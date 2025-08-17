AEW COLLISION RESULTS (8/16): Nigel McGuinness vs. Danny Garcia vs. Moriarty vs. Hechicero for shot at ZSJ at Forbidden Door, Death Riders vs. Jet Speed, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT

AUGUST 16, 2025 (Recorded 8/14)

CINCINNATI, OHIO AT THE ANDREW J BRADY MUSIC CENTER

AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone & Matt Menard

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,360 tickets had been distributed at the start of the show; the arena was set up for 1,535.

[HOUR ONE]

-Tony Schiavone welcomed everyone to the show and introduced “Daddy Magic” as guest commentator for the evening.

“Timeless” Toni Storm’s music played and brought her out to the stage in black and white (and red). She addressed the “Cincinnati sickos” before calling Athena history-making and record-breaking, but also annoying. She mocked Athena’s many nicknames, each individually and hilariously. Toni said if Athena is a goddess, she should pray. She got on her knees and mockingly prayed to Athena.

Athena came out of nowhere with an attack, but Toni dodged it. The two women brawled on the stage until Billie Starkz blindsided Toni. They stomped away at Toni before Athena took the microphone. She screamed in Toni’s face and told her to pray she doesn’t expose Toni for the fraud she is. Athena claimed Toni would be nothing without the black and white and sexual innuendo. She questioned why Toni was at the top if AEW is where the best wrestle.

Billie dragged Toni to the ring as Athena told Toni that her days are numbered. Athena claimed she’ll take AEW to new heights when she wins and becomes the forever AEW Champion. Athena called for a spotlight and then mocked Toni’s pose before Mina Shirakawa’s music played.

Mina stepped out on the stage and Athena backed up. In the ring, Toni took advantage of a distracted Bille and planted her with the Storm Zero. Athena, stuck between Toni and Mina, called for security to come save her. Three security guards escorted her through the crowd to safety as Mina and Toni playfully kissed on the stage.

(White’s Take: Toni Storm segments really add some spice to the Collision stew of meaty in-ring match-ups. Toni was great here as always and Athena proved to be a convincing foil. Mina’s return is also nice to see.)

-They threw to a video package running down the feud between MJF and “Hangman” Adam Page, particularly the developments from Dynamite.

(1) DEATH RIDERS (Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta w/Marina Shafir) vs. JETSPEED (Kevin Knight & Mike Bailey

The Death Riders’ music played and Moxley made his way through the crowd followed by Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir. Moxley looked to be in a bad mood, per usual. JetSpeed entered to what seemed like new music.

Knight and Bailey immediately jumped over the top rope onto Moxley and Yuta at ringside. Bailey threw Yuta into the ring and the bell rang to start the match 11 minutes into the hour. Knight and Bailey hit a double team hip toss followed by a double team gourdbuster and a dual dropkick.

Knight beat on Yuta with punches and a European uppercut before locking in an abdominal stretch. Knight posed in the stretch as the crowd chanted “Yuta sucks.” Yuta hiptossed his way out of the hold and then raked Knight’s eyes.

Yuta made the tag to Moxley, who got a positive reaction as he charged in and kicked away at Knight in the corner. The hometown crowd chanted “Moxley” as he threw Knight over the top rope to ringside.

Moxley followed him out and slammed Knight face first into the announce desk a few times until Bailey broke it up. Moxley hit Bailey with a forearm and slammed him into the announce desk as well before rolling Knight back into the ring.

Yuta tagged in to a chorus of boos. Moxley held Knight so Yuta could hit a low dropkick. Yuta hit a fisherman’s suplex into a pin for a two count. Yuta tagged Moxley back in and held Knight while Moxley pummeled him down. Yuta re-entered and continued with punches to Knight’s midsection.

Knight tried to fight back, but Yuta hit a chop and then a snapmare into a knee drop. Yuta went for the pin, but Knight kicked out at two. Yuta went for the hammer and anvil elbow strikes, but Knight rolled him up for a two count. Knight made the tag to Bailey who came in and hit Yuta with a combination of kicks.

