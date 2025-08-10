20 YRS AGO – WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT (8-4-2005): Eddie Guerrero tells Rey Mysterio he is Dominik’s biological father and wants custody, Christian’s new “Peep Show” segment debuts, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 20 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN

AUGUST 4, 2005

TAPED TUESDAY IN BRIDGEPORT, CONN.

BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

-The show opened with a video recap of the Rey Mysterio-Eddie Guerrero feud.

-Michael Cole and Tazz introduced the show.

-Christian’s new talk show, “The Peep Show” debuted. He had Rey as his first guest. As Christian began asking Rey about the truth of Guerrero’s claim last week that he’s the biological father of Dominic, Rey interrupted and demanded to hear from Guerrero, which Christian had promised him. Christian said he would in due time. Rey shouted, “Now!” Guerrero showed up on the big screen and began reading part two of the bed time story. Rey interrupted and said he didn’t want to hear it. Guerrero said he’d finish the bed time story later and he’d enjoy it. Christian then attacked Rey from behind with the mic and gave him the Unprettier. It seemed like such a waste to bring that furniture out if nobody was going to use it.

-Cole and Tazz plugged the Batista-JBL contract signing later and the MNM vs. Chris Benoit & Booker T tag match.

-A commercial aired for the Road Warriors DVD. I’m not entirely comfortable with them using footage of Hawk playing up the on-air storyline that he was drugged up by staggering to the ring as part of their “documentary-like” chronicle of his death, leading into Jim Ross saying he couldn’t control his demons. It’s bad enough when a real life problem is exploited on camera, but to mix it later when documenting his death seems tasteless.

[Commercial Break]

-Jillian Hall said she has carried a blemish on her face her whole life and it’s scarred her soul. She said she is not ashamed. She had the camera zoom in on it. She asked if it makes people uncomfortable. “When you see me, don’t turn your head,” she said. “Look me in the eyes, don’t look here (at the “blemish”). I have a purpose. I have a job to do. My name is Jillian Hall. I am a fixer. I am here for MNM, to work for MNM, and that is exactly what I’m going to do.” She then walked up to Booker T and Sharmell. They exchanged nasty glances. Booker then told Sharmell, “Tell me I didn’t just see that. What the hell was that.” This gimmick, like most WWE attempts at being edgy, lack any humor because there’s nothing good-natured about it. She’s positioned as a heel because she has a growth on her face and is upset that people are grossed out by it. Decent people writing storylines would script her as a sympathetic figure and those who mock her as the bad guys. But not WWE-land where the weak and inflicted are to be exploited, mocked, demeaned, and beaten up.

1 — MNM (w/Jillian Hall, Melina) vs. BOOKER T & CHRIS BENOIT

When Tazz began dwelling on Jillian’s oozing growth, Cole told him not to go down that road again. After some back and forth action, Nitro yanked Mercury to ringside to safe cover.

[Commercial Break]

Booker was on offense after the break. Benoit tagged in, but eventually ended up taking a sustained beating. He hot-tagged Booker at 12:00. Melina distracted Booker. Sharmell entered the ring and took care of her. Then Jillian interfered. Booker tossed her aside. Mercury then schoolboyed Booker and held the ropes for leverage to get a pin.

WINNERS: MNM at 13:12.

STAR RATING: **

-The Raw Rebound aired.

[Commercial Break]

-Teddy Long told Christian after what happened earlier, he had a great idea for the TV main event – Christian vs. Rey Mysterio. Christian looked upset.

-A recap aired of Randy Orton attacking Undertaker last week.

[Commercial Break]

-Josh Matthews interviewed Orton backstage. Orton said he didn’t jump Undertaker from behind, he returned a favor. He said he’d make his intentions regarding Taker perfectly clear later tonight.

-JBL walked to the ring for the official contract signing for his title match at Summerslam. A Batista walked to the ring, his mistakenly yanked a horn off of JBL’s hood. Batista handed it to JBL and apologized. He said a little glue could help it. JBL said, “Summerslam is about to begin right now.” Batista said, “You talkin’ to me? You pull anything, you’ll be pulling that horn out of your ass.” JBL said he is 1-0 against Batista. He said he guaranteed a win and he delivered as he always does on his promises.

When JBL went into a rant about being a Wrestling God, Batista asked him if he believed the crap coming out of his mouth. A “Batista” chant began. He asked JBL what he’s taking that makes him look in the mirror and see a wrestling god. ‘What makes you a god? The way you won your title, the way you defended it? You always take the easy way out.” JBL said, “The smart way out.” Batista said, “You are no wrestling god, you are a wrestling fraud.”

JBL accused Batista of getting himself intentionally disqualified. Batista signed the contract, then handed it to JBL. JBL laughed and called him cocky because he left the stipulation line blank. Batista said he did it that way so after he beat him, he’d have no excuse for losing. JBL thought out loud about a number of possibilities, then chose an “anything goes” match.

-Backstage Animal gave Heidenreich a pep talk about applying make-up like Hawk.

[Commercial Break]

-Cole and Tazz plugged the Summerslam line-up. Then they plugged the 10 a.m. Summerslam Press Conference in Washington D.C. at MCI Center this Tuesday, Aug. 9.

2 — ANIMAL & HEIDENREICH vs. TWO JOBBERS

When Cole said they were wearing make-up, Tazz correct him and said “it’s facepaint; chicks wear make-up.” Cole then quickly said, “I wear make-up.” Tazz didn’t, but should have said, “Exactly.”

WINNERS: Animal & Heidenreich at 1:20.

STAR RATING: 1/4* — Served its purpose.

[Commercial Break]

-Randy Orton stood center-ring and explained his determination to be a legend killer with Undertaker next on his list. He said he will not rest until he has defeated him. He demanded an answer from him. A video them played. Taker’s voice said: “Randy Orton, you want a legacy. At Summerslam, you will rest in peace” The screen said, “RKO- RIP.” Somehow the above message took five minutes to play out completely.

[Commercial Break]

-A Boogeyman preview vignette aired.

-Outside the arena, a limo drove up. Guerrero greeted a woman who got out of the vehicle. He thanked her for coming. “Without you, there would be no chapter two,” he said.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWTorch ’90s Pastcast” with Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

3 — CHRISTIAN vs. REY MYSTERIO

Rey dove onto Christian at ringside at the start of the match. Guerrero watched the match from the stag with the woman. Tazz and Cole wondered aloud if that was Dominic’s biological mother. Two minutes of fast-paced action took place before they cut to a break.

[Commercial Break]

Christian took control after the break. At 9:00 Rey teased a comeback, but caught Rey and dropped him over the top rope then kneelifted him to the floor. Christian scored some near falls, and then slowed the match with a couple abdominal stretches and a bearhug (but thankfully none of those mundane chinlocks and headlocks he has fallen back on in the past).

[Commercial Break]

Rey finally came back with a 619 and a Drop that Dime at 17:30 and scored the clean pin

WINNER: Rey at 17:52

STAR RATING: **1/2 — Above-average, but one dimensional with Christian on offense for almost the entire match once they got past the opening two minutes of back and forth action.

-Rey asked Guerrero to make his way to the ring so they can go at it. Guerrero said he’d love to go to the ring and kick his ass, but unlike Rey, he said he has manners. He formally introduced the woman as Anna, “a very good friend from my past.” He said she is going to help him finish telling Rey chapter two. She delivered a copy of Eddie’s Bedtime Stories to Rey in the ring. Guerrero said if Rey didn’t read it, he would read it aloud. Rey flipped through it. Rey found a blue sheet of paper inside. Rey read it and looked shocked and dismayed.

Guerrero said those were official custody papers. He told Rey that the courts have found that he is legally and biologically Dominik’s true father, so next week he has to bring him to him. “You’re gonna have to bring him down and turn him over to me next week,” said Guerrero with a sinister laugh. “I’m gonna you a chance. If you can prove to me how much you love my son Dominic, then I just might let you keep him.”

Rey said Dominic is his son because he and his wife have raised him for the past eight years. He said the first word to come out of his mouth was “dad.” He said he taught him how to ride his first bicycle. He said when Dominic broke his arm, he took him to the hospital. Rey said they planned to tell Dominik when the time was right about his biological father. He said Dominik ran away last week and hasn’t spoken a word all week. He begged him to leave Dominik out of it in the future. He got on one knee and begged. Guerrero looked to be emotionally affected by Rey’s plea.

Anna whispered something to Guerrero, then he went into a rage and said Anna isn’t Dominik’s mother, but she is his attorney. She reminded him that he was going to try to convince him that he (Rey) is Dominic’s father, but in reality it’s not true. “If I lied to my son his entire life, do you think he would trust me?” Guerrero asked. “You see, the courts, myself, and my lawyer find you unfit to be a good parent. I have three girls that I tell the truth to every day because God knows I never lie. Dominik is the son that I have longed for all my life and he’s gonna be the one that carries out the Guerrero legacy. Dominik next week is going to legally be my son and there is nothing you can do about it. So all you have to do is stay tuned for chapter three. Dominik comes home to his papi.”