The following report originally published 5 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

AUGUST 10, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA. AT PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Announcers: Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, Samoa Joe

[HOUR ONE]

-The Raw opening theme played. Then Phillips introduced the show as the camera panned the Performance Center. He used some jumbled words that made it sound like Summerslam was one week away. The announcers hyped Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton, plus “the carnage and chaos” of Raw Underground, “the brainchild of Shane McMahon.”

-Samoa Joe stood mid-ring for a contract signing between Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio. He said Dominik will be signing two contracts – one for the match against Seth, the other making him an official “WWE Superstar.” Joe introduced Seth first. Phillips said Joe will need to show restraint. Then he introduced Dominik: “A man who may have a babyface, but the way he’s been taking the fight to Crossfit’s favorite cult leader, he seems like a grown ass man to me.” He said he’s “the son of the greatest Luchador ever in history of sports entertainment.” Dominik walked out with a kendo stick.

Seth told Dominik he doesn’t look like a man wielding a kendo stick, he looks like a coward and a scared little boy. Joe said the kendo stick will be much safer with him and he held it for Dominik. Seth asked Joe if this is funny to him. Joe said he thinks the whole thing is sad. Seth asked what’s sad. Joe said it’s simple. “It’s what I’m looking at right now,” he said. He said when he looks at Seth, he should see the greatest performer of his generation, but instead he sees a fragile man who got all caught up in his feelings when a few people booed him. Joe asked Seth what he would have done to him last week if Dominik didn’t show up. Joe said Seth gave a man with virtually no training no choice but to face him in the ring. Seth disagreed. He said he has given Dominik choices every step of the way, just as he has for his father. Seth the person who has really had no choice in this whole thing is Seth “Frickin’” Rollins. He said he’s not one to play the victim card, but he’s the one who had no choice and has been forced into this situation. He said he tried to be Mr. Burn it Down, but he got crapped on by every single person watching at home. He said he had “no choice but to make sacrifices for the greater damn good.” He asked when it will be enough for everyone.

Dominik spoke up for the first time and said, “It’s never going to be enough.” Seth said, “Excuse you.” Dominik said Aleister Black isn’t the same, nor is his father, and the only greatest good he fights for is himself. Seth called him ungrateful. He said he’s on the cusp of fulfilling his dream to become a WWE Superstar. He said it’s all because of him and he should be on his knees thanking him. He told Dominik that is his dream, and now his own dream is to kick Dominik’s ass at Summerslam. Seth laughed. Dominik gave him a piercingly serious stare. Seth said he wouldn’t last ten second in a standard one-on-one wrestling match with him. He said he is the best wrestler of his generation. He said he will do him a little favor. He said he seems to be pretty handy with the kendo stick, so he suggested Dominik bring it with him to Summerslam or any other tool. “I want you to have every opportunity at your disposal so you and your family have no excuse when I end your career before it begins.” Seth leaned over and signed the contract. Dominik followed, although he kept an eye on Seth the whole time. Seth asked the audience to give a round of applause to the newest WWE Superstar, Dominik Mysterio. “Now get the hell out of my ring,” he said. He told him to pay his dues and take notes as he wrestles Humberto Carrillo.

(Keller’s Analysis: They had to do something to make it slightly believable that Dominik could hang with Seth. It’s Seth being arrogant, but it’s also Seth introducing weapons into the match in theory he can use too.)

-Humberto made his way to the ring and fist-bumped Dominic as he entered the ring. [c]

(1) SETH ROLLINS (w/Murphy) vs. HUMBERTO CARRILLO (w/Dominik)

Humberto got in some early offense. Joe was back on commentary and talked about Seth’s arrogance by offering Dominik “all the toys in the toy box” at his disposal in their match. (The euphemism of “toy” for “weapon” is so WWE.) Saxton said Seth is so delusional that he had to blame the WWE Universe for his actions. A graphic hyped Bianca Belair vs. Zelina Vega later. Dominik mounted Seth in the corner, but Seth knocked him off balance. Dominik elbowed out of a Seth back suplex attempt. Murphy stood on the ring apron. Dominik knocked him off with a kendo stick to the ankle. Humberto went for a moonsault, but Seth moved. Seth then superkicked Humberto, powerbombed him, and then landed a Stomp for the win.

WINNER: Rollins in 3:00.