Bailey landed a running shooting star press into the pin, but Yuta kicked out at two. The crowd chanted “Speedball” as Bailey kicked a down Yuta. Yuta caught Bailey’s leg and hit him in the knee. Bailey stood on the opposite leg and hit the Crane kick on Yuta.

Moxley charged in and caught Bailey with an eyerake. Moxley hit the ropes, but ran into a double dropkick from Knight and Bailey. Bailey and Knight went for a double dive, but Moxley caught Knight with a forearm on the outside. Yuta distracted Bailey on the apron, allowing Moxley to grab him from behind and plant Bailey with a back suplex onto the apron as they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from break with Moxley and Yuta in control of Bailey. Moxley set up a suplex, but Bailey countered it into an inside cradle for a two count. Bailey hit Moxley with an enziguri that stumbled him back into the corner. Yuta tagged in and cut off Bailey’s attempt for the tag. Bailey countered Yuta with an armdrag and made the hot tag to Knight.

Knight came in and hit a scoop slam and a standing frog splash on Yuta. Knight went for the pin, but Yuta kicked out at two. Knight went for a leaping DDT, but Yuta pushed him off into the corner. Moxley distracted Knight, allowing Yuta to strike Knight repeatedly for behind. Knight came back with a high leaping dropkick, leaving both Yuta and Knight down.

Knight made the tag as Moxley tagged in. Bailey and Moxley traded forearms in the center of the ring. Bailey got the better of it and then dropped Yuta with a pump kick. Moxley took advantage and hit Bailey with a series of forearms. Knight ate a forearm from Moxley as well and then Bailey and Moxley exchanged chops while Yuta and Knight traded forearms.

All four men hit a series of strikes until Moxley landed a cutter out of nowhere on Bailey. Moxley went for the pin but Bailey kicked out at two. Yuta tagged in and they set up a double team move, but Bailey flipped out of it. Knight dove in from off screen and hit Moxley with a flying clothesline.

Bailey hit Yuta with a penalty kick and a moonsault into double knees. Bailey connected with a low roundhouse and went for the pin, but Moxley broke it up. Knight threw Moxley to the floor and Knight and Bailey hit a double team top rope hurricanrana into a powerbomb on Yuta. Bailey made the pin, but Yuta kicked out at two.

Knight and Bailey hit a double team suplex and Knight hit a springboard splash on Yuta in the ring as Bailey hit Moxley with a springboard moonsault to ringside. Knight went for the pin, but Yuta kicked out at two. The crowd chanted “this is awesome” as Knight climbed to the top rope. Knight went for the UFO splash, but Yuta rolled out of the way.

Yuta went for the running knee, but Knight dodged it and caught Yuta with a backslide. Knight got the two count before Marina dragged him out of the ring to break up the pin. Somehow the ref didn’t notice, and Bailey went to ringside and threw Marina into the steel stairs.

Back in the ring, Moxley went for the Paradigm Shift, but Knight escaped. Yuta went for the running knee again, but Knight dodged it and Yuta hit Moxley instead. Bailey connected with Time Adventure kick and Knight followed up with the UFO splash from the top rope.

Knight went for the pin, but there was no referee, because he was distracted by Marina. The ref finally realized there was a pin and made the count, but Yuta kicked out at two (actually five). Moxley dragged Bailey to ringside and drilled him with the Death Rider on the floor.

Yuta hit a low blow on Knight from behind as the referee was still admonishing Marina. Yuta rolled Knight up into a pin and got the three count for the victory.

WINNERS: Death Riders in 15:00

(White’s Take: Good, solid first match of the night. JetSpeed looked great inan unclean defeat, while the Death Riders get some much-needed momentum and heat back heading into their match at Forbidden Door.)

