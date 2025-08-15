RADICAN’S TAKE: Brief results & analysis of NJPW G1 Climax 35: Nights 11-14

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Radican’s G1 Climax 35: Night 11 (8/3) brief results & analysis

Announcers: Walker Stewart, El Phantasmo

(5) CALLUM NEWMAN (6) vs. BOLTIN OLEG (6) – A Block match

Newman tried to match Oleg’s offense during the early going, but a backbreaker from Oleg ultimately left him down on the mat. Newman mounted a comeback, but sold his back which has been bothering him during the tournament. Oleg caught Newman with a Kamikaze out of nowhere, but was slow to make the pin and Newman kicked out.

Newman hit the cross-legged suplex, but favored his back before making the cover and Oleg kicked out at two. Oleg eventually caught Newman charging at him in the corner. In one motion, he put Newman on his shoulders and hit Kamikaze for the win.

WINNER: Boltin Oleg (8 pts) at 10:55. (***)

(6) TAICHI (6) vs. RYOHEI OIWA (6) – A Block match

This was a good back and forth contest from start to finish. Late in the match, Oiwa caught Taichi with a running knee to the chin. He then hit The Grip for the win. Big win for Oiwa here, as he separates himself from Taichi in the Block and joins the top of the pack for now.

Taichi has had a really good tournament in the ring. This was a good match, but it was a little disappointing they didn’t get more time. It was a bit slow to get going.

Both men went head to head on the outside and showed each other respect.

WINNER: Ryohei Oiwa (8 pts) at 11:54. (***1/4)

(7) YUYA UEMURA (8) vs. SANADA (4) – A Block match

Once Just Guys together and now G1 rivals, this should be a fun match between Sanada and Uemura. It seems like we’re just waiting for Sanada to something shady to turn the tide in these matches.

Uemura worked over his arm for the kimura. Sanada eventually intentionally shoved Uemura into the ref and it a low blow. Uemura avoided a guitar shot and got a small package, but he had to let it go because the ref was down. Kanemaru, another former member of Just Guys ran down and put the boots to Uemura.

Uemura tried to hit the Deadbolt on Kanemaru, but he spit whisky in his eyes. Sanada then cracked him over the head with the guitar. The ref then came to life and counted the pin for Sanada.

WINNER: Sanada (6 pts) at 11:41. (**1/2)

(Radicans Analysis: “A Good Match Spoiled: The Story of the House of Tourture.)

(8) EVIL (8) vs. DAVID FINLAY (4) – A Block match

Evil came to the ring with the dog collar from their match at Dominion. Finlay came out of nowhere and attacked Evil on the floor as he made his entrance. The bell officially rang after Finlay finally tossed Evil into the ring. This is pretty much the same deal as last year with Finlay having to run the table to stay in contention.

Don Fale got involved on the outside and ran Finlay into the ringpost. HOT continued to use the numbers game to distract the ref. They hit Dick to Dick contact on Finlay got a two count. Finlay hit the exposed corners but he countered Evil coming off the ropes and hit an Irish Curse back breaker.

Dan Fale ended up crushing the ref in the corner and HOT put the boots to Finlay. A Young Lion carried Red Shoes to the back. Finlay fought off all three members of HOT and hit them with low blows. He then suplexed Fale to a HUGE pop. Evil finally cut him off with a low blow.

Evil got the dog collar and choked Finlay with it. Finlay got the shillelagh from Gedo and clocked Evil with it twice. A new ref came out to make the count, but Finlay stopped the count so he could hit Overkill for the win.

WINNER: David Finlay (6 pts) at 10:32. (**3/4)

(Radican’s Analysis: This style of match has worn out its welcome with me, but the crowd loved Finlay overcoming all the interference.)

(9) YOTA TSUJI (8) vs. HIROSHI TANAHASHI (4) – A Block match

Tsuji went after Tanahqshi’s knees during the early going. Tanahashi is looking for his 100 G1 win. Tanahashi got on a roll, but Tsuji stopped him with a knee to the chin. Tsuji had Tanahashi dead to rights for a Gene Blaster, but Tanahashi turned it into a sling blade. He went up top for a High Fly Flow, but Tsuji got out of the first way.

Tsuji stomped Tanahashi’s face into the mat and grabbed him by the hair and taunted him. He set up for the Gene Blaster again, but Tanahashi ducked it and hit a dragon with a bridge for a near fall. Tanahashi tried to crawl up top, but Tsuji nailed him with a running boot. Tanahashi hit Aces High after shoving Tsuji to the mat. He went up and hit a HFF to Tsuji’s back and then a traditional HFF for the win. This is a shocker!

WINNER: Hiroshi Tanahashi (6 pts) at 16:47. (***3/4)

This win is G1 win 100 for Tanahashi.

