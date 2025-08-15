WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (8/15): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Drew McIntyre addressing attack on Cody Rhodes, Alexa Bliss vs. Piper Niven, Street Profits vs. DIY, Fraxiom vs. Melo Don’t Miz

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

AUGUST 15, 2025

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS AT TD GARDEN

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: Wrestletix reports that 12,101 were distributed heading into the show. The arena was set up for 12,704. The arena has a capacity of approximately 19,580 when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

– Joe Tessitore welcomed everyone to Boston and the TD Garden, saying that ever since the Boston Tea Party it’s been a big fight city. Drew McIntyre was shown walking in the back of the arena as they replayed his vicious attack on WWE Champion Cody Rhodes last week. Tessitore said to expect the unexpected. United States Champion Solo Sikoa’s music played and he entered accompanied his MFT group. Replays were shown of Solo’s loss to Sami Zayn last Friday and the and the MFT’s attack on Zayn on Raw.

Solo proclaimed that the MFTs are in the building and that they run Smackdown. The crowd chanted “Solo Sucks.” Solo ignored them and said that since Sami Zayn decided he could show up on Smackdown last week they went to Raw and stomped him out as he physically made a stomping motion in the ring. He claimed that they stomped out Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu too. Solo was interrupted by Sami Zayn’s music. Zayn came out to the delight of the fans, wearing a blue polo shirt and jeans. Zayn went down to the ring and stood on the apron. He said he just wanted to talk. Solo said the floor is all Zayn’s and he asked the rest of the MFT to leave the ring.

Zayn carefully entered the ring after the MFT’s left. Zayn said that last Monday if he’d beaten Rusev he could have been wrestling for the World Championship at Clash in Paris. So, after the MFT beat him down and cost him his opportunity he was initially furious, but he also felt liberated. Solo looked confused by that. Zayn said that he’d been putting so much pressure on himself about winning a World Championship right now, that he’d forgotten about other things he could do in WWE. But now he realized that he can so he thanked Solo for that. Zayn said he wanted to accomplish so many other things in WWE, including winning the one other title that he’d never one…the United States Championship.

Solo said he can think again. Solo said he’s on Raw so he’ll never hold his United States Championship. He told Zayn to get the hell off his show and that he never wants to see him again. Zayn surprised Solo by saying that as of tonight he’s officially a member of Smackdown. Zayn said that he’s coming for him. Solo tried to throw a punch at Zayn, who blocked and countered, but was quickly outnumbered and beaten down. Jimmy Uso’s music played and he ran down to try and save Zayn, but he was also outnumbered. The crowd erupted as Jacob Fatu’s music played. Talla Tonga tried to intercept him at ringside, but Fatu ducked and ran into the ring. The babyfaces finally gained the advantage until Talla was about to double chokeslam Zayn and Jimmy. Fatu broke it up, so Zayn and Jimmy clotheslined Talla to the floor.

Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis came out on stage and made tonight’s main event match with Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, and Jacob Fatu versus any three members of the MFT.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: The big news is that Sami Zayn is officially a member of the Smackdown brand. This kind of development makes me wonder if we won’t be getting a draft anytime soon. I’m selfishly happy I get to write more about Zayn though, who I firmly believe is the most believable babyface in the company. I’m glad they seemed to have resisted any urges to turn him heel, unless that was never the plan at all.)

– Byron Saxton interviewed Chelsea Green and The Secret Hervice were interviewed backstage about Piper Niven’s upcoming match against Alexa Bliss tonight. Saxton questioned how they got to this point against Bliss and Charlotte Flair. Green said it was because she bravely broke up a silly birthday celebration and bravely took a Funfetti cake to the face. Niven said no one messes with their Canadian hero and gets away with it. Alba Fyre said that is why Niven is going to take out Bliss tonight. Fyre said that next time Saxton wants to interview them he needs to show his credentials.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: I don’t think Saxton has any credentials.)

– WWE Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss made her entrance, accompanied by her partner Charlotte Flair. [c]

Niven, Green, & Fyre entered for the opening match of the evening as replays were shown from last week when Green got the pie in the face during her match with Flair.

(1) ALEXA BLISS (w/Charlotte Flair) vs. PIPER NIVEN (w/Alba Fyre, Chelsea Green)

Bliss had her Lilly doll with her and held it up to the fan’s applause. As she sat the doll down in the corner Niven attacked her from behind. As usual, Niven was wearing a suit top with wrestling tights and boots. Green tried to sneak over and steal the doll but Charlotte stood in her way. Green backed off. Bliss jumped onto Niven’s back trying to lock in a sleeper hold, but Niven flipped her off to the mat. Niven hit a Boss Man slam and saluted as they went to a split screen. [c]

Bliss had gained momentum when they came back from the break. At first, she took Niven to her knees with an offensive assault of slaps and knees. She got her to the mat and hit repeated flipping sentons and a flipover neckbreaker, leading to a cover and a two-count. Niven broke up the momentum with a headbutt and a cannonball in the corner. Niven missed a Vader bomb and Bliss nailed a DDT. Bliss went to the top rope and Green climbed up on the apron to distract her. Flair pulled Green off the apron, but Fyre got up on the other side. Niven charged at Bliss, but the distraction wasn’t enough. Bliss moved and rolled up Niven for a three-count.

WINNER: Alexa Bliss via pinfall in 8:00.

As soon as the match ended Fyre superkicked Bliss. Flair came in and (while barefoot) took out Fyre with a clothesline. She chopped Niven and Green as the fans “Woooo’d” until Niven knocked her down from behind. Niven hit a senton and Flair rolled to the floor where Green was waiting. Green rammed Flair’s head into the ringpost and dumped her over the barricade. Back in the ring, Fyre hit a Gory bomb on Bliss and Niven followed up with a Vader Bomb. Green and The Secret Hervice stood tall in the ring and saluted.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: The match was basic but had a dumb finish. It’s not believable to me that Bliss, who may weigh 100 pounds, has enough body weight to roll-up a much larger woman like Niven. However, the post-match attack was very well done.)

– WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton argued with Jade Cargill in the back, as Nick Aldis tried to mediate. Cargill wanted a rematch for the title, while Stratton said she didn’t deserve one. Nia Jax walked up and said she was the one who deserved a title match. Stratton said that if she had to prove it against Jax first then bring it.

– The Miz and Carmelo Hayes made their entrance for the next contest. Hayes received a decent number of cheers. “Melo Don’t Miz” had their own on-screen graphic logo. It’s also worth noting that the center of the ring has a giant “King of the Hill” logo. [c]

– Fraxiom entered for the match to very little reaction. The announcers discussed how phenomenal Fraxiom were during the Summerslam tag team title ladder match, while Wade Barrett speculated that they probably haven’t physically recovered yet.

(2) FRAXIOM (Nathan Frazer & Axiom) vs. MELO DON’T MIZ (Carmelo Hayes & The Miz)

Carmelo Hayes was initially going to start the match, but Miz convinced him to let him start instead. Miz was distracted because they showed Joe Gacy of the Wyatt Sicks standing up on the steps in the crowd. Miz missed a left and felt out Axiom. Axiom and Miz noticed the other half of the Tag Team Champions Dexter Lumis standing up on the step on the other side opposite the hard camera. Miz outsmarted Axiom and used some catch-as-catch-can moves to keep Axiom on the mat. The crowd chanted “We Want Melo.” Nathan Frazer tagged in and used his speed to fluster Miz enough that he tagged out. Hayes came in and matched Frazer’s speed until Fraxiom made quick tags and hit successive stereo suicide dives on Hayes and Miz. [c]

