WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES (8/8): Cena’s suddenly being all smiles, Talla pins MCMG, Sami beating Solo, Charlotte celebrates Bliss’s birthday, Logan & Drew vs. Cena & Cody

It was an episode that felt thin, with only a few segments that should leave a lasting impact. Not much happened to advance the story or character development, but we got a few quality wrestling spots along with some terrible backstage segments. Since this emptiness is overshadowed by the influence of MAGA culture and Brock Lesnar’s return, it’s hard to find many Hits among the massive corporate Misses. Let’s see what we can find. As always, I’m Chris Adams, and you can reach me at cadamsowj@gmail.com if you think I’ve Missed.

JOHN CENA’S BABYFACE VULNERABILITY: MISS

Let me clarify before proceeding. The “Miss” given to John Cena’s opening segment is more about his heel turn and re-turn than anything on screen tonight.

This is the Cena everyone wanted to cheer as he made his way to the ring. This is the Cena everyone wanted to witness in all his glory, not hidden behind a black-and-white entrance of banality and misguided mediocrity. John Cena was excellent tonight, both here and in the closing match, but his return to form has been so jarring that asking us to give him our applause again feels a bit manipulative.

Pro wrestling works best when we aren’t aware of the manipulation, which is good psychological storytelling. We’ve been aware for a while that something was off, and now that we see who Cena might have been all along, it makes the entire situation feel like a huge failure. That said, the transition from black screen to bursts of color might be the best thing to come from Cena’s heel turn.

MCMG JOB TO TALLA TONGA: MISS

The single best thing about this match was the patch Alex Shelley wore in his backstage segment: “Wake, Bake, Skate.” The attire for MCMG was brilliant but wasted in a match against a tag team that has no chemistry, featuring two wrestlers who are still adjusting to WWE. JC Mateo remains a charisma vacuum, with no personality at all. Who is he? Why should we be afraid of him?

The same question applies to Talla Tonga. My criticisms stand; he serves no purpose other than being a big guy with a long reach with his legs. I get that they’re trying to build this team up, but maybe no amount of building can hide that this team might be a false threat. MCMG started WWE strong, winning their tag titles right away. Since then, they haven’t been given the spotlight and have been reduced to something less than legends. MFT over MCMG? GTFO!

ZAYN OVER SIKOA: HIT

A hometown favorite was sure to energize the already fired-up crowd, and Sami Zayn’s arrival didn’t disappoint. While I grow tired of Nick Aldis’ sudden appearances at just the right moments, as they have been happening more often and feel overused, it created the opportunity to give the crowd exactly what they want: great wrestling between a lovable hero and a despicable villain.

Solo Sikoa’s evolution from silent threat to sarcastic boss is a welcome change, and his facial expressions are particularly excellent. He still needs in-ring growth, but he’s undeniably improving. Sami Zayn did what we needed him to: bring energy, excitement, and big Blue Thunder Bombs! Hopefully, we see a world championship path for him in the weeks ahead, but it was a great hometown victory for Sami.

THE BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION GONE WRONG: MISS

Charlotte Flair cannot be criticized for the quality of her in-ring work, especially when she gives it everything she has. The same can’t be said for segments where she has to speak. She remains completely unnatural in her line delivery, and the segment feels like she’s not committed to the performance, not embodying the words or making them feel real as she speaks. It’s strange that, for someone with such a rich history and legacy, she lacks the key trait that made her father great: genuine charisma.

The segment was painful and went on way too long. It’s understandable why the crowd might get caught up in the moment in cheering for her and laughing with her, because we’ve paid for tickets and want to participate. But segments like this are what cause the average viewer to see professional wrestling as a cheesy soap opera. Just small improvements in line delivery and diction could make her performance much more enjoyable. Having Chelsea Green lose in Canada was definitely a choice, and it’s a choice I wouldn’t have made. Chelsea Green was on the rise, but it feels like she’s again being placed only in the role of physical comedian. She could thrive at the top. She’s definitely a much more complete package than Charlotte Flair.

CODY & CENA VS. MCINTYRE & LOGAN: HIT

Almost a year ago, rumors circulated that Logan Paul was on the list to face John Cena during his retirement tour. Whether those rumors were true then doesn’t matter now, because the prophecy has come to pass. The decision was made for John Cena to face Logan Paul in Paris, but not before they fought in a tag match on SmackDown. His partner: his SummerSlam opponent, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Logan Paul’s partner: the Scottish psychopath Drew McIntyre. The match was incredibly fun, with all four men given time to shine as wrestlers and performers. I grudgingly must admit that Logan Paul’s physicality has a place in that ring, even if it comes after multiple match rehearsals. However, it was Drew McIntyre kicking Cody Rhodes’s head through a table that really caught my attention. I rewound the segment and had my wife sit down and watch it again. It might be the perfect example of why professional wrestling is amazing. We saw a giant man fly through the air and kick our champion’s head through a wooden desk — and it exploded! As McIntyre taunted the broken body of Cody Rhodes, the drama intensified, and I was fully hooked again. Give me Drew and Cody, and more moments like this. It felt as real as it gets, and that’s what made it awesome!