Five men in the A block right now have 6 points and the rest have 8 points. It’s super tight right now on the leader board.

(Radicans Analysis: This was a shocking result. I felt perhaps Tanahashi would have a strong run in G1 and a win over Tsuji in the A block is as big as it gets right now for him. The match itself was really good. It built slowly at first, but got better and better as it went on.)

Tanahashi did his guitar solo sign off to end the show. He did multiple encores and the crowd completely ate it up.

In his post-match comments, Tanahashi promised to make a big leap forward from here and promised an ending people can’t imagine.

Radican’s G1 Climax 35: Night 12 (8/5) brief results & analysis

Announcers: Walker Stewart, Rocky Romero

(6) YOSHI-HASHI (8) vs. KONOSUKE TAKESHITA (8) – B Block match

-Shota Umino was supposed to have Gabe Kidd on this show. He gets 2 pts via forfeit.

A loss doesn’t mean elimination for either man, but whoever loses this match will be in bad shape. Hashi targeted Takeshita’s neck and Takeshita sold frustration after being caught with a second neck breaker. Takeshita hit the Hitodenashi Driver. He went for Raging Fire, but Hashi turned it into a spinning DDT.

Hashi was on fire during the match. He continued to work over Takeshita’s neck, but he could not out him away. Takeshita hit a power drive knee and Raging Fire. Takeshita could barely get his arm over Hashi for the pin, but his light cover got the job done.

This was a lot of fun for the 15 minutes it lasted. The outcome seemed in little doubt, as Takeshita is definitely going to make the playoff.

WINNER: Konosuke Takeshita (10 pts) at 15:22. (****)

(7) GREAT-O-KHAN (6) vs. REN NARITA (8) – B Block match

This is a first time ever match. Narita went into the crowd to sneak attack O-Khan. O-Khan came out and Narita snuck up behind them and wiped him out from behind as they made their entrance. He went after O-Khan’s leg on the floor.

O-Khan had Narita in a submission, but Kanemaru rang the bell and they let it go. Later in the match, Narita had O-Khan in deep trouble with a leg submission, but Jakob Austin Young came out and rang the bell, which got a good pop. O-Khan slammed Narita to the mat, but he grabbed the ref who went down with him.

Young entered the ring to help O-Kahn against the numbers game. O-Khan went up top for an avalanche Eliminator, but Narita spit whisky into his face. He hit the Double Cross, but O-Khan kicked out at the second. He then went after O-Khan’s injured leg/ankle and got the submission win.

WINNER: Ren Narita (10 pts) at 12:38. (**1/2)

Narita is at the top of the block with the win.

(Radican’s Analysis: The action was good in spurts, but the outside interference and cheating weighed this down.)

(8) El Phantasmo (2) vs. Drilla Maloney (8) – B Block match

Maloney tried to blitz ELP, but he could not hit his finish. He finally managed to hit a traditional piledriver and both men were down. ELP then suddenly turned the tide. He hit CR2 multiple times and a CR piledriver variation. He then hit Thunderkiss ‘86 for the win.

This was a bad loss for Maloney. ELP is already eliminated.

WINNER: El Phantasmo (4pts) at 5:12. (**1/2)

(Radicans Analysis: This was a fun sprint. I figured ELP was winning as I didn’t see Maloney being in the playoff picture heading into the tournament. He is still mathematically alive.)

(9) SHINGO TAKAGI (6) vs. ZACK SABRE JR. (8) – B Block match

Takagi needs a win to stay alive. Takagi’s right arm is heavily taped. Sabre countered a sliding lariat and used his legs to crank Takagi’s taped up arm. Takagi hit a lariat and Made in Japan for a near fall. Sabre blocked a Last of the Dragon attempt. They went to an exchange off the ropes and Sabre e centrally hit a Zack Driver out of nowhere and both men were down.

The announcers kept selling they might go to a draw and reminded viewers again that they’ve had long matches in the past at the 15 minute mark. Takagi no-sold a Zack Driver and hit a Burning Dragon, but he hurt his injured arm in the progress and had to make a light cover for a near fall.

Sabre hit a Zack Driver and transitioned to a knee bar. Takagi struggled and teased tapping. He finally managed to roll them both into the ropes to break the hold. Takagi managed to hit Last of the Dragon, but Sabre kicked out of his cover and got a bridging pinning combination for the win.

WINNER: Zack Sabre Jr. (10 pts) at 20:54. (****1/2)

Sabre went to speak and then slammed the mic down. The announcers said the fans were leaving out of sadness with Takagi eliminated from naming the playoff round.

(Radican’s Analysis: This match was really good with Sabre working over Takagi’s arm and leg during the match. They transitioned from technical wrestling to high octane exchanges late in the match. Sabre rising up out of Last of the Dragon to win with a pinning combination was shocking.)

