WWE touts record attendance and ticket revenue for AAA TripeleMania, plus viewership data for YouTube topping 600,000 concurrent viewers internationally

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE touted the record viewership for the AAA TripleMania event. As the first TripleMania since WWE purchased AAA, it’s nto surprise it broke all records, which included a peak live concurrent viewership of 614,000 on YouTube on Saturday. WWE also touted 4.3 million views overall in the first 24 hours.

They announced attendance of 19,691 at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, with total ticket revenue also setting a record for the annual event. The headline match featured El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Dragon Lee vs. El Grande Americano vs. Dominik Mysterio.

The following is the full press release.

TRIPLEMANIA XXXIII SHATTERS RECORDS FOR VIEWERSHIP, GATE, MERCHANDISE AND SOCIAL ENGAGEMENT August 18, 2025 – TripleMania XXXIII, Mexican lucha libre promotion AAA’s largest annual event, became the most-viewed and highest-grossing TripleMania in event history. Streamed globally on WWE® and AAA’s YouTube channels in Spanish and English, the broadcast has been watched by more than 4.3 million viewers in the first 24 hours and hit a peak live concurrent audience of 614,000. With a crowd of 19,691 at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City this past Saturday, TripleMania marked the highest attendance for any Mexican lucha libre show this year and set AAA’s all-time gate record. Additionally, the event broke records for the highest-ever merchandise sales in AAA history. On X, #TripleMania was the No.1 trending topic in the United States and Mexico on Saturday, and a record 208 million views were generated across official AAA and WWE social platforms. The record-breaking event was highlighted by El Hijo del Vikingo defeating Dragon Lee, Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano to retain the AAA Mega Championship, Pagano & Psycho Clown defeating Angel & Berto to win the AAA Tag Team Championship, El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. defeating El Mesias to win the Latin American Championship, and more. WWE acquired leading Mexican lucha libre promotion AAA in partnership with Mexico-based sports and entertainment holding company, Fillip.

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Podcast weekly Tuesday Flagship episode with guest cohost Jason Powell: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)