-The went to a video package highlighting the upcoming “Technical Spectacle” match for the right to face Zack Sabre Jr at Forbidden Door before going to commercial. [c]

-They returned from commercial to a VHS-style video of the Outrunners in “Brother Nature.” Hiding in trees, wearing army helmets, catching frogs, playing frisbee, and other ridiculousness set to an eighties-style anthem. It ended with the masculine felxing handshake.

(2) RICOCHET vs. ACE AUSTIN

Ricochet’s music played and he made his way to the ring, with GOA nowhere to be seen. There was no announcement as to who his opponent would be until Ace Austin made his way to the ring for his debut match. They bell rang to start the match 34 minutes into the hour.

Austin took the fight to Ricochet as the fans chanted “he has hair.” Austin landed a kick to the back of the head and followed up with a magistral cradle for a two count. Austin landed a dropkick the knocked Ricochet to ringside.

Austin dodged Ricochet on the apron and then landed a kick before throwing him back into the ring. Ricochet dodged a springboard kick and then pulled the ropes as he went for a springboard, ‘causing Austin to crash to the mat.

Ricochet stood on Austin ‘s hair and pulled him upward on the mat. Ricochet hit a few knees to the back and a stomp followed by the patented Stone Cold elbow strike. Ricochet connected with a tiger feint kick followed by a springboard splash into a pin, but Austin kicked out at two and they went to break. [c]

Back from break, Austin landed a springboard spinning kick that rocked Ricochet. Austin went for the pin, but Ricochet kicked out at two. Austin climbed to the top rope but was distracted by GOA walking out to the stage. Ricochet took advantage of the distraction and crotched Austin on the turnbuckle.

Ricochet followed up with a suplex from the top rope into a brainbuster into a shooting star press for the pin, but Austin kicked out at two. Ricochet lifted Austin onto his shoulder and landed a Death Valley Driver. Ricochet went for the pin again, but Austin kicked out at two.

The crowd chanted “let’s go Ace” as Ricochet set up for the Vertigo, but Austin rolled him up for a two count. Ricochet nailed Austin with a running knee and went to the top rope. Ricochet pointed to the sky, allowing Austin to hit the ropes to drop Ricochet onto the turnbuckle.

Austin ran across the apron and rolled into the ring with a headcsissor that took Ricochet down from the top rope. Ricochet rolled to the floor and Austin followed with a twisting plancha to the outside. Austin rolled Ricochet into the ring and got onto the apron, but Toa Liona grabbed him from behind. Austin slammed Liona into the ring apron and returned to the ring where he rolled Ricochet up for another two count.

Kaun distracted Austin on the apron, but Austin dodged Ricochet attacking from behind and pushed him into Kaun on the apron. Austin got Ricochet onto his shoulders but Ricochet raked his eyes to escape. Ricochet grabbed a handful of hair and slammed Austin’s head into the mat. Ricochet followed up with the Spirit Gun, went for pin and got the win.

WINNER: Ricochet in 10:00

(White’s Take: AEW has this weird thing where people lose their debut match in the company sometimes. Ace Austin looked good here against the despicable heel, Ricochet. Austin is confirmed as having signed with AEW.)

-After the match, GOA planted Austin with their double team crucifix powerbomb.

-Renee was backstage with The Hurt Syndicate and asked for their predictions on the Brodido and FTR match coming up. MVP said they’re both good teams, but they don’t care who wins, because they will hurt them. Renee asked about the MJF drama, which MVP downplayed. He said there isn’t any Hurt Syndicate drama and said they are champions, and will remain champions.

(3) BLAKE CHRISTIAN & LEE JOHNSON vs. PARAGON (Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong)

Lee Johnson and Blake Christian made their entrance to the ring as Renee interviewed O’Reilly and Strong in the back. She asked them how Adam Cole’s injury is affecting their emotions. Before they could respond, Ishii and Hologram wandered into the interview to the delight of O’Reilly and the chagrin of Strong.