Sabre, Narita, and Takeshita lead the B Block with 10 points each.

Radican’s G1 Climax 35: Night 13 (8/7) brief results & analysis

Announcers: Walker Stewart, Chris Charlton

(6) TAICHI (6) vs CALLUM NEWMAN (6) – A Block match

They traded kicks early on. Taichi finally grounded Newman with a big kick to the chest. Newman really sold the effects of Taichi’s offense and sold his back and mid-section. Newman got on track after connecting with a big strike to his ribs. Taichi avoided an Os-cutter and hit a big kick to Newman’s back.

He hit an axe bomber. He went to lift Newman and he went down. Taichi picked him up and hit a burning lariat for a near fall. Newman landed on his feet to counter a suplex and hit a double stomp on Taichi’s ribs.

Newman hit Prince’s Curse, but Taichi looked like he was possessed as he tried to get to his feet. Taichi spit in Newman’s face and he nailed him with a Kamigoye. He then hit Prince’s Curse for the win.

Taichi is eliminated with the loss.

WINNER: Callum Newman (8 pts) af 12:50. (***3/4)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was a gritty effort from both men and this match stands out from most of the other matches in the tournament in my mind because both men sold like crazy for each other. They both literally looked like they were one blow away from being unable to continue at times during the match. This was really good for what it was.

Newman’s back was an issue for him going into the match and even though Taichi really put him through the grinder, he managed to hurt Taichi and make this a real battle. I wish the tournament had more matches like this one this year.)

(7) EVIL (8) vs. BOLTIN OLEG (8) – A Block match

Togo attacked Oleg as he made his entrance. Fale then joined the attack once it moved into the ring. They hit Dick 2 Dick contact on Oleg, as the match has not officially started yet. The ring cleared and the ref started the match. Evil immediately applied the Darkness Scorpion and the announcers mentioned his spine had been bothering him.

Oleg mounted a comeback, but Fale tripled him from the outside. Oleg made a comeback from a two on one attack from Evil and Togo in the crowd. He carried Togo and dragged Evil back down to the ring. Fale went after Oleg, but he drove him into the guardrail. Evil managed to slip out of a Kamikaze attempt from Oleg. Oleg caught Evil coming off the ropes and nailed Jo work a big F5.

Oleg charged at Evil in the corner, but he moved and the ref was in the way. HOT immediately ran into the ring to attack Oleg. Fale hit Oleg with a Grenade. HOT then held him in place for a splash through tie table off the turnbuckles from Fale. A new ref came down and counted the pin after Evil hit Everything is Evil.

WINNER: Evil (10 pts) at 9:44. (*1/2)

(Radicans Analysis: This was largely dreadful thanks to all the outside interference.)

Evil is now at the top of the black and Oleg is in big trouble and must win moving forward and get help to advance.

(8) SANADA (6) vs. HIROSHI TANAHASHI (6) – A Block match

This was something. Sanada tossed the ref into the ropes when Tanahashi was going up top for a High Fly Flow. Tanahashi fell down and Sanada eventually nailed him with the guitar. Sanada went to toss the ref back into the ring. He went to make the cover, but Tanahashi turned it into a small package for the win.

WINNER: Hiroshi Tanahashi (8 pts) at 2:48. (**)

(8) YUYA UEMURA (8) vs. RYOHEI OIWA (8) – A Block match

Uemura went after Oiwa’s arm during the early going. Oiwa kept working a headlock on the mat on Uemura, who finally escaped and hit a splash off the turnbuckles that left both men down.

Uemura worked an arm submission at one point and it was like a game of chess with Oiwa trying to roll out of it, but Uemura rolling right back into the hold. Oiwa finally stood up with Uemura going after his arm and he managed to use his momentum to run Uemura into the turnbuckles.

They built to an incredible final exchange with Uemura countering The Grip multiple times and finally catching Oiwa with The Deadbolt. What a performance from both men!

WINNER: Yuya Uemura (10 pts) at 18:23. (****)

A Tsuji win will eliminate a ton of people, but the story here is Uemura is tied for the lead in the block at the moment with Evil at 10 points.

(9) YOTA TSUJI (8) vs. DAVID FINLAY (6) – A Block match

Tsuji got cut off going for a dive early in the match with a Finlay uppercut, but he mounted a comeback and connected on a huge dive through the ropes that sent Finlay crashing into the guardrail later in the match.

Finlay dominated the action again after quickly cutting Tsuji off. They went to a fast exchange and Tsuji hit a superkick and a short Gene Blaster. He made the cover, but they were in the ropes. Finlay avoided the Marlowe Crash and hit a big powerbomb for a near fall. Tsuji blocked Overkill and hit a powerbomb and a buckle bomb.

