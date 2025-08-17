TNA EMERGENCE 2025 RESULTS (8/15): Trick vs. Moose, Hardys vs. Rascalz, Santana vs. Callihan

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA EMERGENCE 2025 RESULTS

AUGUST 15, 2025

BALTIMORE, MD AT CHESAPEAKE EMPLOYERS INSURANCE ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TNA+

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

(1) LEON SLATER (c) vs. CEDRIC ALEXANDER — TNA X Division Title match

Slater gave Alexander a Styles Clash followed by the Swanton 450 to get the pin to retain the title. They shook hands after the match.

WINNER: Leon Slater

(2) MATT CARDONA vs. MUSTAFA ALI (w/Order 4)

Cardona caught Ali with a boot. Cardona fought off the Great Hands. Ali dropkicked Cardona and hit the 450 splash for a two count. Cardona rolled up Ali for the pin. Ali, the Great Hands, and Agent Zero attacked Cardona after the match. The System made the save.

WINNER: Matt Cardona

(3) BRIAN MYERS & EDDIE EDWARDS (w/Alisha Edwards) vs. FIRST CLASS (AJ Francis & Rich Swann)

Order 4 came out near the end to fight The System. Agent Zero dropped Eddie onto the apron. AJ chokelslammed Eddie and got the pin.

WINNERS: First Class

-Joe Hendry came out to do commentary for the next match.

(4) MIKE SANTANA vs. SAMI CALLIHAN

Sami vowed to retire if he lost this match. Sami gave Santana the Cactus Driver two times, but Santana kicked out. Santana threw Sami into a chair and gave him a cannonball. Santana gave Sami a cutter, but Sami kicked out at one. Santana gave Sami the Spin the Block clothesline and got the pin. An emotional Sani left his boots in the ring.

WINNER: Mike Santana

(5) HEATHER & M BY ELEGANCE (c) vs. THE IINSPIRATION (Jessie McKay & Cassie Lee) vs. LEI YING LEE & XIA BROOKSIDE vs. JASMYN NYX & FALLON HENLEY — TNA Knockouts Tag Team Title match

Towards the end, all of the teams exchanged moves and there was a “This is awesome” chant. M hit Cassie with a tag team belt and got the pin to retain the titles.

WINNERS: Heather and M By Elegance

(6) STEVE MACLIN (c) vs. JAKE SOMETHING — TNA International Title match

Frankie Kazarian was on commentary for this match. Maclin gave Jake three Caught in the Crosshairs and a KIA to get the pin and retain the title.

WINNER: Steve Maclin

(7) MATT & JEFF HARDY (c) vs. THE RASCALZ (Zachary Wentz & Myron Reed) — TNA World Tag Team Title match

Matt gave Reed a Twist of Fate on the floor. Jeff followed with a Swanton Bomb to get the pin. The teams shook hands and hugged after the match.

WINNERS: Jeff & Matt Hardy

(8) TRICK WILLIAMS (c) vs. MOOSE — TNA World Title match

Trick accidentally clotheslined the referee. Moose speared Trick and went for the cover, but the referee was down. Moose gave Trick a buckle bomb. Trick gave Moose a Trick Shot for a two count. Moose gave Trick a headbutt. Moose missed a spear and hit the ring post. Trick gave Moose two more Trick Shots and got the pin. TNA president Carlos Silva handed Trick the belt.

WINNER: Trick Williams