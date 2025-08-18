FREE PODCAST 8/18 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Summerslam predictions, Cena’s “Career Moments,” 7th Man Speculation, Hogan’s ego, Swagger’s push, Tyler Black in WWE, ECW vs. Horsemen (190 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Aug. 11 and 12, 2010.

On the Aug. 11, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill, they fielded phone calls from all over the country for a full hour including discussions on Jack Swagger’s push, the Seventh Man on Team WWE at Summerslam, why TNA turned off one viewers recently, what’s the point of champions wrestling non-title matches, Tyler Black’s chances of success in WWE, Hulk Hogan’s ego, and more.

Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed predictions for Summerslam’s top matches and John Cena’s “key memorable moments” in his career so far.

Then on the Aug. 12, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and co-host PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell included a discussion with live callers on WWE’s hype for Summerslam, what WWE did right on Raw completing the hype, whether people will actually buy the PPV, where Bryan Danielson could fit into the mix, the seventh man in the Team WWE mix, a potential babyface turn for The Miz down the line, TNA’s big night tonight, the spoiler of RVD’s TNA Title picture, a feud between the Four Horsemen and ECW, Tommy Dreamer keeping Dixie Carter involved, Matt Hardy’s World Title aspiration Tweets, the difference between Sheamus and Kozlov, who have received strong pushes on WWE TV the last two years, and much more.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed Bruce’s trip to the NWA Legends Fanfest last week. Bruce shares great stories on Mr. Wrestling II, Jim Ross, Danny Hodge, Terry Funk, Sid and Ole Anderson, a Ric Flair imitator, Where Is She Now – Fifi, and much more.