Strong yelled “Kyle!” He wasn’t talking to O’Reilly though. Strong addressed Kyle Fletcher and said until he gets his hands on Fletcher, everyone will suffer. Strong left the interview leaving O’ Reilly to say that they were going to go out after their win to celebrate with Skyline chili. He had more to say but was interrupted by Strong’s entrance music. O’Reilly and Strong made their way to the ring.

The bell rang 49 minutes into the show with Strong and Blake starting for their respective teams. Strong grabbed a wristlock which Blake escape acrobatically, only to eat a hard chop. O’Reilly tagged in and hit a snack suplex. O’Reilly went for the pin but only got a one count.

O’Reilly went for an arm breaker, but Blake escape and tagged in Lee. O’Reilly hit both with kicks to the chest. Strong and O’Reilly hit a double team backbreaker and knee drop. Johnson fought back with some punches before O’Reilly locked in a guillotine choke.

Blake sprinted in and leapt off of O’Reilly’s back (breaking the hold) and knocked Strong off the apron with a flying forearm. Lee tried to kick Strong from the apron, but he caught Lee’s foot. As they struggled, Blake flew through the middle ropes with a twisting plancha that took out Strong.

Lee landed a running kick to the chest on O’Reilly followed by a standing moonsault into a pin that got a two count. Blake tagged in and hit a running enziguri on O’Reilly in the corner. Lee whipped O’Reilly into a flying clothesline from Blake. Blake went for the pin, but O’Reilly kicked out at two.

O’Reilly came back with a kitchen sink knee to Lee’s midsection. Blake tagged in and tried to take out Strong on the apron, but Strong caught him and slammed him down with a uranage onto O’Reilly’s knees. Strong hit a dropkick and a backbreaker on Lee.

Blake charged into a backdrop from Strong that flipped him all the way over onto his face. Strong hit his take on the Olympic Slam on Lee followed by running forearms in the ropes. O’Reilly tagged in and landed a combination of strikes that rocked Lee.

O’Reilly hit a running knee from the apron onto Lee, but then turned around into a kick from Blake. Blake hit a gamengiri on Strong in the ring, springboarded over Strong into the ring into a handspring off of the opposite ropes…right into a jumping knee strike from Strong. Strong and O’Reilly hit the High-Low Total Elimination that turned Blake inside out. Strong made the pin and got the win.

WINNERS: Paragon in 6:00.

(White’s Take: Quick, fun match. Not sure what they’re doing with Paragon here. I’m sure Cole’s injury messed some things up, but they could be an intriguing part of the tag division. Instead, O’Reilly is goofing it up with The Conglomeration on a part time basis. The siler lining is the Roderick Strong is annoyed with them as I am.)

-The Conglomeration came out to celebrate with O’Reilly. Strong ignored them and walked yup the ramp as they went to break. [c]

Back from commercial FTR and Stokely were in the middle of beating up Bandido. They stole his mask as Brody King charged into the area and started fighting FTR by himself. They fought onto the stage and Brody handily threw Dax and Cash into the ring. Brody ripped of Dax’s shirt and chopped him down. Brody nailed an avalanche splash both guys in the corner and set them up for his canon ball, but Stokely grabbed his leg and then threw powder into his face. FTR hit Brody with the Shatter Machine. Stokely put on Bandido’s mask, which conveniently matched his tracksuit. FTR and Stokely celebrated in the ring as their music played.

-SkyFlight were backstage and called out any members of the Don Callis family for Dynamite. Leila stepped forward tor say they were going eff up whoever steps up. Christpher Daniels told her that would be five dollars in the swear jar. Leila procured $10 from her top and said it was “bullshit. Let’s go train.”

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the “All Elite Conversation Club” with Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

[HOUR TWO]

(4) JULIA HART vs. PENELOPE FORD vs. ANNA JAY vs. ANNA JAY – $100,000 Match

Julia Hart’s music played to bring her out for her full spooky entrance. Skye Blue and Thekla came to the stage with her, but she went to the ring alone. Penelope Ford entered to Mega Bayne’s music, with Bayne appearing behind her before heading backstage. Keeping with the flow of things, Anna entered with Tay Melo but went to the ring alone. And Kris Statlander entered by herself because she has no friends.

