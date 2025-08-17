FREE PODCAST 8/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (8-16-2020) WWE Summerslam and NXT Takeover 30, plus discussion of ROH, AEW, more with Parks & Sullivan (110 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years to the August 16, 2020 episode of Wrestling Night in America. PWTorch columnist Greg Parks was joined by PWTorch. contributor Ryan Sullivan to preview, in full, WWE Summerslam and NXT Takeover XXX. They also answer email and caller questions about Retribution, the timing of WWE’s Payback PPV, New Japan heels, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO