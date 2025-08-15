WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: A compilation of wrestler saves over the years from the League of Nations to Rhea Ripley, but one group was missing

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

One of the most important things a pro wrestler can do is make friends. A friend to a wrestler can be very beneficial whenever they are in any kind of trouble, such as a multi-person attack or a beatdown by an enemy. It can also be a good thing to have a lot of friends, which is where factions come in.

Factions are a group of people that work together in professional wrestling to accomplish a goal. Sometimes, the difference between being the winner and loser of a match is a friend’s help.

The WWE YouTube channel uploaded another video to their WWE Playlist series. This time, they uploaded a video about 30 minutes of amazing wrestler saves. The video spotlights the times where a wrestler is in a bad situation but got some help from a friend. The friend helped the wrestler out of their situation by being a good ally to them. This video will show how much friendship is really worth in wrestling.

This was a cool video showcasing how allies are very helpful in WWE, especially when one wrestler is in a sticky situation. Most of the time, a lot of friendships end with a match against each other. But the ensuing feud provokes memories of a different time when things were good between them.

I enjoyed seeing Rhea Ripley saving Damian Priest. They were such an integral part of the original incarnation of the Judgment Day and had a nice run as the Terror Twins after they got kicked out of the faction. It was also nice to see the Wyatt Family saving Roman Reigns while he was getting attacked by the League of Nations. Whenever someone is in danger of getting beat down by a faction, the best outcome is when multiple people help them. That’s what happened when Reigns was alone, saving him from harm. Allies can be the difference between getting beat up and standing tall in the ring.

Overall, this was a good video showing that friends and faction members can be a good way to stay out of potential harm in the ring. There are some instances, though, where they are banned from ringside whenever a match takes place. But if that’s not the case, more often than not a friend or multiple allies will be there to help.

At 30 minutes of runtime, this video spotlights many instances of where wrestlers got saved from immense damage from an opponent or faction members.

The one missing element that should’ve been in the video was The Bloodline. There’s been hundreds of times over the past four years where there has been interference in order to benefit a member of that faction in their matches. That would’ve added substantial material to this video.

Having friends to help you out when you need help is a great thing, especially when you’re in danger and need some support.