-After the match, Murphy attacked Dominik at ringside, and then he and Seth double-teamed Dominic in the ring. Dominic fought free and speared Seth. Murphy tackled Dominik. They stomped away at him. Seth ordered Murphy to get a kendo stick. He handed it to Seth, who bashed Dominik in the gut with it. He whacked him across his back. Seth ordered Murphy to yank Dominik’s shirt off. Seth then whacked him with the stick, causing red marks and welts. They tied him up into the ropes. Seth told him to say hi to his dad. Seth looked at the camera and asked if “Papa Rey is watching at home.” Seth told Murphy the kid has to pay his dues because he’s a brand new WWE Superstar. (This went on a long time with no one helping Dominic.) Murphy and Seth bashed him with kendo sticks from opposite sides as Dominik yelled in pain until he fell out of the ropes. Saxton yelled at Seth to wait until Summerslam because he’s proved his point tonight. The camera zoomed in on the red marks and welts. Seth laughed maniacally and then said, “The Greatest Good is a beautiful thing. To be continued, Rey.” He and Murphy left him lying face-down in the ring. Saxton said it was evil and disgusting. [c]

-They replayed the beatdown. Then they went to the announcers on commentary. Joe said it was despicable. He said he was handcuffed to the desk. He told Dominik, “You’ve got this, and we’re all depending on you.” They shifted to talking about Retribution. A video package aired from Smackdown.

(Keller’s Analysis: I wish they did more to establish why Joe didn’t do anything to help Dominik. What are the ramifications?)

-Zelina, Andrade, and Angel Garza stood in the ring. She said people are quick to accuse them of poisoning Montez Ford, but she’s innocent until proven guilty. She asked what kind of manager she’d be if she ruined the most important opportunity in her associate’s careers. She said she doesn’t thrive off of her men’s success, she creates it. She said Bianca should keep her men in line and she doesn’t appreciate her putting her hands on her last week. She said the Street Profits can have the smoke; they want the Raw Tag Team Titles. She insisted they had nothing to do with the poisoning, but her men will have everything to do with taking the tag titles from them at Summerslam.

-Angelo Dawkins made his ring entrance. His music stopped and restarted, a hint of Retribution’s presence again. [c]

(2) ANGELO DAWKINS vs. ANDRADE (w/Angel Garza, Zelina Vega)

Andrade controlled most of the action early, including avoiding a corner splash by Dawkins followed by double-knees for a near fall. Phillips said Ford is hoping to be cleared to wrestle by Summerslam. Andrade climbed to the top rope and leaped at Dawkins, but Dawkins punched him out of mid-air. Zelina distracted the referee on the ring apron as Dawkins had Andrade covered. Dawkins got up and looked at the ref. Belair yanked Zelina off the ring apron. Dawkins then hit the Cash-Out on a distracted Andrade for the win.

WINNER: Dawkins in 4:00.

-Belair threw Zelina into the ring. Zelina scurried out the other side of the ring. [c]

(3) BIANCA BELAIR vs. ZELINA VEGA

Intense start to finish, including an eye-poke by Vega to take over. It ended with Belair dropping Zelina over her shoulders onto the top turnbuckle, followed by her KOD for the win.

WINNER: Belair in 6:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good intensity throughout. It felt personal.)

[HOUR TWO]

-Charly Caruso asked Belair if she has any evidence that Vega poisoned Ford. Bianca interrupted Caruso and said she tries to keep her business separate from her husband’s, but if Zelina messes with husband, she’ll have to deal with her again. Charly asked for an update on Ford. Dawkins said Ford won’t miss “the Biggest Party of the Summer.” He said they’re causing a ruckus and bringing the red cups “because we want the smoke.”

-They replayed Apollo Crews beating MVP last week for the U.S. Title. They showed MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin backstage. Saxton said he’s hosting an investigative edition of the VIP Lounge next. [c]

-Phillips hyped Raw Underground coming up later.

-VIP Lounge: MVP, Lashley, and Benjamin were in the ring on the VIP Lounge set. MVP looked serious as he said he’s not in a celebratory mood. He said they don’t want to pop corks, they want to pop ligaments and tendons. He said, “I told you so!” He said there was a conspiracy taking place with mysterious happenings and lights flickering on and off during his match. He said he’s a professional of the highest order, and he can’t win championships in these unsafe working conditions. He said Apollo never beat him, “the lights beat me.” He blamed Crews, “because that’s the only way you can beat me.”

