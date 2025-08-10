AEW COLLISION REPORT (8/8): Fletcher vs. Ishii for TNT Title, Hangman & Jet Speed vs. Rush & Dralistico & The Beast Mortos, Juice vs. Ricochet, plus Max Caster, FTR, Bayne

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT

AUGUST 9, 2025

ROANOKE, VA. AT BERGLAND CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness, Tony Schiavone, & Paul Walter Hauser

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 3,197 tickets had been distributed a few hours before the start of the show; the arena was set up for 3,653.

[HOUR ONE]

-Saturday Night was once again alright for fighting as Tony Schiavone welcomed everyone to Collision. Tony and Nigel were joined by Paul Walter Hauser at the announce desk.

(1) KYLE FLETCHER vs. TOMOHIRO ISHII – TNT Title match

Kyle Fletcher’s music kicked in immediately to bring out Kyle all by himself. They showed some replays of the brutal match the week before where Fletcher won the title. Ishii entered next, holding the NJPW Openweight Title.

-The bell rang to start the match four minutes into the show. They started off trading forearms because Ishii was part of the match. This continued for some time. Fletcher hit the ropes and bounced off of Ishii. Ishii dropped Fletcher with a clothesline.

Fletcher tried a suplex but Ishii countered it. Fletcher went for an enziguri but Ishii ducked it. Fletcher was agitated and rolled out of the ring to argue with fans in the front row. Fletcher eventually made his way back to the ring as Ishii waited.

Ishii landed a few chops and then Fletcher landed one. Fletcher whipped Ishii into the corner, but he bounced right out and ran through Fletcher with a shoulder block. Ishii followed up with an odd number of chops in the corner.

Ishii went for a back suplex, but Fletcher countered into a side headlock. Ishii shot fletcher off the ropes, but Fletcher came back with a running kick. Ishii tried to come back with some chops, but Fletcher scoop slammed him. Fletcher locked in a headlock on the ground, but Ishii struggled to his feet. Ishii tried for a back suplex again. Fletcher broke out before Ishii finally caught him with the back suplex.

Paul Walter Hauser and Nigel questioned whether it was a Saito suplex or a backdrop driver. Either way, Ishii hit the ropes and ran into Fletcher’s arms. Fletcher scooped him up and drove him down with into a Michinoku Driver. Schiavone said it was a scoop slam into a powerbomb, and they cut to break before either of the other, more knowledgeable announcers could correct him. [c]

Back from break, Fletcher landed a few kicks, but Ishii shrugged them off and then reversed a vertical suplex attempt into a vertical suplex. Ishii chopped Fletcher again in the corner an odd number of times. Fletcher landed a kick and hit the ropes but ran into a big shoulder block from Ishii.

Ishii placed Fletcher onto the top turnbuckle and went for a superplex, but Fletcher punched his way out of it. Ishii connected with a rising headbutt and went back up top and delivered the superplex. Ishii went for the pin, but Fletcher kicked out at two.

Ishii charged Fletcher, but he dodged him and Ishii tumbled to ringside. There were dueling “Let’s Go Kyle” and “Ishii” chants as Fletcher set up for a brainbuster on the apron. Ishii resisted so Fletcher landed a pair of kicks that stunned Ishii. Fletcher tried again and drilled Ishii into the apron with a brainbuster.

Fletcher rolled Ishii into the ring and climbed to the top turnbuckle. Fletcher connected with a flying elbow drop and went for the pin, but Ishii kicked out at two. Fletcher hit a running kick but then charged into backdrop from Ishii. Fletcher came back with a half and half suplex, but Ishii didn’t mind and hit Fletcher with a German suplex that didn’t faze him. Both men hit each other with enziguris, finally leaving both men on the mat.

And then they were back to trading forearms. It looked like Ishii got the better of it until he hit the ropes and ran into a lariat from Fletcher. Fletcher followed up with a running kick in the corner before lifting Ishii up onto the top turnbuckle. Fletcher set up for a superplex, but Ishii slipped out under him, lifted him up and landed a running powerbomb.

Fletcher got to his feet and Ishii hit him with a running lariat and turned Fletcher inside out. Ishii went for the p[in, but Fletcher kicked out at two. Fletcher tried to come back with kicks, but Ishii ate them and came back with thrusting headbutt that rocked Fletcher. Ishii fell on top for the pin, but Fletcher got a shoulder up at two.