The bell rang to start the match four minutes into the second hour. Statlander beat Penelope into the corner as Anna beat Julia into the opposite corner. They whipped Julia into Penelope and hit simultaneous back suplexes. Julia and Penelope rolled out of the ring leaving Statlander and Anna.

Anna hit a back heel kick into a flatliner and went for a flipping necksnap, but Statlander dodged it and hit a low running dropkick on Anna. Statlander went for the pin, but Julia broke it up. Julia hammered away at Statlander’s shoulder, grabbed her wrist and walked the ropes old school style, before jumping off and taking Statlander down with a hurricanrana.

Statlander dodged Julia in the corner and hit a running uppercut. Penelope came in with a handspring back elbow into both of them, leaving Anna to hit a running back kick on the stacked up women in the corner.

Julia took Statlander down with a back leg trip and then whipped Anna into a drop toe hold from Penelope. Julia hit Anna with a sliding clothesline to the back of the neck and Penelope followed with a shotgun dropkick to the back. Julia and Penelope seemed to be working together as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Anna and Penelope were fighting on the top rope for a superplex. Julia came in underneath, going to the powerbomb, but Statlander broke it up. She German suplexed Penelope down, but Anna caught Statlander with a flipping blockbuster from the second rope. Julia rolled Anna up for a two count. Anna hit Penelope and Julia with heel kicks in the corner.

Statlander charged Anna with a clothesline, but Anna ducked it and executed a backstabber. Anna went for the pin but only got a two count. Anna tried to lock in the Queenslayer, but Statlander got to her feet with Anna on her back. Statlander backed into the corner, where Julia also hopped onto her back. Penelope hit Statlander with a shotgun dropkick that knocked all three women down.

Anna charged Penelope, but she dodged her Matrix style and then hit a cutter. Penelope hit Julia with a forearm, but Statlander grabbed her from behind. Statlander lifted Penelope onto her shoulders, but Penelope countered into a Poinson Rana that stuck Statlander.

Julia hit Penelope in the corner with a clothesline and then stomped Anna into the ground. Julia dragged Anna into position for a moonsault before climbing the rope. Penelope set up for a moonsault onto Statlander in the opposite corner. Both women leapt, but Anna got her knees up while Statlander rolled out of the way, leaving Julia and Penelope to both crash and burn.

Anna nailed Julia with a Gory bomb and went for the pin, but Penelope broke up the pin. Penelope dragged Anna onto the stage area for something, but the camera cut to the ring where Statlander locked Julia into a headscissor and armlock submission. Julia struggled but tapped out.

Winner: Kris Statlander in 10:00

(White’s Take: A lot of action here, chaotic and messy at times, but mostly good. How they screwed up the camera shots leading into the finish on a pretaped show is beyond me.)

Statlander celebrated after the match until Thekla and Skye Blue ran to the ring and attacked her. Nice of them to wait until after the match, even though there are no rules in four-ways. Queen Aminata charged in but she fell victim to the three-on-one attack from the Triangle of Madness. Tay charged in to fight Penelope before Megan Bayne came down to join the fray. Harley Cameron made her triumphant return and charged the ring wearing a mask and armed with board wrapped in chain. The heels ducked out the ring and retreated as Harley checked on her friends.

-Kyle Fletcher was backstage flanked by Lance Archer and Hechicero. Fletcher said that Hiromu Takahashi is a great choice, but said he’ll just be another name on the list of people he’s mopped that floor with. He went on to congratulate Takeshita for making it to the finals of the G1. Archer addressed SkyFlight and their challenge, saying they’ll see them in Glasgow. Fletcher signed off telling Don Calis that he hopes they make him proud. [c]

-Back from commercial, Renee was backstage with Statlander celebrating her victory. Harley Cameron rushed in and tried to lift Statlander up, but couldn’t, so instead she jumped into Statlander’s arms. Renee asked what Statlander would spend her prize money on. Harley said she had two suggestions, but we didn’t get to find out what those are as Wheeler Yuta and Jon Moxley interrupted. Statlander sheepishly set Harley down. Moxley simply said “Damn right” and walked off camera. Yuta said “great work” and went for a fist bump but got nothing.

