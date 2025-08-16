News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 8/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss more aggressive competition from TKO, Copeland and Christian reunite first time in 14 years, Forbidden Door card takes shape (124 min.)

August 16, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner discuss these topics:

  • Aggressive competition from TKO
  • WWE booking major events to compete against All Out and Worlds End
  • Forbidden Door is taking shape
  • Difficult to keep up with the original FB concept
  • Hangman-MJF title match set
  • Massive Lights Out Steel Cage match
  • Copeland and Christian skip several chapters to reunite
  • Women’s Championship chaos
  • Hiromu stepped through the Forbidden Door
  • Continued build of Swerve-Okada
  • Samoa Joe returns
  • Upcoming shows
  • Mailbag and trivia

