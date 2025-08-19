FREE PODCAST 8/18 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & LeClair: Lack of chemistry with The Vision, fallout of Naomi’s announcement, more (132 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair to discuss the August 18 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix including Naomi’s big pregnancy announcement and thoughts on how it affects the Women’s Division, including whether Stephanie Vaquer should be shot to the top. Also, does The Vision lack chemistry, especially Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman? If so, it is a problem and could it be by design. Also, comparing the futures of Dominik Mysterio to Bron Breakker and who will ultimately have a better bigger career. And more with live callers, chat, and email interactions throughout.

