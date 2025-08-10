FREE PODCAST 8/10 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Lesnar-Undertaker video, NXT’s Barclay’s sellout, Sting vs. Taker possibilities, Daniel Bryan’s book, ROH feeding WWE stars (116 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (8-11-2015), PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell guest hosted for Wade and was joined by ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell. They discussed with live callers Raw, Summerslam hype, the Brock Lesnar-Undertaker video, NXT’s Barclay’s sellout, Sting vs. Taker possibilities, Daniel Bryan’s book, and more.

Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they talked about Matt Striker’s announcing, prospects of NXT specials, could Daniel Bryan make a difference for New Japan in the U.S., Triple H’s canny p.r. for NXT, how much does WWE actually need ROH to create new stars, and some NFL talk.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO