WWE SMACKDOWN FEUD TRACKER: Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre, John Cena vs. Logan Paul, Jacob Fatu vs. Sami Zayn vs. Solo Sikoa, more

UNDISPUTED WWE CHAMPION CODY RHODES vs. DREW MCINTYRE

Drew McIntyre is as good as it gets in a pro wrestler in their prime. Confidence, charisma, excellent promos, and compelling matches. With his brutal attack on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at the close of last week’s Smackdown, McIntyre has now targeted the top of the WWE food chain in The American Nightmare. Looking forward to this feud developing and Drew pushing Cody to new heights just like he did with CM Punk in 2024. This feud has the potential to be Cody’s best since his rivalry with Roman Reigns culminated at WrestleMania 40. I’m expecting Cody to be off TV for another week or two to continue selling the attack from McIntyre at the end of last week’s show, but expect him to return with a fire under him as he faces a motivated Scottish Psychopath. “I’m the real nightmare,” says Drew. Your move, Cody.

JOHN CENA vs. LOGAN PAUL

No appearance from Cena or Paul this week in Boston. The feud is simple enough – Paul wants to knock off Cena and cement his legacy as a top star in WWE, while Cena wants to shut up the brash celebrity turned pro wrestler as the John Cena Farewell Tour draws closer to its end. This rivalry moves to its next chapter in Dublin, Ireland next week as John Cena will be live from The Emerald Isle.

WWE WOMEN’S CHAMPION TIFFANY STRATTON vs. THE SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S ROSTER

With wins over Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania and Jade Cargill at SummerSlam behind her, Tiffany Stratton finds herself as a champion with a roster of competition to watch. Whether her next opponent will be Nia Jax, Giulia, or another go-around with Jade Cargill, Stratton looks poised to move through all comers into the fall and continue her reign as WWE Women’s Champion.

JACOB FATU vs. SAMI ZAYN vs. WWE UNITED STATES CHAMPION SOLO SIKOA

Jacob Fatu’s performances and popularity have made him one of the most intriguing wrestlers in WWE. He could very well be holding world championship gold someday. Whether that materializes or not, for now, he still has a score to settle with United States Champion Solo Sikoa and MFT. Sami Zayn joined the Smackdown roster this week, declared he wants the United States Championship, and landed a pinfall victory over the champion Solo. While they maintained an alliance and captured a victory over MFT alongside Jimmy Uso this week, could Jacob Fatu and Sami Zayn be on a collision course in their pursuit of the same goal – the United States Championship?

THE MIZ vs. CARMELLO HAYES

Mello Don’t Miz. This tag team seems to be on the fast track to a singles feud with how pushy Miz has been towards Carmello. However, a WWE Tag Team Championship win could keep this team together for some time. My hunch is that The MFTs will be the ones to unseat The Wyatt Sicks for the Tag Team Championships (we saw your demented bunny ears stalking the Tongans, Erick Rowan!), but don’t count out The Miz and Carmello Hayes if they continue to pick up wins. Next week, they take on The Motor City Machine Guns.

FEUDS TO WATCH

WWE WOMEN’S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS ALEXA BLISS & CHARLOTTE FLAIR vs. CHELSEA GREEN, PIPER NIVEN & ALBA FYRE

WWE TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS WYATT SICKS vs. THE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM DIVISION

ALEISTER BLACK vs. DAMIEN PRIEST

