FREE PODCAST 8/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss more aggressive competition from TKO, Copeland and Christian reunite first time in 14 years, Forbidden Door card takes shape (124 min.)

- Aggressive competition from TKO
- WWE booking major events to compete against All Out and Worlds End
- Forbidden Door is taking shape
- Difficult to keep up with the original FB concept
- Hangman-MJF title match set
- Massive Lights Out Steel Cage match
- Copeland and Christian skip several chapters to reunite
- Women’s Championship chaos
- Hiromu stepped through the Forbidden Door
- Continued build of Swerve-Okada
- Samoa Joe returns
- Upcoming shows
- Mailbag and trivia