Crews walked out and said MVP is always making excuses. He said if he loses a match, it’s somebody else’s fault. MVP mocked Crews disappearing with a neck injury for weeks on end. Crews said MVP’s boy hurt him, not MVP himself. Crews said he is walking around with the new U.S. Title belt “that you paid thousands of dollars for.” MVP called Crews “a serial bad decision-maker” such as coming out there alone tonight. Crews said sometimes he does make bad decisions, but he’s allowed “because I am a bad man.” Crews said MVP might not care about his kids, but he doesn’t care about Lashley or Benjamin. He said he does care about MVP. He promised him that at Summerslam, the only lights going out will be his. MVP sent Lashley and Shelton after Crews at ringside, but Crews slipped past them and into the ring. He punched MVP and then tossed the couch over the top rope at MVP, Lashley, and Shelton. [c]

-A Smackdown commercial hyped the women’s battle royal to earn a title match against Bayley at Summerslam.

(4) APOLLO CREWS vs. SHELTON BENJAMIN

They match was joined in progress. Saxton said Crews had to deal with the same production issues MVP did, so it didn’t affect MVP exclusively. Phillips said there’s desperation in MVP’s voice. Joe said he thinks it’s enthusiasm (reverting to WWE Generic Heel Commentator Mode, unfortunately). Crews rallied with a powerslam a few minutes in, then a standing moonsault for a two count. MVP paced, worried, at ringside. When Lashley tried to trip Crews, Crews kicked at him. Shelton then rolled him up from behind.

WINNER: Benjamin.

(Keller’s Analysis: So another distraction finish, and another instance of a champion losing a non-title match. It’s just ridiculous.)

-Lashley grabbed Crews. MVP called him off and said he needs Crews healthy for Summerslam. Lashley let go. MVP told Crews he’s looking out for him, but then tried to take a cheap shot. Crews kicked him and then ran to the ramp with his belt as Lashley and Benjamin checked on MVP.

-They went to the announcers on camera. Phillips said they have breaking news. He said a cinder block was thrown through a window of the Performance Center by the masked Retribution faction. A security guy yelled at them to go home. They threw a cinder block through the glass window at the entrance, then ran off. [c]

-Sarah Schreiber interviewed Mickie James backstage. She said she has a big announcement. Mickie said she is back to help lead the locker room, but she has gold on her mind. Lana and Natalya showed up together. Lana asked how she can lead without a Tik Tok account. Natalya said she is “the most winning woman in WWE history.” Lana said she’s the Best of All Time – so #BOAT. They laughed together. Mickie told Natalya she’s worked hard to create her own legacy after riding her family’s coat tails. She said boats sink, so hashtag that. “See ya’ next week.” Natalya and Lana said together, “That was so rude.”

-Phillips threw to a video package on Shane McMahon’s “Raw Underground.” They focused on Dabba-Kato (f/k/a Babatunde) along with Dolph Ziggler and Ivar.

-They cut backstage to Ivar flirting with a woman. In walked in Erik, Ricochet, and Cedric. She said Ivar is cute, but Erik “not so much.” Ricochet and Cedric snickered. [c]

-They recapped the Seth-Dominik angle earlier.

(5) AKIRA TOZAWA & THE NINJAS vs. THE VIKING RAIDERS & CEDRIC ALEXANDER & RICOCHET

One of the Ninjas was quite obviously R-Truth. As the Raiders dominated early, the masked R-Truth Ninja dropped to the floor. Akira was upset. Phillips laughed. Ivar gave the Viking Experience to another Ninja for the easy win.

WINNERS: Ricochet & Cedric & Viking Raiders in 1:00.

-Afterward, Truth rolled up Tozawa to win the 24/7 Title. He then unmasked to reveal himself as R-Truth. Phillips said he’s a 38-time 24/7 Champion.

-Caruso interviewed Drew McIntyre backstage. She asked if he stands by his strong words last week about Orton and if he’ll watch Orton’s match later closely. Drew said, in the nicest way possible, he wouldn’t have said what he said last week if he didn’t mean it. He said Orton has taken out legend after legend out of a sense of self-preservation. He said he wants to be atop WWE as long as possible, ever since ripping the torch from Mick Foley. He said the second he lets go, he knows he’s a thing of the past. He said Orton told him last week to produce some original facts, so he has a few more for Orton this week. He vowed to kick him in the head as hard as he can at Summerslam, and he will realize evolution has passed him by. As Drew began to leave, Caruso asked what if Owens rips the torch from Orton tonight. Drew thought for a second and then said if that happens, he and KO will have a long talk about the future of Raw. [c]

