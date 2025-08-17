FREE PODCAST 8/17 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell look ahead to Summerslam including Lesnar-Taker angle, Seth-Cena-Authority dynamic, more (109 min.)

News Ticker

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (8-18-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell talked about big happenings on Raw and a looked ahead to Summerslam, plus a wide range of other topics via email questions.