Fletcher dodged Ishii and landed a knee followed by a high angle powerbomb. Fletcher went for the pin, but Ishii kicked out at two. Fletcher got a running start and connected with his signature running kick, but Ishii shrugged it off. Fletcher went for another one, but Ishii came out of the corner with a clothesline.

Fletcher got immediately back to his feet and landed another running kick on Ishii. Fletcher followed it up with his sheer drop brainbuster. Fletcher made the pin and got the win.

WINNER: Kyle Fletcher in 17:00 to retain the TNT Title.

(White’s Take: Good to see Fletcher and the TNT Title taking the center stage here. Anyone not familiar with New Japan will probably be confused why it took Fletcher 17 minutes to beat chop-happy, no-selling, Conglomeration-affiliated Ishii. Still a quality match, but unnecessarily so.)

After the match, Fletcher got on the microphone to congratulate the crowd on witnessing the first defense of what will be the greatest title reign in AEW history. Fletcher said he has an opportunity at Forbidden Door and asked New Japan to send their best man to face him for the TNT Championship.

-Don Callis was backstage congratulating Fletcher on his win. Don said he likes beating NJPW stars and invited their best to come face Kyle Fletcher. Which is the same thing Kyle said. Don said he will choke whoever they send with his one-of-a-kind tie.

-Schiavone threw to a video package from earlier in the day of Ricochet and GOA beating down some randos in the backstage area. A guy tried to talk sense into them but he got thrown into a stack of chairs. Another guy tried the same thing and got a super kick. Ricochet said he’s got the firepower and he’s going to use it. He said they will dismantle everything in their path until they get what the respect they deserve. [c]

-They returned from commercial with Lexy backstage with Nick Wayne, Kip Sabian, and Mother Wayne. Lexy asked them why the con-chair-to’d Christian last week. Kip said everyone is questioning them. Nick said it’s typical Christian lying to everyone around him. Nick said Christian was right that he could be a star. In fact, he’s already a shooting star and the next chapter is ending Christian’s career.

(2) MEGAN BAYNE (w/ Penelope Ford) vs. EMILY ROSE

Megan Bayne’s music played to bring out Bayne’s herald, Penelope Ford. Bayne followed her out. Her opponent, Emily Rose was already in the ring. The bell rang and the match started 34 minutes into the hour.

Bayne immediately dropped Rose with a flying clothesline. Bayne followed up with a big splash into the corner and double underhook suplexed her back out of the corner. Bayne hit another huge clothesline. Rose landed a back elbow and attempted to climb to the top rope, but Bayne caught her and nailed her with the running powerbomb straight into the pinf or the three count.

WINNER: Megan Bayne in 1:00

(White’s Take: If Bayne must be in a holding pattern, I suppose being on TV and winning matches is a better holding pattern than the mysteriously off TV variety we’re used to.)

-Bryan Keith and Big Bill were backstage with Lexy, and Bryan Keith was “pissed.” They yelled at Juice Robinson via the camera. Bill said he crossed one line, and then another line, which was too many damn lines. Bill said he’s going to walk a straight line and rip Juice’s head off.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

(3) JUICE ROBINSON (w/Austin Gunn) vs. RICOCHET

The arena went black before the Bang Bang Gang’s music played. Juice made his way to the ring, followed by Austin who was holding the cardboard cutouts of Colten and Jay White. Ricochet’s music played next, bringing out Ricochet, conspicuously without GOA. The bell rang 39 minutes into the show.

The crowd chanted for Juice, which upset Ricochet. Ricochet started to leave but slid back into the ring instead. They locked up and Juice forced Ricochet into the corner. Ricochet went for a kick, but Juice caught his foot. Juice went for a left hand but Ricochet rolled out of the ring to escape it.

A frustrated Ricochet punched the cardboard cutout of Jay White before returning to the ring. Ricochet landed a chop. Juice faked a chop then bopped Ricochet on his bald head, eliciting a “you are bald” chant. Juice hit a back drop followed by a standing senton. Juice went for the pin, but Ricochet kicked out at two.

Juice rammed r Ricochet face first into the turnbuckles, then ran him across the ring into the opposite turnbuckle, which sent Ricochet flipping back onto the mat. Juice hit Ricochet with a ten count punch in the corner.

