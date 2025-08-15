WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (8/15): Keller’s report on Street Profits vs. DIY, Alexa Bliss vs. Piper Niven, Drew McIntyre addresses Cody attack, Fraxiom vs. Hayes & Miz

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

AUGUST 15, 2025

BOSTON, MASS. AT TD GARDEN ARENA

AIRED ON ON USA NETWORK AND ON NETFLIX INTERNATIONALLY

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 12,044 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 19,580 spectators when configured for concerts.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller will be joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barnett to review WWE Smackdown LIVE on YouTube. We’ll be incorporating live viewer comments into the show so join us LIVE!

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Smackdown. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

VIP MEMBER EXCLUSIVE VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

LINK TO BE A VIP CALLER: https://streamyard.com/qs5kqibyw3

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine).

OPEN TO EVERYONE – LINK TO WATCH LIVE RIGHT AFTER WWE SMACKDOWN TONIGHT: CLICK HERE

[HOUR ONE]

Advertised Matches & Appearances

The Street Profits (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. DIY (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)

Alexa Bliss vs. Piper Niven

Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom) vs. Melo Don’t Miz (Carmelo Hayes & The Miz)

Drew McIntyre to address attack on Cody Rhodes