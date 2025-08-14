VIP PODCAST 8/14 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Karrion Kross comes across perplexing in new autobiography, UFC-Paramount deal, G1 latest, TV reviews (92 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, the following topics are covered:

Full analysis and framing of the new UFC deal with Paramount+

A review and commentary on the last week of New Japan G1 tournament developments

Reviews of AEW Collision and Dynamite

Reviews of WWE Smackdown, Raw, and NXT including John Cena’s post-title-loss promo on Smackdown

A review and preview of UFC events

A review of Karrion Kross’s new book which paints a picture of a complex, capricious, curious personality