(6) LIV MORGAN (w/Ruby Riott) vs. PEYTON ROYCE (w/Billie Kaye)

Saxton said he didn’t expect Ruby and Liv to reunite. The IIconics came out and took digs at Liv and Ruby. They called Liv two-faced and said Ruby’s personality changes like the color of her split-ends. They called them drama queens. Liv went aggressively at Royce at the bell. Royce threw Liv to the floor a minute in. Royce slammed Liv into the ring apron, then threw her into the ring and landed a spin wheel kick. Ruby jumped onto to the ring apron to yell at Kaye after she stepped onto the ring apron. That led to Royce hitting a distracted Liv from behind and then she landed her finisher for the 1-2-3.

WINNER: Royce in 2:00.

-There was tension between Ruby and Liv in the ring. Phillips said maybe they “jumped the shark a little bit” when assuming Liv and Ruby were in a good place together. (That is most certainly not what “jumping the shark” means.) Saxton said it’s a work in progress. Then they shifted to a video recap of the Bayley & Sasha and Asuka saga.

-They hyped Raw Underground with Shane McMahon asking the bouncer if there was any trouble. He said no. Shane went in the door. [c]

-In the back room, the first Raw Underground fight began. The ring, without ropes, was surrounded by wrestlers pounding the mat. Riddick Moss was battling Cal Bloom. They fought out of the ring and then back into the ring. After Moss attacked Bloom with an eye rake, a headbutt, a right roundhouse, and several stomps, the ref stepped in to call it off. Shane said, “What’s going to happen next on Raw Underground?” He said stay tuned for more.

(7) ASUKA vs. BAYLEY (w/Sasha Banks)



Asuka was super-aggressive early, including throwing Bayley into the plexiglass a minute in. Asuka climbed to the top rope, but Bayley knocked her off balance. Bayley dropped Asuka face-first onto the canvas for a two count. When Bayley settled into a headlock, the lights flickered slightly. Asuka surprised Bayley with a backslide and then a hip attack for a two count. The lights flickered more intensely. The announcers didn’t acknowledge it. Both were down. Asuka charged at Bayley in the corner with a stomp for a two count. Bayley rolled to the floor and they cut to a break. [c]

Asuka roundkicked Bayley’s chest. After a Sasha distraction from the ring apron, Bayley grabbed Asuka’s leg and applied an ankelock. Sasha taunted Asuka with her title belt. then rammed her ankle over the edge of the ring apron as Bayley distracted the ref. Bayley scored a two count. Bayley kicked Asuka in the corner. Asuka came back with an armbar. Bayley escaped and rolled into an Indian death lock center-ring. Asuka crawled over toward the bottom rope. Phillips wondered if Bayley could prevent Asuka from getting a title shot against Sasha at Summerslam. Asuka reversed it. Bayley yanked Asuka up, but Asuka took her down and scored a two count. They fought back and forth another few minutes. Bayley landed her top rope elbowdrop for a two count. Bayley landed a spinning backfirst and then a sunset bomb. Bayley gloated, but Asuka landed a flying armbar into an Asukalock for the quick tapout. Phillips declared, “Asuka’s going to Summerslam!” Sasha chased Asuka out of the ring. Saxton said Asuka now has what she wants!

WINNER: Asuka in 15:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good match. Plenty of distractions from Sasha, but at least the finish was separate from that.)

-Raw Underground: Arturo Ruas paced before unleashing on his opponent. He KO’d his opponent with a spinning high heel kick. Shane raised his arm in victory. Shane asked if there were any takers to challenge Arturo. No one volunteered and they cut to a break. [c]

-More Raw Underground, Dabba-Kato was standing in the ring, ready to demolish his smaller opponent. And he did. He grabbed guys crotch, squeezed, and then KO punched him in the face. Shayna Baszler showed up and got in Dabba-Kato’s face. Shane asked how Shayna is doing and asked if anyone wanted to take her on. Several women at ringside were shown thinking about it. Baszler picked one out herself by jumping to ringside and attacking her and then throwing her into the ring. Baszler pounded away at her. Another woman yanked her off, but Baszler took over. Another entered and went after Baszler from behind, but Baszler easily handled her, too. She stood tall center-ring as the three women circled her, then charged. Baszler fought her way out of it and landed a variety of offense kicks and slams before getting a tapout. Shane declared Baszler the winner.

(Keller’s Analysis: Still not entirely sure how long this lasts and what its ultimate goal is, but this was an improved version this week of the concept.)

-The Retribution group had tipped over a car in the parking lot.

-Randy Orton made his way to the ring with Ric Flair by his side. [c]

(8) RANDY ORTON vs. KEVIN OWENS

Owens took it to Orton at ringside a couple minutes in, then stomped away on him in the ring, yelling “Legend Killer?” He let out a “woo!” at Flair at ringside. Orton took over and tried for an RKO, but KO blocked it and superkicked Orton. He stumbled into the corner. Owens landed a cannonball. Orton retreated to the floor at 3:00. The announcers said KO had an injured shoulder. [c]

They battled back and forth after the break, playing up KO fighting with an injured shoulder. Orton set Owens on the top rope, but KO headbutted Orton down and then landed a senton splash for a two count. Flair cheered on Orton. KO set up a Stunner, but Orton blocked it and hit the RKO for the win.

WINNER: Orton in 13:00.

-After the match Orton took the house mic and told Flair not to go anywhere yet. He asked him for a favor. He told him to stay put because there’s something for them to talk about and celebrate. (Uh oh.) [c]

-Orton told Flair he has every right to be upset with Flair because he shouldn’t have even had a match with Owens. He said his ego caused him to get him this match, but he can’t be mad at him because he’s learned so much from him. He said he’s had his back for 20 years and taught him everything he knows. He asked him about getting into trouble in Peoria, Ill. in 2002-2003. He said the only person who bailed him out was Flair. He called himself a 22 year old punk ass. He said he loved and respected him after that. He said he doesn’t respect or love Ric anymore, though, because he’s a liability to him and his career “and everything I’m trying to get done right now.” He said he knows why he took a young Orton under his wing. He said he was thinking he could be the son that he wished he had. Flair took that comment hard and looked down. Orton asked if he’s tearing up. He said all he’s good for now is crying. He implored him to sob like a little baby. He said he’s not the Ric Flair everybody looked up to years ago. He said the Flair he looked up to wouldn’t have slipped into a coma two years ago and he wasn’t a whore for the spotlight like he is. “You were a junkie for the spotlight,” he said. He called him washed up. He said at Summerslam he has the chance to take the WWE Title for the 14th time and that’s his focus.

Flair took the mic and said he is taking this very personally. He told him that version of himself that Orton came to see in 2001 isn’t there anymore. He said he does like the spotlight and he likes to call him the greatest. He said he’s 71 and he’s on Raw. “Do you know what that means?” he said. He said he has guys like Hulk Hogan calling him what it feels like. He said it feels great. He said he wants to be there when he wins his 14th, 15th, 16th, and 17th. “I want you to break my record,” he said. “Not John Cena’s record, my record.” He talked to Orton about all the miles they’ve traveled. He said he was at home when his dad was on the road, no cell phones back then. He said he’s been there. He said he loves being there with him. He said he can’t get mad even though he’s emotional. He said after 31 days of being in intensive care and being in a coma for 12 of them, he woke up and all he wanted to do was tell the people he hadn’t told that he loves them and make sure they know how he felt. He said he called around to everybody that mattered to him. “You have to be as close to where I was to know what the feeling is,” he said. He is just looking to have a good time, not to take anything from him. He said he’s Charlotte’s dad and he wants to be part of Orton’s life. He wants to be there when Orton breaks his record. Orton hugged Flair. The audience applauded. Orton caressed Flair’s head, then turned him around and delivered a low-blow. Flair went down in pain. The lights flickered again. Orton stroked Flair’s hair as Flair groaned in agony. Orton stood over Flair, breathed deeply, and then set up a Punt Kick. The lights went dark briefly, then Orton charged with a punt kick. The lights went dark (so Flair didn’t have to risk actually getting kicked at all.) The lights came back on and Flair was selling the kick.

Drew McIntyre ran out and called Orton a son of a bitch. Orton fled up the ramp. Drew checked on Flair and yelled, “Really? Even him, you evil son of a bitch!” Orton watched as medics with masks and Adam Pearce entered to check on Flair. Drew said he deserves everything that is coning to him. He called Flair an evil son of a bitch.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good show-closing angle. I’m glad they protected Flair from the actual Punt Kick. Orton and Flair were both tremendous. Drew didn’t do as much, but he was great in his role just staring down Orton from afar with disdain and anger.)