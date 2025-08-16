AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (8/16): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Thursday, August 16, 2025

Where: Cincinnati, Ohio at Andrew J Brady Music Center

How To Watch: TNT cable network

Attendance: WrestleTix reported 1,380 tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 4,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

JetSpeed vs. Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta

Hechicero vs. Lee Moriarty vs. Nigel McGuiness vs. Daniel Garcia – Technical Spectacle (Winner to get title shot against Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door)

Julia Hart vs. Kris Statlander vs. Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay – $100K 4-Way Collision

Juice Robinson vs. Bryan Keith

Ricochet vs. Ace Austin

Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Johnson vs. Blake Christian & Lee Johnson

“Timeless” Toni Storm to speak

