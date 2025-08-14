VIP PODCAST 8/14 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): House of Torture, McMahon & Hogan, best territory of ’60s-’70s, ZSJ-AEW, Cena’s treatment of Cody, Dreamer-Heyman, more (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- Which local pro sports team would Todd and Wade pick to win a championship
- House of Torture
- Forbidden Door concept no long applying
- WWE’s transparency in bringing Brock Lesnar back without addressing any of the controversies he’s part of
- Why did it take so long to come up with a name for the Seth Rollins/Paul Heyman faction
- Did Vince McMahon ever regret letting Bret Hart out of his contract to sign with WCW?
- What would AEW wrestlers who won cash prizes for winning matches do at Mall of America?
- What can be applied from Attitude Era to future eras of wrestling?
- Has Jade Cargill lost some mystique in her time in WWE compared to AEW?
- Is A.J. Styles a Hall of Fame wrestler?
- What territory was the best in the 1960s and ’70s?
- Comparing Vince McMahon/Hulk Hogan pairing to Phil Jackson/Michael Jordan and Bill Belichick/Tom Brady
- Which fantasy WrestleMania main event is the biggest missed opportunity in hindsight among Undertaker-Sting, Steve Austin-Hulk Hogan, and The Rock-Roman Reigns
- Would Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Steve Austin & Cody Rhodes have been a better main event for night one of WrestleMania 40 than Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre?
- Zack Sabre Jr.’s likely usage as an AEW full-timer?
- WWE and AEW business trends revisited
- Shouldn’t John Cena have said more about Cody Rhodes on Smackdown?
- Should WWE and AEW hire spokespeople to handle tough questions?
- More on outrage over Brock Lesnar returning to WWE
- What is a Lights Out match and what’s its history?
- Did Tommy Dreamer really ever plan to kill Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 17?
- Does Paul Heyman have the ability to write a book and be completely honest and open about his career? Especially about his time in WWE or would it still have that pro-WWE spin on it?
- Why did Wade stop star ratings?
- The choice between money and maximum exposure for WWE and UFC in streaming deals
- Is Mercedes Mone collecting belts as an excuse to go on paid vacations around the world?
- Godfather 2
- Is WWE behind Brock Lesnar because of shared interests in terms of the Janel Grant lawsuit?