Toa Liona walked out to the stage, distracting Juice. Austin and the referee approached Liona, allowing Bishop Kaun to sneak in on the other side of the ring. Kaun dragged Juice out of the ring and bodyslammed him on the floor. Ricochet capitalized with a suicide dive onto Juice as they went to commercial [c]

Back from break, Juice tried to power out of a necklock, but Ricochet raked his eyes. Ricochet hit the ropes and charged into a spinebuster from Juice. Juice hit a combination of right jabs and nailed Ricochet with the big left hand. Juice hit a clothesline in the corner and then a running leg lariat. Juice went for the pin, but Ricochet kicked out at two.

Juice set up for The Juice Is Loose, but Ricochet pushed him off. Ricochet landed a flipping kick and a knee that sent Juice into the corner. Ricochet landed a running kick into the corner, hopped onto the apron and swept Juice’s legs out from under him with connecting with a slingshot low dropkick into the ring. Ricochet made the cover, but Juice kicked out at two.

Ricochet lifted Juice onto his shoulder, but Juice slipped off. Ricochet executed a standing switch into a rollup, but Juice kicked out at two. Ricochet ducked a leg lariat from Juice but then ran into an arm lariat. Juice went for the pin, but Ricochet kicked out at two.

Ricochet rolled to the apron and landed back-to-back hotshots on Juice. Ricochet springboard into the ring with a flying clothesline. Ricochet followed up with a springboard moonsault and a standing shooting star press. Ricochet went for the pin, but Juice kicked out at two.

Ricochet set up for the Spirit Gun, but Juice ducked and planted Ricochet with a flapjack. Juice rolled Ricochet up into a close two count. Juice set up for The Juice Is Loose, but Bishop Kaun jumped onto the apron, distracting Juice and the ref. Austin pulled Kaun off of the apron, but then turned around into a giant shoulder block that sent Austin flying over the announce desk.

During the distraction, Big Bill snuck into the ring and dropped Juice with a big boot. Ricochet took advantage and nailed Juice with the Spirit Gun. Ricochet made the cover and got the win.

WINNER: Ricochet in 13:00

(White’s Take: Ricochet should be piling up somewhat clean victories with his new heavies. And Juice doesn’t need to win until we get a full beard back. Not sure what the deal is with Bill and Keith.)

-They threw to a video package highlighting Athena “by the numbers.” The highlighted her 66-0 ROH record, and 900+ days as ROH women’s champion. [c]

-They returned from commercial showing a replay of Rush hitting his dropkick on Max Caster after the five minutes last week.

-Max Caster was backstage, proudly holding his patent. Lexy asked if Caster won a moral victory in the match with Rush. Caster said that Rush is the one with the moral victory for surviving five with the best wrestler alive. Caster said thanks to A.R. Fox and Jetspeed for the help, but not to bother next time. Caster excitedly started his chant before grabbing his patent and walking off.

(4) FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) & STOKELY vs. RYAN ZUKKO & JOE KEYS & JOSH FULLER

FTR’s music to bring out Dax, Cash and Stokely still on a single crutch. Their opponents were waiting in the ring. Stokely made a miraculous recovery and threw down the crutch.

[HOUR TWO]

The bell rang to start the match at the top of the second hour with Cash and Keys starting things out. Keys ate a pair of shoulder blocks. Cash tagged in Dax as Zukko tagged in across the ring.

Dax chopped and punched Zukko into the corner. Zukko came out with an overhand chop and locked in a wristlock to tag in Fuller. Dax dropped Fuller with a clothesline followed by a snap suplex. Dax hit an elbow drop, leg drop, and headbutt combination before forcing Fuller into the corner for some more chops.

Stokely got the tag and landed a punch on Fuller. Fuller started to fight back and Stokely immediately tagged Cash back in. Cash ducked an enziguri that connected with Dax. Fuller pushed Cash off with his legs and made the tag to Zukko.

Zukko got in the ring and ran right into the Shatter Machine. They tagged Stokely in and Dax and Cash zet Zukko up into a dual piledriver. Stokely came off the top right to complete the spike piledriver.

WINNERS: FTR & Stokely in 3:00

-They went to a video package on Darby Allin and his feud with Jon Moxley, including Darby’s trip down the stairs and up Everest, and his new fascination with chloroform.

