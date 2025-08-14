WWE EVOLVE RESULTS (8/13): Brooks Jensen vs. Tate Wilder, Dante Chen vs. Edris Enofe, Layla Diggs vs. Zayda Steel, Karmen Petrovic vs. Tyra Mae Steele

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE EVOLVE TV REPORT

AUGUST 13, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON TUBI

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Peter Rosenberg, Robert Stone

Ring Announcer: Blake Howard

Interviewer: Chuey Martinez

-A recap was shown of highlights from last week’s show.

(1) TATE WILDER vs. BROOKS JENSEN

In case anyone had forgotten what Wilder’s gimmick is, the announcers made cowboy references. Brooks bullied Wilder in the opening minute of the match with some shoulder blocks. Four shoulder blocks from Wilder finally took Jensen off his feet. The cowboy performed a moonsault to the outside, and hit a sunset flip inside the ring for two. Jensen began slugging WIlder, then elbowed him in the face.

The announcers mentioned that Jensen would have fit in 1975 Memphis, Georgia, or Florida. Wilder hit a flurry of punches, followed by some back elbows and a suplex. He missed a moonsault and ate two very stiff lariats before being pinned.

WINNER: Brooks Jensen at 4:56.

(Miller’s Take: Fine opening match. Wilder’s cowboy gimmick isn’t going to take him very far, but the kid has talent. I know I sound like a broken record, but Peter Rosenberg and Robert Stone are so good. Stone referenced old-school Barry Windham in comparison to Jensen’s style and look, and Rosenberg threw back to some classic territories. Jensen is good at what he does, he’s just missing a little something.)

-After the match, Jordan Oasis ran to the ring and attacked Jensen, who hightailed it out of there.

-In the back, Wendy Choo was sitting an an equipment case watching a monitor. She was watching the match where she put Carlee Bright to sleep with the Dirt Nap and cackled maniacally.

-Adrenaline Drip and Jax Presley & Harley Riggins had words in the weight room. Cappuccino Jones challenged them to a match. [c]

-In a back lounge area, Bryce Donovan and Zayda Steel joined Swipe Right and Evolve Champion Jackson Drake. Drake immediately chastised Donovan for dropping the ball last week. Donovan apologized and said he talked to Stevie and got Zayda a match against Layla Diggs tonight. She was not thrilled. He told Swipe Right he got them a WWE ID Showcase match next week. They weren’t happy, either, but Donovan said he was just returning the favor for surprising him last week. Trouble in paradise?

(2) DANTE CHEN vs. EDRIS ENOFE

As Enofe posed on the second turnbuckle before the match, he used his ring cape to hide the fact that he removed the top turnbuckle pad. Chen laid into Enofe to open the match, but Enofe immediately dragged Chen over to the exposed turnbuckle. Enofe blocked an attempt by Enofe to slam his head into the exposed metal.

The referee noticed the missing pad and questioned Enofe, who denied any wrongdoing. Chen got thrown ribs-first into the bare turnbuckle. As Enofe charged in, Chen moved and Enofe ate the steel himself. Chen hit an impressive looking drop while he had Enofe in a guillotine.

They briefly went to the outside before Enofe hit a top rope elbowdrop for a two-count. A furious Enofe hit a series of knees to the face. He climbed the turnbuckle again, but Chen caught up with him and delivered a superplex for two. They traded blows mid-ring until Enofe pinned Chen, but the referee caught him with a handful of tights and stopped the count. Dante hit the Chentle Touch for the win.

WINNER: Dante Chen at 6:24.

(Miller’s Take: Really good effort from both men. Dante got his revenge win, so I’m pretty sure this little mini-feud is over.)

-Ridge Holland approached a beaten Tate Wilder and put him down for having two losses. Wilder called them lessons instead of losses. Wilder challenged Holland, but he said he has his sights set on Sean Legacy. [c]

-Kylie Rae was complaining to Stevie Turner about Chantel Monroe. Stevie said they could wrestle each other in a championship eliminator match. She lost her mind and hugged Stevie, who looked like she just wanted her out of her office. Jordan Oasis reported to Turner, who told him to stop interfering in matches and go cool down somewhere.

(3) LAYLA DIGGS (w/Masyn Holiday) vs. ZAYDA STEEL (w/Bryce Donovan)

Both women were dressed in hot pink, which was not a good idea even though the women look nothing alike. Diggs did a cartwheel over Steel in a nifty move. Donovan was consistently a distraction. Steel locked in a half crab, but Diggs came back while favoring her left knee. Steel weakly kicked out of a pin. The referee got tired of Donovan standing on the ring apron and ejected him. Very shortly afterward, Layla hit Diggety Split, which is a forward release from a vertical suplex, for the easy win.

WINNER: Layla Diggs at 4:02.

(Miller’s Take: Good to see Diggs get a win here, as she shows quite a bit of promise. The story of the match, of course, was Donovan essentially costing his stablemate the match by getting himself thrown out, which distracted Steel and led to her demise.)

-In the back, the ever-annoying It’s Gal convinced Jamar Hampton to go work out with him. [c]

-Chuey Martinez conducted a sit-down interview with Sean Legacy, who expressed his disappointment in failing against Keanu Carver. Martinez showed a clip from a House of Champions show, where Ice WIlliams was running his mouth about Sean Legacy. Sean didn’t seem fazed, and began talking about beating Ridge Holland.

(4) KARMEN PETROVIC vs. TYRA MAE STEELE – Championship Eliminator Match

Steele German suplexed Petrovic halfway across the ring at the very beginning of the match. Petrovic tried to fight back, but Steele simply overpowered her. Steele’s Olympic accomplishments were touted. She was tossing Petrovic like a rag doll, then stretched her in a submission. Again, she tossed Petrovic over her head effortlessly. Steele missed Petrovic as she charged into the corner and landed shoulder-first into the corner.

Petrovic fought back with flying forearms and a slingblade. Steele stopped her cold and tried another German Suplex, but Petrovic rolled out of it and hit her Petrofier kick for the pin.

WINNER: Karmen Petrovic at 4:38.

(Miller’s Take: Not much to this match to talk about. I’m pretty surprised with the way they’ve been promoting Steele that she didn’t win this one. Petrovic obviously has more experience, but I don’t think anyone thinks for a second that she’ll dethrone Kali Armstrong.)

-After the match, Kali Armstrong came out and applauded Petrovic.

FINAL THOUGHTS: A below average effort this week. There was nothing wrong with anything, just nothing memorable, which is fine. Not every show should be expected to hit a home run, as long as they keep the game flowing at a nice pace. I like the footage from indy shows involving the WWE ID prospects. The pending implosion of The Vanity Project could prove to be interesting. Again, Peter Rosenberg and Robert Stone are the best announce team in all of WWE, in my humble opinion. See you next Tuesday for NXT from Philly!