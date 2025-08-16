FREE PODCAST 8/16 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Kenny snaps, Brodie Lee upsets Cody for TNT Title, Mox-MJF hype, Darby-Ricky Starks, more (112 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (8-22-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch Newsletter columnist Greg Parks and former PWTorch Newsletter columnist Eric Krol (circa 1990) to discuss the special Aug. 22 episode of AEW Dynamite, a special Saturday night edition on TNT. They begin with the upset TNT Title win of Brodie Lee over Cody and the post-match angle, Chris Jericho challenging Orange Cassidy to a Mimosa Mayhem Match, the latest Jon Moxley-MJF hype, Kenny Omega snaps and is talked down by The Young Bucks again, Sammy Guevera-Matt Hardy angle, Darby Allin-Ricky Starks, angle, the Tag Team Gauntlet announcement, and more. Then they read emails from listeners and react.