(5) A.R. FOX vs. HECHICERO

-Daniel Garcia made his entrance dressed in street clothes and made his way to the announce desk. Hechicero made his entrance and A. R. Fox was already in the ring. The match started eight minutes into the second hour.

Hechicero picked Fox’s ankle on a leapfrog and then landed a few chops. Fox came back with a kick followed by back-to-back suicide dives and a flipping dive to cap it off. Fox went for a swanton bomb, but Hechicero got his knees up. Hechicero delivered a spinning backbreaker and then a running kick as they went to break. [c]

Back from break, Fox fought out of a side headlock. Hechicero ducked a few kick and then landed a jumping kick. The camera cut to the announcers as Fox came back with what sounded like a kick of some kind. Fox sidestepped a dropkick in the corner but then ran into a spinning lariat from Hechicero. They showed Lee Moriarty with the rest of Shane Taylor Promotions watching in the back.

Fox tried dodged a clothesline and landed an enziguri. Fox hit a cutter and then a high swanton from the top rope. Fox went for the pin, but Hechicero kicked out at two. Fox struggled to get Hechicero onto his shoulders and then landed a Death Valley Driver. Fox climbed to the top rope and went for a 450 slpash,. But Hechicero rolled out of the way.

Fox crashed into the mat and Hechicero got a running start and executed an odd looking headcsissors. Hechicero followed up with an inverted monkey flip into a rear chin lock. Hechicero locked in the submission and Fox tapped out.

WINNER: Hechicero in 8:00

(White’s Take: If you’ve never seen Fox look impressive in a loss, you’ve probably never seen Collision.)

-They went to a video package running down Bowens and Caster’s run in from a few weeks ago. It showed Caster starting to get crowd support as Bowens and Billy Gunn began to have issues with each other. [c]

-The returned from commercial with a video of Harley Cameron, with her face bandaged, watching video of herself getting slammed into the steel steps. She then put on a pink protective mask that apparently took her over (not unlike the Jim Carrey classic, The Mask)

(6) TRIANGLE OF MADNESS (Thekla & Skye Blue & Julia Hart) vs. TAY MELO & QUEEN AMINATA & WILLOW NIGHTINGALE

The spooky triumvirate made their darkness-tinged entrance, holding a quick séance mid-ring before Tay Melo made her entrance. Tay waited for Queen Aminata and Willow to make their entrance. They bell rang to start the match 25 minutes into the hour.

Aminata charged Thekla, who ducked and landed a slap. Aminata came back with a snapmare into her Chocolate Kisses, but only connected ass to face like four times before Skye broke it up. Paul Walter Hauser quipped that Aminata got that move from Harley Race.

Julia entered and they attempted to triple team Aminata. However, Aminata fought them off briefly before Thekla and Julia caught her with a double back elbow. Thekla went for the pin but Amianta kicked out at one.

Aminata slapped Thekla and tagged Tay in as Julia tagged in. Tay took Julia down with judo throws and a roundhouse. Tay went for the pin, but Julia kicked out. Willow tagged in and chopped Hart. Willow tried to hit ten clotheslines on Julia in the corner, but Thekla broke it up at nine.

Thekla and Julia set Willow up for a double suplex, but Willow reversed it and suplexed them both simultaneously. Syke jumped into the ring from the top, but Willow caught her in mid air and slammed her down. Willow locked in a camel clutch on Skye Thekla and Julia tried to break it up, but Tay and Aminata entered and fought them off. Tay and Aminata posed as Willow held the submission as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Willow struggled to tag in Aminata, but the ref didn’t see it. Willow slammed Thekla, but Skye came in with landed a kick to the side of Willow’s head. Aminata entered illegally and nailed and Skye with a lifting inverted DDT. Julia took Aminata out with a back leg trip and then Tay nailed Julia with a running bicycle knee. Thekla dropped Tay with a forearm, leaving just the legal women (Willow and Thekla) in the ring.

Thekla hit a combination of strikes that knocked Willow back, but Willow sprang off of the ropes and landed a clothesline on Thekla. Willow and Thekla crawled to their corners and tagged in Skye and Aminata.

Aminata hit a clothesline and then a snap suplex on Skye. Aminata followed up with a clothesline in the corner and a swinging fisherman neckbreaker. Aminata made the cover, but Julia broke it up. Aminata tossed Julia out of the ring, and Skye caught Aminata with a thrust kick. Aminata was stunned but came back with a headbutt.