(5) JUICE ROBINSON (w/Austin Gunn) vs. BRYAN KEITH (w/Big Bill)

The lights went dark before The Bang Bang Gang’s music played to bring out Juice accompanied by Austin Gunn and the cardboard cutouts of his brother and Jay White. Bryan Keith entered in his “Bounty Hunter” getup with Big Bill by his side.

The bell rang and the match started 25 minutes into the hour. Juice transitioned from a wristlock into a side headlock takeover. Juice dropped Keith with a shoulder block and went for the pin, but got only a one count. Juice hit an armdrag, a hip toss, and scoop slam before dropping Keith with a leg lariat.

Juice charged Keith in the corner, but he dodged and tossed Juice over the top rope and tumbling to the floor as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Juice dodged an elbow drop and went for a kick, but Keith caught his foot. Juice landed a series of jabs as Keith held onto his foot. Keith let go and Juice landed an elbow and a spinebuster. Juice went for the pin, but Keither kicked out at two.

Juice set up for The Juice Is Loose, but Big Bill got onto the apron and distracted him. Austin pulled Bill down from the apron and attempted to whip him into the barricade, but Bill reversed it sending Austin in the guardrail. Bill charged him, but Austin dodged and Bill crashed into the barricade.

In the ring, Juice connected with a heavy left hand on Keith. Juice delivered The Juice is Loose, planting Keith face first into the mat. Juice made the cover and got the win.

Winner: Juice Robinson in 7:00

(White’s Take: I like both guys, but this was kind of a blah match. Juice was really selling his knee towards the end of this match. I hope he’s okay, as The Bang Bang Gang is looking less and less like a gang these days.)

-Renee was backstage with Anthony Bowens and brought up Max Caster’s first International Five Minute Challenge. Bowens took exception, claiming he was supposed to be the star after the break up of The Acclaimed. Bowens ran down his list of recent appearances as The Pride of Professional Wrestling. Caster, meanwhile, is a loser, but Bowens can’t get his chant out of his head.

(6) DANIEL GARCIA vs. NIGEL MCGUINNESS vs. LEE MORIARTY vs. HECHICERO – Winner faces Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door

Daniel Garcia made his entrance first for the “Technical Spectacle,” which has everyone banned from ringside. Nigel entered next and shook hands with Garcia. Lee Moriarty entered with Shane Taylor promotions but made his way to the ring by himself.

The match started 41 minutes into the hour and all four men made their way to the center of the ring. Garcia and Hechicero paired off trading standing holds while Nigel and Moriarty did the same. Nigel took Moriarty as Garcia took Hechicero down with a leg hold.

Hechicero locked Garcia in a double armlock as Nigel countered a sunset flip attempt from Moriarty with an armbreaker. Garcia crawled to the ropes to break the hold and rolled Hechicero up for a one count.

All four men rolled to ringside and brawled. Hechicero put Garcia in a hammerlock and brought him back into the ring as Morarity rammed Nigel into the barricade. Garcia rolled Hechicero up to escape the hold for a one count. Garcia hit a chop and a low kick and then set Hechicero up in the corner for the ten count punches, but Moriarty grabbed Garcia from behind.

Garcia knocked him off with a back elbow and then caught Hechicero with an inside cradle for a two count. Hechicero countered it, which Garcia countered, and they went back and forth before rolling around the ring in cradle position.

Moriarty came in with a sunset flip on Hechicero, but Garcia broke it up into a pin on Moriarty. Hechicero broke that up and tried to put Garcia in a submission, but Moriarty attempted to pin Hechicero. Garcia stacked them up and bridged into a pin on both Hechicero and Moriarty, but Nigel broke it up with a stomp.

