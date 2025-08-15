FREE PODCAST 8/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Javier & Jorge Machado talk Fatal Four-Way set for Clash, Rhodes and McIntyre feud, stale booking and lack of match finishes, more (55 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Jorge Machado acknowledge:
- Pearce gives everyone a shot at a World Championship, except Sami Zayn
- LA Knight has a point while Punk makes excuses
- Fatal Four-Way set for Clash in Paris
- Naomi not medically cleared; possibilities if she can’t make Clash
- Rhodes and McIntyre begin their feud
- Frustrations with stale booking and lack of match finishes
- The perfect use of Bronson Reed
- Bayley’s weird segment
- Lyra falling off
- Can we get Bloodsport Natalia…please?
- Having another comapany’s titles on your TV show
- Karrion Kross release – work or not?
- Where are we with Charlotte Flair?
- What’s next for Jade and Stratton
- And more…
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.