FREE PODCAST 8/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss more aggressive competition from TKO, Copeland and Christian reunite first time in 14 years, Forbidden Door card takes shape (124 min.)

Aggressive competition from TKO

WWE booking major events to compete against All Out and Worlds End

Forbidden Door is taking shape

Difficult to keep up with the original FB concept

Hangman-MJF title match set

Massive Lights Out Steel Cage match

Copeland and Christian skip several chapters to reunite

Women’s Championship chaos

Hiromu stepped through the Forbidden Door

Continued build of Swerve-Okada

Samoa Joe returns

Upcoming shows

Mailbag and trivia