Moriarty and Nigel brawled into the corner. Garcia came flying in, but Moriarty dodged and knocked him into Nigel. Moriarty locked Garcia into a Gory Special as Nigel grabbed Moriarty’s leg. Hechicero tried to break it all up with a boot, but Moriarty caught his foot and put him into an ankle lock. Hechicero managed to kick his way out of the hold, incidentally breaking up the other holds as well. Everyone was down as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Nigel dragged Garcia out of the ring and rammed him into the barricade. Hechicero climbed the top rope in the ring, but Nigel came in from behind and swept out his legs. Nigel set Hechicero up for the Tower of London as Moriarty got to his feet in the ring. Nigel hit the Tower of London on Hechicero and a dropkick on Moriarty at the same time. Nigel went for the pin on Hechicero, but Garcia broke it up at the last second.

Garcia went for a sunset flip, but Hechicero broke up the pin. Hechicero reverse monkey flipped Nigel into a rear choke as Moriarty rolled up Garcia. Garcia kicked out at two and Nigel broke out of choke with a leg hold. Moriarty got Garcia back up into the Gory Special. Nigel came in to take advantage, but Garcia caught him in a headscissor lock.

Hechicero rolled Moriarty into a double arm hold, which freed Garcia to transition into a crossface on Nigel. Nigel escaped the crossface and locked in a reverse armlock on Garcia as Moriarty countered Hechicero’s hold into a combination arm and leg lock. Moriarty got into the ropes, to cause a break as Garcia reached the ropes for a break there.

Moriarty hit Hechicero with a series of uppercuts, but Hechicero came back with a rough-looking headcsissor neck snap. Nigel pulled Hechicero straight out of the into the London Dungeon armlock. Garcia took advantage of Moriarty and put him into the DragonTamer.

Garcia and Nigel stared each other down while wrenching their signature holds. Nigel caught Garcia with a surprise back elbow and then locked Moriarty into the London Dungeon. Hechicero put Moriarty’s legs into an Indian Deathlock and then put Nigel simultaneously into a headlock.

Garcia broke it up with overhand chops on Hechicero. They traded strikes until Hechicero crushed Garcia with a slpash in the corner. But Garcia picked Hechicero’s leg and rolled him into the DragonTamer. Meanwhile, Nigel locked Moriarty back into the London Dungeon. Garcia and Nigel both wrenched their holds again as Hechicero and Moriarty resisted tapping.

Moriarty grabbed Hechicero’s arm to keep him from tapping out. Nigel sat back and stretched Moriarty’s arm all the way back into the deepest London Dungeon I’ve ever seen. Moriarty had no choice but to tap out.

Winner: Nigel McGuiness in 17:00.

(White’s Take: There is a sliver of a niche of wrestling fans who will find this match tantamount to tantric climax of some sort. Perhaps my enjoyment was hurt by the burden of trying to describe the various simultaneous contortions of four technical masters. I can, however, appreciate a nice technical match and am very much looking forward to Nigel and ZSJ at Forbidden Door.)

Nigel celebrated as Garcia sat dejected on the mat. Renee entered to interview Nigel. Renee congratulated Nigel on his victory. Nigel said he’s ready for Zack Sabre Jr in a dream match for both of them. Nigel told Garcia he was close and told the crowd to give it up for him. The crowd chanted for Garcia. Nigel told Garcia he has a lot of heart and asked for him to stand in his corner in London. Garcia shook his hand as Schiavone ran down Dynamite’s card and they went off the air.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Despite the debut of Ace Austin, the returns of Mina Shirakawa and Harley Cameron, and the qualifying match for the NJPW title at Forbidden Door, Collision still comes across as largely inconsequential. Nice that we were treated to a bit of Toni Storm and the opening match was good. The main event was enjoyable as well, if a bit of an acquired taste. Still, Collision remains the de facto Garfunkel of AEW programming.