Hayes nailed Axiom with a superkick but went for a powerbomb that was countered into a hurricanrana. Axiom got a nearfall. Tessitore talked about how Hayes was mad at Miz for leaving him hanging for a couple months. Barrett said that Miz had some things to take care of in Hollywood (i.e. hosting American Gladiators) but now he’s back. Frazer tagged back in and used his spectacular speed to hit Miz with a couple forearms, superkick Hayes on the apron, nail Miz with a shooting star press, and cover for a nearfall. Frazer missed a Phoenix splash from the top but rolled through. Frazer rolled up Miz for a two-count, but Miz blasted him a kick in the face. Hayes tagged in and went for a springboard maneuver. Frazer amazingly met him on the ropes and hit a beautiful Spanish Fly instead, covering for another two-count! Barrett marveled at that move. On a replay, it looked like Hayes was dangerously close to a neck injury form that.

Axiom tagged in, but Hayes escaped a double-team attempt. Hayes went to the top but Axiom hit an enziguri on the top as Frazer made a tag. Fraxiom executed their Spanish Fly off the tope rope followed by a Phoenix Splash combo. Miz ran in to break up the cover. He jumped over Frazer, breaking it up, and DDT’d Axiom. Axiom and Miz rolled to the floor. The crowd chanted “This is Awesome.” Frazer recovered and went for a superplex. Axiom met him at the top but Miz again DDT’d Axiom, this time on the apron. Frazer again went for the superplex but Hayes countered, planting Frazer with a front suplex cutter. Hayes was about to go for the Nothing but Net legdrop, but Miz tagged himself in, much to the chagrin of the sold out TD Garden. Miz hit a Skull Crushing Finale and covered for the win. Hayes looked completely befuddled.

WINNERS: Melo Don’t Miz by pinfall in 13:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: That was an excellent match between three incredible athletes and The Miz. I kid I kid. The Miz always tries to do his best to keep up and honestly has had some very good matches over the last couple years. The ending showed again that Miz is only concerned with making himself look good.)

– More replays were shown of Drew McIntyre’s vicious attack on Cody Rhodes after the main event from last week’s Smackdown. McIntyre was set to address his actions next. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

– Tiffany Stratton was walking in the backstage area in a skimpy outfit with her championship belt over her shoulder (you know…like any normal person would) and was met by Kiana James. James told Stratton that she needs backup, like her client Giulia. James said she offers more than just protection but also upgrades. James said she could get her a pink title. Stratton declined the offer, saying that she’s already the champion and doesn’t need backup. James claimed that “if you’re not with us you’re against us.” She finished by saying that just because Giulia already has a title doesn’t mean she can’t take Stratton’s too. Stratton left. Michin walked up, carrying her pet kendo stick, and said that she is getting ahead of herself because if she’d answered any of her calls she’s realize that Michin has Giulia next. James said that was “under advisement.”

– Drew McIntyre made his way to the ring with a smug look on his face because it’s a day ending in “y.” Drew said that people have been asking him all week why he Claymore kicked Cody’s head through the announce table. He made them play the clip again. Drew said that he didn’t attack Cody Rhodes. He said that everyone’s eyes are lying to them. Drew asked Tessitore for the medical update. He speculated that management could be hiding how long Cody, the golden boy, would be out because of what Drew did. Drew said he didn’t hate Cody. Drew said he feels sorry for Cody because he needs the validation from the fans and management. Drew said he knows that because he was in Cody’s position five years ago until he evolved and realized that when you are gone the fans forget about you. Drew said he’s been screwed out of the title so many times and he deserves it because he wants it and wants the big paycheck. Drew said that Cody knows he is no one without his “story” and the championship. Drew said that Cody actually attacked him.

Drew climbed outside to the “crime scene” and went through everything that happened last week, play by play. He pointed out that Cody had cleared off the announce table because he was planning on putting Drew through it. So, Drew was just defending himself. Drew said he’s great at taking people out. He said he isn’t a bad guy, but if he’s provoked then he’s the real nightmare.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Very strong promo from McIntyre. I’d have to go back and rewatch how everything played out last week to be certain, but it seemed like Drew was telling the truth of how things played out. Of course…heels lie and from a storyline perspective his attack on Cody was still heinous and unnecessary. I’m a little surprised they haven’t made their Championship Match official for Clash in Paris yet.)