Tay tagged in and drilled Skye with a running knee. Tay knocked Julia off of the apron and then hit a running pump kick on Skye in the corner. Tay stomped on Skye in the corner and then dragged her to the center of the ring. Tay planted Skye with a hammerlock DDT (DD-Tay) and went for the pin. Thekla broke it up at the last second.

Thekla dropped Tay with a forearm smash and then went into her spider pose, setting up the spear. Thekla darted out of the corner Tay, but Willow blindsided her with a pounce that nearly knocked her out of the ring.

Willow charged Skye, but she ducked sending Willow tumbling out of the ring. Tay grabbed Skye and set her up to the Tay-KO, but Julia broke it up with a kick. Julia and Skye set Tay up and into their double team swinging uranage finisher. Julia held Aminata back as Skye made to the cover and got the win.

WINNERS: Triangle of Madness in 9:00

(White’s Take: If they’re going to have a stable of three women, they should probably win trios matches over a random assortment of opponents. Willow was basically the star of the show though, despite some goofy/bad promo and character work in recent weeks.)

-A video package aired of SkyFlight beating Shane Tsylor promotions. They called out Don Callis, saying they’re not going anywhere.

-FTR was backstage pumping up Stokely following their victory. Stokely called out Adam Copeland and threatened to beat him and make him his hoe. Dax and Cash said they want to get serious about the tag team titles. Dax said to forget his ugly wife and brat daughter, all he cares about is the tag titles.

(7) MAX CASTER vs. KATSUYORI SHIBATA

Max Caster was in the ring and addressed the crowd, letting them know they were looking live at the Best Wrestler Alive™. He led the crowd in a stirring rendition of “let’s go, Max, you’re the best wrestler alive.” He stopped them to say that was…better.

Shibata made his entrance as Max put five minutes on the clock. The bell rang 38 minutes into the hour. Shibata started out with some stiff chops in the corner. Shibata followed up with roundhouses to the chest. Max dodged a running kick and rolled Shibata up for a two count. Max then landed a running kick to both his and Shibata’s surprise.

Max charged Shibata, but ran into a knee to the midsection. Shibata beat Max down into the corner and landed a running dropkick in the corner. Shibata suplexed Max out of the corner and locked in a sleeper hold. Max nearly passed out and sat down on the mat. Shibata hit the ropes and landed the running penalty kick. Shibata went for the pin and got the win.

WINNER: Shibata in 3:00

-After the match, Shibata shook Max’s hand. Rush, Dralistico, and The Beast Mortos ran down to the ring and attacked both them both. They stomped them until Jetspeed ran down to make the save as they went to break. [c]

(8) “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE & JETSPEED (“Speedball” Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight) vs. LA FACCION INGOBERNABLES (Rush & Dralistico & The Beast Mortos)

The majority of the main event’s participants were already in the ring following the fracas prior to commercial break. Hangman’s music played to bring the cowboy out to easily the best pop of the night. The bell rang and the match started 48 minutes into the second hour.

Hangman and Mortos started the match and Hangman went for a headlock into a back supplex, but Mortos flipped out of it. Hangman hit the ropes and Mortos leapfrogged him, but Hangman then caught Mortos with a running boot that dropped him. Rush tagged in as the crowd started a “cowboy shit” chant.

Hangman and Rush traded forearms in the center of the ring before Rush came back with a hard chop. Hangman came back with his own and they traded chops. Rush hit the ropes and ran into a big chop. Hangman hit the ropes, but Mortos kicked him in the back as he did. Hangman attacked Mortos and Dralistico on the apron, allowing Rush to attack him from behind. Dralistico and Mortos got into the ring and stomped on Hangman until Bailey and Knight entered and fought them off.

The fighting spilled to ringside as Hangman connected with a jawbreaker in the ring. Rush rolled to ringside as Hangman climbed the ropes. Hangman came off the top rope and connected with the Orihara moonsault to the floor.

Back in the ring, Hangman telegraphed a backdrop allowing Rush to land a kick to the head. Dralistico tagged in and hit an overhand chop and a kick. Hangman connected with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker and tagged in Knight who tagged in Bailey. Knight and Bailey hit a double hiptoss and then a double gourdbuster on Dralistico.

