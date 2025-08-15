FREE PODCAST 8/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Javier & Jorge Machado talk Fatal Four-Way set for Clash, Rhodes and McIntyre feud, stale booking and lack of match finishes, more (55 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Pearce gives everyone a shot at a World Championship, except Sami Zayn

LA Knight has a point while Punk makes excuses

Fatal Four-Way set for Clash in Paris

Naomi not medically cleared; possibilities if she can’t make Clash

Rhodes and McIntyre begin their feud

Frustrations with stale booking and lack of match finishes

The perfect use of Bronson Reed

Bayley’s weird segment

Lyra falling off

Can we get Bloodsport Natalia…please?

Having another comapany’s titles on your TV show

Karrion Kross release – work or not?

Where are we with Charlotte Flair?

What’s next for Jade and Stratton

And more…