– Saxton asked The Street Profits whether winning their match tonight against rivals DIY would earn them a tag team championship match. Before they could answer the MFT showed up. Solo asked them why they even wanted another tag team title match. He said that the Profits would have to go through them first. Montez Ford said that they want the smoke.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: So are the Profits back to being babyfaces again. I review this show every week, paying close attention, and even I can’t figure it out.)

– DIY, including Candice LeRae, made their entrance. [c]

The Street Profits, including B-Fab, came out for the match. Montez Ford tried to get his arm pumping gesture over with the fans.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: For anyone who didn’t notice, Ford was initially doing the Jey Uso arm gesture. But Jey stole it and Ford had to come up with another one. Veterans’ preference is real. Take it from a 20-year veteran.)

(3) DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa w/Candice LeRae) vs. THE STREET PROFITS (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)

Ciampa and Ford started off trading blows and reversals. Ciampa hit a chop in the corner and tagged in Gargano. Ciampa with a running knee in the corner. DIY made quick tags until Ford rolled away and made a very cold tag to Dawkins. Dawkins was on fire with his spinning Stinger splash on Ciampa in the corner. Dawkins went outside to attack Ciampa but he hid behind LeRae. Ciampa ran back in the ring and hit Dawkins with a knee when he jumped onto the apron. DIY sat on the apron and did their “pat themselves on the back” gesture as they went to a picture-in-picture break. [c]

Gargano and Dawkins were both down selling. They both tagged out at the same time. Ford hit a big cross body on Ciampa from the top and successive clotheslines. Gargano snuck in illegally and tried to attack Ford but failed as the referee yelled “hey get in your corner” (side note – hearing that made my heart smile). Ford hit a standing moonsault on Ciampa and covered for a nearfall. Barrett said that now was the time to make it count. The Profits hit a double-team move and Dawkins covered. Gargano made the save. Ford kicked Gargano in the face while he was on the floor. The Profits were about to go for the electric chair for a double-team blockbuster, but LeRae rammed B-Fab’s face into the steel steps. Ciampa and Gargano hit their superkick/facebuster combo and covered, but Dawkins broke it up.

All four men were up. DIY almost hit each other. Gargano backdropped Ford onto Ciampa on the floor. Gargano wanted to hit a suicide dive but Ford met him with an uppercut. LeRae nailed a hurricanrana on Ford from the apron to the floor. Gargano capitalized with his springboard DDT and covered, but Ford again kicked out. B-Fab got revenge by attacking LeRae on the floor. Ciampa attempted a running knee on Dawkins, but Dawkins dodged and rolled him up for a two-count. Ford hit a running high knee on Ciampa and Dawkins followed up with a slam. Ford hit his huge frog splash and covered for the 1…2…3.

WINNERS: The Street Profits by pinfall in 10:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Good match as always from the teams in this tag division. It seems like they are trying to have teams feud with each other now, rather than all feuding against everyone. That’s exactly what they need to make the division more compelling.)

– The Motor City Machine Guns were talking to Aldis in the back. A dejected Carmelo Hayes walked up and asked what he needed to do to earn a United States Championship match. Miz interrupted him and apologized to Aldis for Hayes barging in. Hayes said don’t apologize for him. Chris Sabin wanted to talk about how Miz has been manipulating Hayes. He asked Hayes if he was “Him” or “His” (pointing at Miz of course). Alex Shelley laughed. Miz called the Guns the Squirt Guns. Shelley said they’ve been a team for 20 years while Hayes and Miz have barely been a team. Aldis made a match between the two teams for next week on Smackdown. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Basic way to set up a match for next week. Let’s play a game called “what’s gonna happen next week”. I’ll start. During this tag match that was just made, Lumis and Gacy will once again be shown in the crowd. And once again Hayes will be about to win the match against the Guns, but Miz will find a way to steal the glory. It will be almost exactly how it happened this week. Ok…now it’s your turn. I’ll wait.)

