sprayed the locker room. Robert Stone babysat them this time.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

[HOUR TWO]

(3) JACY JAYNE & FALLON HENLEY (w/Jazmyn Nyx) vs. LOLA VICE & KELANI JORDAN

Ash By Elegance and Masha Slamovich were shown in the crowd. Jordan and Henley started the match. Jordan showed off her athletic, innovative offense before tagging in Vice. Jayne tagged in and was immediately dominated by Vice. FI took over with some double teaming and arrogance. Vice quickly slipped in a submission on Jayne, then tagged Jordan back in. All four women got it on in the ring, then took it to the outside before cutting to a split-screen commercial break. [c]

After someone cut a hamburger like a pizza and people were shown spilling things so they could show off their superior brand of paper towels, they returned to full-screen. I wonder what would happen if someone actually won a match during the commercial break? Anyway, Jayne was thumping on Jordan, but almost fell victim to a sunset flip. She leveled Jordan with a stiff clothesline, then put her boot in Lani’s throat. She finally made the hot tag to Vice, who gave new meaning to the term “hot tag”. She hit a million spin kicks and a hip attack at the crowd chanted her name.

Jordan tagged back in and hit a spectacular legdrop. She dumped Henley and climbed to the top, but Nyx and Jayne harassed her and she wound up tumbling to the mat. Jayne and Jordan slugged it out mid-ring. Henley broke up a pin attempt and Vice responded by kicking her out of the ring. She also laid waste to Nyx. Jayne took a swing at her and missed, and Vice hit a wicked-looking backfist that flattened Jayne. Kelani hit a split-legged moonsault on Jayne for the pin.

WINNERS: Lola Vice & Kelani Jordan at 12:10.

(Miller’s Take: This exceeded expectations. Vice has been a hot commodity in AAA lately, so it’s no surprise she shined in this match. They replayed that back fist and it was the most devastating one I’ve ever seen. Jayne was glassy-eyed when her teammates scraped her off the canvas. Of course, Kelani was her usual dazzling self. There is definitely an NXT title reign in her future, as she’s one of the most talented women in all of WWE right now.)

-The Progressive NXT Spotlight was on…..the feud between Jasper Troy and Ricky Saints. Troy came across as jealous and compared Saints to the football players he used to protect on the gridiron…the ones who got all the girls and all the glory. He vowed to change that. [c]

(4) KENDAL GREY vs. ALBA FYRE (w/Piper Niven)

They showed footage of Grey’s impressive amateur wrestling accomplishments, which was a very nice touch. Chelsea Green was watching in the back with Ethan Page. Grey showed off her amateur skills early, but Fyre began clubbing on her. Grey showed why she’s a big deal in Evolve with some really slick offense until she ate a huge superkick from Fyre. She recovered quickly and began taking out both women. In the back, Page told Green he wanted to get a closer look and sauntered out to ringside to join Niven. Fyre soon regained control and followed an eye rake by dropping her face-first for the victory.

WINNER: Alba Fyre at 4:06

(Miller’s Take: I was glad to see Grey get some ring time in NXT. She’s a standout in Evolve and, as I’ve said before, has that “it” factor that makes her stand out from everyone else. She has a marketable look and superior in-ring skills, and I predict greatness with a little character development. Alba Fyre gets kudos from me simply for wrestling in a suit and tie.)

-After the match, Ethan Page began gloating until Tavion Heights came out. He said while he respected Grey, she wasn’t his pick. His pick, Tyra Mae Steele, suddenly appeared behind Page and the Secret Hervice. She gave both women German suplexes, and then grabbed Page and German suplexed the glasses off of him. Steele and Heights celebrated in the ring.

-Fatal Influence walked into Ava’s office. Jayne was admonishing Nyx for not even helping her in the match she set up. Ava said, “Hey, don’t even knock, that’s okay.” I know a lot of people don’t care for Ava, but I love her mannerisms and her remarks to the heels. The personal concierge to The Elegance Brand was there also. Ava told Jayne she cleared it with Santino, and she’d be defending the TNA Knockouts title at Heat Wave against Masha Slamovich and Ash By Elegance in a triple threat match. She also announced a six-woman tag team match for next week in Philadelphia with Fatal Influence vs. The Elegance Brand. [c]

-In the locker room, Page and Green were freaking out. Green said she’d enact a peace treaty between America and Canada. Okay.

-The announcers ran down next week’s card in Philadelphia.

-Je’von Evans, Trick Williams, and Moose made their ring entrances. [c]

(5) JE’VON EVANS & TRICK WILLIAMS & MOOSE & OBA FEMI vs. DARKSTATE

All eight men began brawling as the bell rang. It settled into Evans vs. Shugars, with Evans showing off his unbelievable agility. Evans, Moose, and Femi ejected DarkState from the ring. Williams was tagged in, but decided he didn’t want anything to do with it and started to leave. His partners spun him around and hiptossed him over the top rope and onto all of DarkState. Williams jumped back into the ring and was suddenly all about it, seemingly thrilled with his partners. [c]

A split-screen commercial break featuring Mr. Clean and Olive Garden fettucini was followed by Oba Femi physically dominating in the ring. Osiris and Femi collided like a couple of Mack trucks. Lennox covered for a two-count. Femi fought his way back to his feet and tagged Evans, who flew like he was wearing helium-filled tights. After a flurry of blindingly quick, high-flying offense, Lennox grounded him abruptly. Femi and Moose were reaching for a tag. Williams was not. Moose took a hot tag and destroyed DarkState. Scary strong and deceptively agile is Mr. Moose. Williams, Evans, and Moose showed great teamwork that got the fans on their feet. A pin attempt was broken up by everyone.

All hell broke loose. Two members of DarkState attempted to throw Evans to their teammates, but Moose and Femi caught their partner instead. They pitched him back at DarkState and he connected with a double cutter. Williams, Femi, and Moose took out the heels, but Moose accidentally speared Femi. That was the beginning of the end. DarkState grabbed Evans for their finisher. Williams was on the ring apron, but decided to take a powder and left Evans to get bounced off the mat and pinned.

WINNERS: DarkState at 13:19.

(Miller’s Take: This was wild and crazy! Almost too much action to keep up with. No big surprise that it ended with Trick abandoning his team after a miscommunication. Fun way to end the show.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was a fun outing for NXT. They crammed a lot into two hours tonight and it was all really good stuff. Chelsea Green and Ethan Page are great together. It was good to see some of the Evolve women’s locker room tonight. Hopefully, appearances by Grey, Sean Legacy, Swipe Right, and Tyra Mae Steele will encourage fans to tune into Evolve on Tubi. Heat Wave is shaping up nicely. NXT is doing a nice job of rotating their big name players from week to week so they aren’t overexposed. See you guys for Evolve!