AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (8/16): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

August 16, 2025

When: Thursday, August 16, 2025

Where: Cincinnati, Ohio at Andrew J Brady Music Center

How To Watch: TNT cable network

Attendance: WrestleTix reported 1,380 tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 4,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • JetSpeed vs. Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta
  • Hechicero vs. Lee Moriarty vs. Nigel McGuiness vs. Daniel Garcia – Technical Spectacle (Winner to get title shot against Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door)
  • Julia Hart vs. Kris Statlander vs. Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay – $100K 4-Way Collision
  • Juice Robinson vs. Bryan Keith
  • Ricochet vs. Ace Austin
  • Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Johnson vs. Blake Christian & Lee Johnson
  • “Timeless” Toni Storm to speak

