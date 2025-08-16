FREE PODCAST 8/15 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Barnett: Drew-Cody follow-up, Sami switching shows and merits of strong brand split, Tiffany-Jade, more (103 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jake Barnett from ProWrestling.net to review WWE Smackdown including Drew McIntyre’s follow-up to attacking Cody Rhodes last week, Sami Zayn shifting focus to U.S. Title held by Solo Sikoa and news that he’s switched from Raw to Smackdown officially, a conversation about the brand split being dropped or firmed up, the Tiffany Stratton-Jade Cargill dynamic, the state of the tag division, Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and more.
