VIP PODCAST 8/14 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): House of Torture, McMahon & Hogan, best territory of ’60s-’70s, ZSJ-AEW, Cena’s treatment of Cody, Dreamer-Heyman, more (121 min.)

August 14, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

  • Which local pro sports team would Todd and Wade pick to win a championship
  • House of Torture
  • Forbidden Door concept no long applying
  • WWE’s transparency in bringing Brock Lesnar back without addressing any of the controversies he’s part of
  • Why did it take so long to come up with a name for the Seth Rollins/Paul Heyman faction
  • Did Vince McMahon ever regret letting Bret Hart out of his contract to sign with WCW?
  • What would AEW wrestlers who won cash prizes for winning matches do at Mall of America?
  • What can be applied from Attitude Era to future eras of wrestling?
  • Has Jade Cargill lost some mystique in her time in WWE compared to AEW?
  • Is A.J. Styles a Hall of Fame wrestler?
  • What territory was the best in the 1960s and ’70s?
  • Comparing Vince McMahon/Hulk Hogan pairing to Phil Jackson/Michael Jordan and Bill Belichick/Tom Brady
  • Which fantasy WrestleMania main event is the biggest missed opportunity in hindsight among Undertaker-Sting, Steve Austin-Hulk Hogan, and The Rock-Roman Reigns
  • Would Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Steve Austin & Cody Rhodes have been a better main event for night one of WrestleMania 40 than Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre?
  • Zack Sabre Jr.’s likely usage as an AEW full-timer?
  • WWE and AEW business trends revisited
  • Shouldn’t John Cena have said more about Cody Rhodes on Smackdown?
  • Should WWE and AEW hire spokespeople to handle tough questions?
  • More on outrage over Brock Lesnar returning to WWE
  • What is a Lights Out match and what’s its history?
  • Did Tommy Dreamer really ever plan to kill Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 17?
  • Does Paul Heyman have the ability to write a book and be completely honest and open about his career? Especially about his time in WWE or would it still have that pro-WWE spin on it?
  • Why did Wade stop star ratings?
  • The choice between money and maximum exposure for WWE and UFC in streaming deals
  • Is Mercedes Mone collecting belts as an excuse to go on paid vacations around the world?
  • Godfather 2
  • Is WWE behind Brock Lesnar because of shared interests in terms of the Janel Grant lawsuit?

