AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (8/16): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Thursday, August 16, 2025
Where: Cincinnati, Ohio at Andrew J Brady Music Center
How To Watch: TNT cable network
Attendance: WrestleTix reported 1,380 tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 4,500 spectators when configured for concerts.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- JetSpeed vs. Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta
- Hechicero vs. Lee Moriarty vs. Nigel McGuiness vs. Daniel Garcia – Technical Spectacle (Winner to get title shot against Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door)
- Julia Hart vs. Kris Statlander vs. Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay – $100K 4-Way Collision
- Juice Robinson vs. Bryan Keith
- Ricochet vs. Ace Austin
- Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Johnson vs. Blake Christian & Lee Johnson
- “Timeless” Toni Storm to speak