Knight and Bailey landed a double dropkick and Bailey went for the pin, but Dralistico kicked out at two. Dralistico pushed Bailey back into the corner and made the tag to Rush. Rush, Dralistico and Mortos all hit running clotheslines on Bailey in the corner followed by a triple low dropkick.

Mortos tagged in and chopped Bailey and then executed a spinning neck twist. Bialey flipped out of a move from Mortos, landed a kick, and dove to tag in Knight. Dralistico entered and Knight hit him with a umping clohtline. Rush charged into the ring and hit Hangman on the apron before turning around into a scoop slam from Knight.

Kngiht went for the twisting splash onto Rush, but he rolled out of the way. Rush came back with a hard chop but ran into a dropkick from Knight. Knight took Dralistico down from the top rope with a jumping hurricanrana. Knight hit a top rope springboard double clothesline to the outside on Dralistico and Rush as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break Rush went for the pin on Knight, but he kicked out at two. Knight hit a dropkick on Rush allowing him to make the pintoe Hangman. Hangman charged in and took Rush down with right hands. Rush reversed and Irish whip, but Hangman caught him with a running boot.

Hangman beat Rush down in the corner,. Mortos broke it up, but hangman threw Mortos onto the apron and then landed the springboard lariat knocking him to ringside. Hangman caught Dralistico with a fallaway slam and then performed a plancha over the top rope onto Mortos at ringside.

Hangman rolled into the ring where he lifted Rush up and nailed him with a Death Valley Driver. Hangman went for the pin, but Rush kicked out at two. Hangmna went for a discus lariat, but Rush ducked it and launched Hangman into the corner with an overhead throw. Rush stomped at Hangman in the corner and set up for the Bulls Horns.

Rush got a running start, but Knight came in with a springboard clothesline to intervene. Dralistico landed a springboard into a Canadian Destroyer than planted Knight. Dralistico couldn’t get up before Bailey hit him with a. running kick into a double knee moonsault. Mortos nailed Bailey with a pop-up Samoan drop, Hangman hit a clothesline on Mortos, and Rush rolled Hangman up from behind. Rush held the ropes for leverage, but Hangman still kicked out at two.

Rush hit a belly-to-back suplex and tagged in Dralistico, who hit a springboard into a crucifix bomb on Hangman. Dralistico went for the pin, but Hangman kicked out at two. Mortos hit a backstabber on Hangman and held him for a double team move with Dralistico, but Knight dragged Dralistico to the outside and dropped him with a clothesline.

In the ring, Bailey ducked a clothesline from Rush and then landed a thrust kick. Knight slid into the ring, but Mortos hit Knight and Bailey with a double clothesline that knocked both men out of the ring. Mortos followed up with a diving tornillo through the ropes that wiped out Bailey and Knight.

Rush followed up with a flipping dive to the outside as well. In the ring, Dralistico went for a springboard headscissor, but Hangman caught him in the air and slammed him down into sitout powerbomb. Hangman set up for the Buckshot Lariat, but Mortos attacked him on the apron. Hangman fought Mortos off and Rush came from the other side. Hangman knocked him off the apron as well, and, when he was finally ready for the Buckshot, Dralistico connected with a corkscrew kick that stunned Hangman.

Dralistico hit the opposite ropes, but turned around as Knight and Bailey slid into the ring to hit him with a double dropkick. Bailey nailed Mortos with a triangle moonsault to the outside as Knight landed a flying frog splash onto a standing Rush at ringside. Dralistico got to his feet and Hangman drilled him with the Buckshot Lariat. Hangman went for the pin and got the victory.

WINNERS: “Hangman” Adam Page & Jetspeed in 15:00

(White’s Take: Solid main event, with the world champion looking strong and giving Jetspeed a some of the rub. It was the Collision special multiman tag match, but better since it featured Hangman. This doesn’t bode well for LFI’s quest for the trios titles, but that’s a subplot of a subplot.)

The face team celebrated their victory as Schiavone wished everyone a good night.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Having Hangman on the show gave Collision a much-needed bump in the star power department. He remains hugely popular, especially here in his home state. The opening match to highlight Fletcher was good as well, bookending the show with the most important wrestlers and stories on the show. There was other stuff in the middle too, nothing bad enough or good enough to warrant mentioning.