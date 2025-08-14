VIP PODCAST 8/14 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): House of Torture, McMahon & Hogan, best territory of ’60s-’70s, ZSJ-AEW, Cena’s treatment of Cody, Dreamer-Heyman, more (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Which local pro sports team would Todd and Wade pick to win a championship

House of Torture

Forbidden Door concept no long applying

WWE’s transparency in bringing Brock Lesnar back without addressing any of the controversies he’s part of

Why did it take so long to come up with a name for the Seth Rollins/Paul Heyman faction

Did Vince McMahon ever regret letting Bret Hart out of his contract to sign with WCW?

What would AEW wrestlers who won cash prizes for winning matches do at Mall of America?

What can be applied from Attitude Era to future eras of wrestling?

Has Jade Cargill lost some mystique in her time in WWE compared to AEW?

Is A.J. Styles a Hall of Fame wrestler?

What territory was the best in the 1960s and ’70s?

Comparing Vince McMahon/Hulk Hogan pairing to Phil Jackson/Michael Jordan and Bill Belichick/Tom Brady

Which fantasy WrestleMania main event is the biggest missed opportunity in hindsight among Undertaker-Sting, Steve Austin-Hulk Hogan, and The Rock-Roman Reigns

Would Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Steve Austin & Cody Rhodes have been a better main event for night one of WrestleMania 40 than Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre?

Zack Sabre Jr.’s likely usage as an AEW full-timer?

WWE and AEW business trends revisited

Shouldn’t John Cena have said more about Cody Rhodes on Smackdown?

Should WWE and AEW hire spokespeople to handle tough questions?

More on outrage over Brock Lesnar returning to WWE

What is a Lights Out match and what’s its history?

Did Tommy Dreamer really ever plan to kill Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 17?

Does Paul Heyman have the ability to write a book and be completely honest and open about his career? Especially about his time in WWE or would it still have that pro-WWE spin on it?

Why did Wade stop star ratings?

The choice between money and maximum exposure for WWE and UFC in streaming deals

Is Mercedes Mone collecting belts as an excuse to go on paid vacations around the world?

Godfather 2

Is WWE behind Brock Lesnar because of shared interests in terms of the Janel Grant lawsuit?

