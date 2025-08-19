NXT PREVIEW (8/19): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, August 19, 2025
Where: Philadelphia, Pa. – The Met Philadelphia
How To Watch: Live on CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans – NXT Championship No. 1 Contender’s match
- Fatal Influence vs. The Elegance Brand (with special guest referee Masha Slamovich) – Six-Woman Tag Team match
- Ricky Saints vs. Jasper Troy
- Yoshiki Inamura vs. Josh Briggs – Philadelphia Street Fight
- Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe go face-to-face
- Chelsea Green and Ethan Page to offer Peace Treaty to Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steel
