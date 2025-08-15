VIP PODCAST 8/15 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Drew justifies his attack on Cody, Sami and Jacob build trust, Sami sets sights on Solo’s U.S. Title as he shifts to Smackdown, DIY vs. Profits, more (13 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the August 15 edition of WWE Smackdown including Sami Zayn & Jacob Fatu & Jimmy Uso vs. Solo Sikoa & Tonga Loa & J.C. Matao, Piper Niven vs. Alexa Bliss, DIY vs. Street Profits, Drew McIntyre addressing his attack on Cody Rhodes last week, and more.

