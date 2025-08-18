VIP PODCAST 8/18 – Greg Parks Outloud! A look back at the NJPW G1 Climax tournament including injuries, upsets, comebacks, what disappointing business numbers for tournament mean for New Japan (23 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column. This week’s show looks at the most recent NJPW G1 Climax tournament that finished up on Sunday. Greg watched every show and gives several overarching thoughts on everything from the House of Torture to Takeshita’s win to the business of New Japan.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO