VIP PODCAST 8/14 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Karrion Kross comes across perplexing in new autobiography, UFC-Paramount deal, G1 latest, TV reviews (92 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, the following topics are covered:
- Full analysis and framing of the new UFC deal with Paramount+
- A review and commentary on the last week of New Japan G1 tournament developments
- Reviews of AEW Collision and Dynamite
- Reviews of WWE Smackdown, Raw, and NXT including John Cena’s post-title-loss promo on Smackdown
- A review and preview of UFC events
- A review of Karrion Kross’s new book which paints a picture of a complex, capricious, curious personality
