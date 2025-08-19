News Ticker

NXT PREVIEW (8/19): Announced matches, location, how to watch

August 19, 2025

When: Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Where: Philadelphia, Pa. – The Met Philadelphia

How To Watch: Live on CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans – NXT Championship No. 1 Contender’s match
  • Fatal Influence vs. The Elegance Brand (with special guest referee Masha Slamovich) – Six-Woman Tag Team match
  • Ricky Saints vs. Jasper Troy
  • Yoshiki Inamura vs. Josh Briggs – Philadelphia Street Fight
  • Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe go face-to-face
  • Chelsea Green and Ethan Page to offer Peace Treaty to Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steel

