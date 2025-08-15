FREE PODCAST 8/15 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & Powell react to inexcusable use of Tommy Dreamer’s daughters on TNA Judgment Day PPV, final Summerslam 2010 hype, WWE announcers (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the Aug. 10, 2010 episode of the PWTorch Livecast where PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell, they discuss the TNA Hardcore Justice PPV including the outrageous disrespect toward dead ECW wrestlers with content on the show and the inexcusable use of Tommy Dreamer’s young daughters, plus lots of discussion WWE Raw’s final hype for Summerslam with live calls for an hour.

Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow they discuss whether WWE should stop telling announcers outcomes of matches ahead of time and more.

