VIP AUDIO 8/18 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Naomi announces she’s pregnant, Breakker vs. Jey, Becky vs. Natalya, Heyman talks ECW and Philadelphia, more (24 min.)

August 19, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the August 18 edition of WWE Raw featuring Naomi announcing she’s pregnant, Bron Breakker vs. Jey Uso, Becky Lynch vs. Natalya, Paul Heyman talks ECW and Philadelphia, Clash in Paris developments, TripleMania follow-up, and more.