– A recap of the John Cena babyface “turn” was shown, as well as Brock Lesnar’s Summerslam appearance, and the subsequent beef between Cena and Logan Paul on Raw.

– Saxton interviewed the newly rechristened R-Truth. Saxton asked him about Cena’s recent “attitude adjustment”. Truth was excited about it. Aleister Black approached and got in Truth’s face. Truth told him not to tell him who he is. Black said he’d see him next week.

– Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, and Jacob Fatu were getting ready for the main event in the locker room. Zayn and Jimmy talked about how this felt like old times. Zayn thanked Fatu for helping him earlier. Fatu said he was helping his “brother” and that he didn’t really know Zayn. Zayn said that Jimmy is his brother too so that they should all be cool with each other. Fatu told Zayn to just stay out of his way.

– The MFT made their way to the ring for the main event. [c]

– The announcers ran down next week’s Smackdown card in Dublin, Ireland which includes:

John Cena returns

R-Truth vs. Aleister Black

Motor City Machine Guns vs. Melo Don’t Miz

– Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, and Jacob Fatu made their respective entrances. They all came out on stage and then walked to the ring together.

(4) SAMI ZAYN, JACOB FATU, JIMMY USO vs. SOLO SIKOA, J.C. MATEO, TONGA LOA

The MFT were represented by Solo, Mateo, and Tonga Loa. Talla lurked on the outside. Mateo started by pushing Jimmy to the corner and pummeling him. He whipped Jimmy to the opposite corner, but Jimmy leaped over him and tagged out to Zayn. Zayn got pushed into the heel corner. Tonga Loa tagged in and rained down fists onto Zayn until the referee pulled him off. Solo got in a few illegal shots while the ref’s back was turned. On the outside, Zayn got leveled by a big boot from Talla. [c]

Solo had tagged in and was beating down Zayn. The crowd chanted “Solo Sucks.” Mateo tagged in and missed a running splash. Zayn crawled to his corner but Solo took out Jimmy on the apron. Solo chopped Zayn and Zayn collapsed into the ropes. Solo lifted Zayn to the top rope, but Zayn nailed Solo with a desperation tornado DDT. The crowd rallied for Zayn who made a hot tag to Fatu. Fatu aggressively dismantled Tonga Loa with a senton, splash in the corner, several headbutts, and a running hip attack. Mateo tried to assist his partner but Fatu clotheslined him over the top to the floor. Jimmy came in and launched himself over the top onto Mateo. Fatu hit a pop-up Samoan Drop and covered Tonga for a two-count.

Solo tried to knock Fatu off the top rope but Fatu kicked him off. The momentary distraction was enough though because when Fatu attempted a swanton bomb Tonga got his knees up. Tonga reached out and tagged Solo who quickly went up to the top and hit a big splash on Fatu. Solo covered and got a very close nearfall. Solo looked panicked that it didn’t get the job done. They traded superkicks and the double clotheslined each other. Both grapplers were down. Fatu hesitantly tagged in Zayn. Zayn hit a blue thunder bomb and covered Solo, but Mateo broke it up. Jimmy superkicked Mateo. Tonga came in as the match broke down. Fatu superkicked Talla off the apron and then dove through the ropes, knocking Talla into the announce table. Back in the ring, Solo went for the Samoan Spike but Zayn escaped and hit an exploder suplex. Zayn called for and nailed the Helluva kick and covered for the three count! The crowd exploded for the win.

WINNERS: Sami Zayn, Jacob Fatu & Jimmy Uso by pinfall in 11:00.

After the match the babyfaces celebrated in the ring. Fatu hugged Zayn and the fans cheered.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: A strong win for the babyface team and Zayn, who will clearly be receiving a United States title match in the near future. It was noteworthy that Zayn earned Fatu’s trust and a hug after their win too.)