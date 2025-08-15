News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 8/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Javier & Jorge Machado talk Fatal Four-Way set for Clash, Rhodes and McIntyre feud, stale booking and lack of match finishes, more (55 min.)

August 15, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Jorge Machado acknowledge:

  • Pearce gives everyone a shot at a World Championship, except Sami Zayn
  • LA Knight has a point while Punk makes excuses
  • Fatal Four-Way set for Clash in Paris
  • Naomi not medically cleared; possibilities if she can’t make Clash
  • Rhodes and McIntyre begin their feud
  • Frustrations with stale booking and lack of match finishes
  • The perfect use of Bronson Reed
  • Bayley’s weird segment
  • Lyra falling off
  • Can we get Bloodsport Natalia…please?
  • Having another comapany’s titles on your TV show
  • Karrion Kross release – work or not?
  • Where are we with Charlotte Flair?
  • What’s next for Jade and Stratton
  • And  more…

