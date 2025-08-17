FREE PODCAST 8/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (8-16-2020) WWE Summerslam and NXT Takeover 30, plus discussion of ROH, AEW, more with Parks & Sullivan (110 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years to the August 16, 2020 episode of Wrestling Night in America. PWTorch columnist Greg Parks was joined by PWTorch. contributor Ryan Sullivan to preview, in full, WWE Summerslam and NXT Takeover XXX. They also answer email and caller questions about Retribution, the timing of WWE’s Payback PPV, New Japan heels, and more.
