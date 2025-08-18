WWE RAW RESULTS (8/18): Keller’s report on Becky Lynch vs. Natalya, Jey Uso vs. Breakker, Xavier vs. Penta, Naomi speaks

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW REPORT

AUGUST 18, 2025

PHILADELPHIA, PA. AT XFINITY MOBILE ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON NETFLIX (WORLDWIDE)

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 11,890 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 12,208. The arena has a capacity of 21,000 spectators when configured for basketball.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch contributor Brandon LeClair to review WWE Raw LIVE tonight right after the show ends. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Raw during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Raw. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

VIP MEMBER EXCLUSIVE VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

https://streamyard.com/3fxrsxn6py

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine). This is a private link, so don’t share. It’s just for VIP members at this time.

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE RAW TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

[HOUR ONE]

-Michael Cole introduced the show as they showed views of Philadelphia and the arena. Then he threw to a three minute video package on last week’s Raw happenings with L.A. Knight, Jey Uso, C.M. Punk, and The Vision (the Paul Heyman & Seth Rollins faction).

-They showed Jey Uso backstage. Then they showed Naomi and Cole said she’d address the state of the title after not being cleared last week.

-Seth Rollins’s music played and he made his way out to the ring with the rest of The Vision. Cole plugged the Fatal Four-way at Clash in Paris on Aug. 31 with Seth vs. Knight vs. Punk vs. Jey. Heyman said in Philadelphia, he’s not in God Mode, but rather “I am God.” He said he is the GOAT after everything he has done for Philadelphia on camera and behind the scenes. He said there should be a statue of him. He said the ring is filled with GOATs. He said Bron Breakker is the future of WrestleMania and the Big Dog who taught Roman Reigns to fear the spear. He then discussed Bronson Reed with shoe puns. He said he put Roman Reigns down to the point he didn’t get back up. An “OTC!” chant started. Heyman said they’re not chanting “OTC!” but rather “Paul E.” Some fans did chant “Paul E!” then.

Heyman then turned to Seth and said he is the visionary who put this group together and “deserves more credit than I do.” He said he has defeated Roman twice in the main event of WrestleMania. As Seth was about to speak, Jey Uso’s music played. He walked through the crowd. When his song finished, he held the mic for some kids to say “Yeet!” He said he’s tired of hearing everyone in the ring talk. He said he’s tired of hearing them threaten his family. He said he’s next. He said he tapped out Gunther to become World Champion. He said Breakker is pretending he can’t hear him, but he’s messing with the Main Event tonight on Raw.

Seth asked Breakker if he just heard what he said about him. Seth said Jey think she’s better than him and can beat him tonight and is the better athlete who is faster and stronger and can bench press more than him. He said he thinks his family is more important than his family. He said he thinks Bron’s family is a bunch of fat asses. Seth manipulating Breakker into getting all worked up. Breakker yelled up at Jey, “Screw you!”

Heyman asked if he’s trying to pull that on them in Philadelphia. He said a long time ago in a bingo hall not far away, men would settle their grievances inside the ring. Fans chanted “ECW!” He said they’d settle differences in a no-DQ, no countout match where you could only win by submission or pinfall. He cited Sandman, Rob Van Dam, Sabu, the Dudleys, and Tommy Dreamer. He called Dreamer “the late great” and then admitted he isn’t dead, but said he should be. Breakker sounded shocked he was still alive. Jey interrupted.

Jey said the only rules he’s needs tonight are Extreme Rules. Jey’s music played.

(Keller’s Analysis: No surprise Heyman would bring up his history with ECW in Philadelphia. The segment helped build anticipation for the Raw main event with Seth manipulating Breakker into being worked up about Jey. The Extreme Rules stip means Paul Levesque can book a finish without it having to be clean, as it’s a near certainty that there will be a ton of interference in the match leading to the finish. I remain disappointed that Seth hasn’t adjusted his presentation at all in this new context with Heyman and that his music is still the theme for the group. Bronson’s gimmick with the sneaks is fun, though.)

-They went to Cole and Corey Graves at ringside. Cole said it was a bold move by Jey. Graves called it a game-changer for the main event.

-A clip aired of Asuka offering to be in Iyo Sky’s corner last week, but Sky telling her no thank, but then Asuka and Kairi Sane came out anyway leading to a distraction that opened up Roxanne Perez to roll up Sky and get a win. Then they showed Sky distraught afterward, yelling at Asuka, and Asuka shoving her and storming off.

-Backstage, Sky was wearming up when in walked in Asuka and Kairi. Asuka apologized for last week. Asuka said she’ll always have her back. Sky said she appreciates that, but she needs to do it on her own. They smiled and high-fived.

-Sky made her ring entrance. [c]

-Cole hyped WrestleMania ticket sales.

(1) IYO SKY vs. RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ (w/Roxanne Perez)

The end of Raquel’s ring entrance aired. The bell rang 25 minutes into the hour. Cole said this is their first match against each other in WWE, but four years ago, at NXT Takeover, Raquel scored one of the biggest wins of her career against Sky. Graves said Raquel is bigger and better than she was back then. They cut to a break at 2:00 with Raquel in control. [c]

Iyo fought back after the break. She landed a leaping tornado DDT off the second rope. Raquel rolled to the floor. She turned and dove through the ropes onto Perez at ringside as Perez seemed positioning herself to trip her. When Sky leaped through the ropes on the other side of the ring, Raquel rolled through and lifted Sky and then threw her into the ringpost. Raquel then set up a Tejana Bomb, but Sky head scissored out of it and then landed running double knees in the corner. She followed with an Over the Moonsault for a three count. Cole said Iyo wanted and needed that win.

WINNER: Sky in 11:00.

-Perez attacked Sky afterward. Raquel joined in. Graves said Sky likely wishesthe Kabuki Warriors were out there now. Instead, Rhea Ripley’s music played and she came out. Ripley charged out to the ring and went after the heel duo. Sky recovered and landed a top rope dropkick to Raquel and then Ripley kicked her over the top rope to ringside. Sky was all smiles standing next to Ripley. Ripley’s music played to end the segment.

-Jackie Redmond interviewed Knight backstage. She said Seth always has a Plan B. As Knight began talking, C.M. Punk walked in. Knight asked what he wanted. Punk asked Redmond for a moment. Knight said she could stay and do her job. Punk said they don’t like each other. Knight said it’s not about liking him, it’s business, and he’s meddled in his two title matches. Punk said they need cohesion with Jey to get to the Clash. Punk said he and Jey won’t make it to the Clash if they don’t get on the same page until them. Knight said he’s going to be standing tall with the WWE Title in his hands at the end of the match.

-Graves hyped Jey vs. Breakker later.

-The New Day and Grayson Waller made their entrance. [c]

-Highlights aired from AAA TripleMania over the weekend. A graphic touted 4.3 million viewers globally in the first 24 hours.

-Backstage, Ripley apologized to Iyo for intervening. Sky thanked her. Asuka and Kairi walked in. Asuka asked why Iyo is okay with Ripley intervening but not them. Ripley and Asuka argued. Sky yelled for them to stop yelling and stormed off, frustrated. Asuka told Ripley, “Stay out of our business!” Asuka and Kairi walked away.

(Keller’s Analysis: Nobody came out of that segment with their dignity.)

(2) PENTA vs. XAVIER WOODS (w/Kofi Kingston)

Penta made his entrance next.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Becky Lynch vs. Natalya – Women’s Intercontinental Championship match

Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker

Penta vs. Xavier Woods

Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez

The Vision (Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed & Paul Heyman) will speak

Naomi will speak