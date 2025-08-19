TNA Impact reportedly negotiating for bigger media rights deal that could lead to head-to-head schedule with AEW Dynamite, live weekly format

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA might be considering moving its weekly flagship TV series Impact to Wednesday nights, perhaps on The CW or A&E, which would put it head-to-head with AEW Dynamite, according to Jon Alba of Sports Illustrated.

TNA President Carlos Silva noted last month they were hoping to sign a lucrative media rights agreement “in the vicinity of $10 million annually.” Silva told SI it could encompass going live.

TNA has been working with WWE earlier this year, and have been sharing talent since. WWE mentions TNA semi-regularly on WWE TV shows and they share wrestlers and championships between WWE’s NXT brand and TNA.

Although TNA isn’t owned by WWE., a decision to schedule Impact head-to-head with Dynamite would be perceived as yet another aggressive move associated with WWE to try to thwart AEW’s growth and compete for eyeballs and dollars with their main competitor.

AEW will be facing new competition with the NBA this year as ESPN will be airing an NBA every Wednesday night.