They went back and forth trading counters. Finlay avoided another Gene Blaster attempt and hit Oblivion for a near fall. Finlay hit his own version of the Marlowe Crash. Tsuji went for a Gene Blaster, but Finlay kneed hit right in the face. He then hit Overkill for the win.

WINNER: David Finlay (8 pts) at 15:21. (****)

(Radicans Analysis: Finlay seemed to have Tsuji’s number on this night right from the beginning. He just had counter after counter and Tsuji was never able to hit the Gene Blaster.)

Finlay got on the mic and said today he was the better man. He said G1 didn’t start the way he wanted it to, but now fans are witnessing the greatest G1 Climax comeback in history. He said he would win the tournament. Gedo then did Finlay’s signature sign off.

Radican’s G1 Climax 35: Night 14 (8/8) brief results & analysis

Announcers: Walker Stewart, Chris Charlton

-Great-O-Khan (8 pts) picks up 2 for his win via forfeit over Gabe Kidd.

(6) ELP (6) vs. YOSHI-HASHI (8) – B Block match

ELP appeared to hurt his leg during an awkward dive to the fall during the early going, but he kept going. Phantasmo countered a backslide and hit CR2 for a near fall. He hit a burning hammer and then Thunder Kiss ‘86 for the win.

ELP finishes at 4-5. Hashi is still alive, but it’s not looking good.

WINNER: ELP (8 pts) at 12:30. (***)

(7) ZACK SABRE JR. (10) vs. DRILLA MALONEY (8) – B Block match

Both men come from the UK indie scene. Maloney used his power to work over Sabre. Sabre went for a kick at one point and Maloney drilled him with a German and Sabre sold his neck.

Sabre hit the Zack Driver out of nowhere. He then grabbed a submission when Maloney kicked out. Maloney nearly turned it into a Drilla Killa, but Danre landed on his feet. Sabre went for a PK, but Maloney blocked it.

Sabre got an arm bar and Maloney tried to escape. Sabre got the arm bar with full toeque and Maloney tapped right away. The announcers pointed out that Maloney had previously torn that bicep and didn’t want to do it again.

WINNER: Zack Sabre Jr. (12 pts) at 14:01. (***3/4)

(Radican’s Analysis: Maloney used his power to control a lot of the action, but it was Sabre putting an abrupt end to the match with a nasty arm bar. It’s nice to see a little variety in the matches finishes lately, as there hasn’t been much differences between the majority of the mature and how they play out.)

(8) SHINGO TAKAGI (6) vs. REN NARITA (10) – B Block match

Takagi is barely alive. Narita worked the leg most of the match. HOT also did their usual shenanigans, but Daiki Nagai came to Takagi’s aid. He prevented Narita from using the push up bar. This allowed Takagi to hit a Pumping Bomber and Last of the Dragon for the win.

After the match, Shingo used the push up bar to do push ups much to the delight of the crowd.

WINNER: Shingo Takagi (8 pts) at 17:10. (***1/4)

Takagi is still alive, but needs a lot of help to advance to the playoff.

(9) KONOSUKE TAKESHITA (10) vs. SHOTA UMINO (8) – B Block match

After a feeling out period, Umino was in control, but began selling his neck. The story is that Takeshita hit a brainbuster on the floor on him after their tag match on the previous show. Umino mounted a comeback and continually went after Takeshita’s legs.

Takeshita went for a brainbuster on the fall, but Umino countered and went after his legs again. They continued to go at it on the outside and Takeshita eventually went for another brainbuster and landed it as the announcers and fans freaked out.

Takeshita kept inviting Umino to stand in the corner, but he would punch him down like a nail in the corner each time he got up. Umino finally fired back and hit a DDT and moon men were down.

At one point point Takeshita had Umino in the chicken wing submission, but he inexplicably let it go. They were able to get the match going again, but that was a strange sequence.

Umino hit a pair of big lariats, but Takeshita kicked out. Takeshita countered Second Chapter into a brainbuster. WOW!! Takeshita held on and Imino got a dollop for a near fall. Umino caught Takeshita with a big strike at the last second and then hit Second Chapter for the win!

WINNER: Shota Umino (10 pts) at 25:46. (****1/2)

(Radicans analysis: This was definitely one of the best matches of the tournament and a big night for Umino, as the crowd loved his fiery and gutty performance through an injury to his head. The fans really seemed to take to him after the match as well.)

Umino got on the mic and said he felt he proved NJPW is the best tonight. He said he still had work to do and he would not stop until every venue was filled with fans. He said there’s no better company in the world.

Umino went to the floor and the fans ran to the guardrail to shake hands with him.

Contact Sean at pwtorchsean@gmail.com. Follow him on X @SR_Torch and on BlueSky @SeanRadican.