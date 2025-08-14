News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 8/14 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Karrion Kross comes across perplexing in new autobiography, UFC-Paramount deal, G1 latest, TV reviews (92 min.)

August 14, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, the following topics are covered:

  • Full analysis and framing of the new UFC deal with Paramount+
  • A review and commentary on the last week of New Japan G1 tournament developments
  • Reviews of AEW Collision and Dynamite
  • Reviews of WWE Smackdown, Raw, and NXT including John Cena’s post-title-loss promo on Smackdown
  • A review and preview of UFC events
  • A review of Karrion Kross’s new book which paints a picture of a complex, capricious, curious personality

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025