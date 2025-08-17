WWE RISING STARS & FADING STARS: Graves Rules, Sami Entertains, and Sky Soars, while Cena’s Sucks, Rusev Rambles, and the MFT’s are DOA

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Life is full of ups and downs. Take mine, for example.

For years, I have enjoyed monthly WWE PLE’s for just $10 as part of my Peacock subscription. In 2026, I’ll gonna have to pony up 30 bucks a month to get them on ESPN. Ouch.

Few of us experience such weekly peaks and valleys as a WWE performer. One week you’re hot, the next, you’re not.

So many wrestlers have unexpectedly risen to greatness, fallen into obscurity, or both. Sometimes this is due to factors that are invisible to fans, like backstage politics or wellness policy violations.

More often, their fortunes rise and fall depending on a combination of what the roles they are given and their competence in performing.

Who stood out this week, and who fell flat?

Rising Star of the Week: Corey Graves

The single greatest improvement to WWE programming in recent weeks has been Corey Graves’s return to Raw color commentary. It’s not simply that Graves is quick-witted, an expert in wrestling history, has chemistry with Michael Cole, and tells a compelling story, although all of these apply.

It’s the relief from the irritants we suffered in Pat McAfee’s commentary that benefits Raw most. McAfee’s ignorance of WWE storylines, his distracting antics, encouraging Cole’s to act like a nerd, and scatological humor greatly outweighed his enthusiasm and star power.

Raw fans now understand that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side of the fence. We didn’t know how good we had it until Graves was gone. Mashed potatoes and WWE commentary are just better with “Gravy!”

1st Runner-up: Sammy Zayn

Despite many high profile losses, Sami Zayn consistently makes the most of his TV time. His matches are always good, his acting is just spot-on, and his earnestness makes him easy to root for.

Even Sami’s somewhat frequent losses are as much feature as flaw, as they add an element of unpredictability to every match. Since you never know for sure if he’s going to win, his matches remain intruiging until the final bell.

His only weakness, an unremarkable look, works to Sami’s advantage as it reinforces his role as an everyman and perpetual underdog.

Although he’s far from the main event scene, Sami continues to invoke his quest for his first world title. This helps reinforce the sense that Zayne is truly on a journey. Even though it’s not certain if he’ll ever get there, or maybe because of it, fans can’t help but root for him.

2nd Runner-up: Iyo Sky

What a nerd!

When we talk about what makes Sky great, her top-notch ring work is the first thing that comes to mind. And for good reason. Sky has been the glue in the WWE’s best women’s matches of 2025.

Sky’s wrestling ability has always been phenomenal. The secret to her 2025 success has been a newfound connection with the audience.

Years of playing it cool as part of Damage CTRL didn’t work. Sky has made fans care about her via her dorky earnestness. Much like Erin, receptionist in later seasons of “The Office,” Sky’s clueless cheerful is endearing.

Sometimes Sky’s cheerfulness goes too far. The Raw after Summerslam, having just lost the championship, she was as joyful as ever, underselling the title’s significance and the agony of defeat.

This week’s match with Roxanne Perez, even handicapped by a cheap finish, was a showcase for both women and the best match on Raw. Even in defeat, Sky looked great. An apparent upcoming feud with her Asuka, the only woman who can match Sky in the ring, promises to be even better.

Champion or not, the Genius of the Sky continues to soar.

Fading Star of the Week: John Cena

John Cena’s Smackdown follow-up to an excellent Summerslam main event was a fumble. The former champ made absolutely no mention of losing his WWE Championship (no longer referred to as “Undisputed”) to Cody Rhodes, focusing only on how much the crowd cheered him.

Cena totally buried the headline, failing to give Rhodes credit for victory or sharing a shred of disappointment in defeat or the end of his historic 17th title reign.

Apparently self-obsessed, Cena focused on his desire to be cheered rather than doing his job: to portray a compelling character in an ongoing drama. Instead of passing the torch to Cody and putting over the importance of the most prestigious championship in all of wrestling, Cena showed that neither matters as much as his ego.

It’s time for the “greatest of all time” to realize that the show must go on after his retirement, and give back to the business that made him a star.

1st Runner-up: The MFT’s

This family tree could use some pruning.

Solo’s best mic work isn’t enough to save WWE’s newest faction from mediocrity. His followers are bland, uninteresting, and unprepared for the opportunity they’ve been given. Smackdown’s spotlight only reveals their weaknesses.

An extended run on NXT would serve them well. Otherwise, the MFT’s would be better utilized by putting over acts with more potential, a/k/a pretty much every other wrestler on the program.

2nd Runner-up: Rusev

In spite of strong ring work and plenty of TV time, the Bulgarian Brute’s heel run isn’t working. His mission statement to make other wrestlers better by beating them up makes no sense. Fans aren’t motivated to boo or cheer this beloved star; we’re just indifferent.

Rusev needs a change in direction and some better writing if he’s to make an impact in today’s WWE. Until then, Rusev Day will serve as a memorial to what a big deal he used to be.