10 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (7/13/2015): Heyman, Lesnar, Kane, and Seth in opening segment, plus Cena vs. Rusev in main event, Naomi, Kevin Owens, Stardust (Cody), more

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

KELLER’S WWE RAW BREAKDOWN

JULY 13, 2015

ATLANTA, GA.

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

TOP OF HOUR ONE SEGMENT

-The show opened with highlights of the Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins feud so far. Then they went live into the arena where Michael Cole introduced the show as the camera panned the smashed Cadillac SUV. This week even the roof had been pressed flat and even with the hood of the truck.

Brock Lesnar then walked out with Paul Heyman as JBL and Byron Saxton chimed in on recent Lesnar happenings. Cole said Jamie Noble and Joey Mercury were out of action indefinitely as a result of the actions of Lesnar last week. It’s great to see some long-term selling of hardcore beatdowns, especially at the hands of Lesnar.

Heyman soaked up a “Suplex City” chant and then introduced himself to the crowd. “Cadillac crushing, J&J conquering – I’m not done yet – badass avenger who this Sunday night makes Seth Rollins pay for his sins, the Beast of Battleground, Brock Lesnar!”

Heyman continued: “I don’t know about you, but my heart is pounding through my chest. Not because I’m fat, but because I cannot wait for this Sunday, six days away, when history gets made again. An extraordinary opportunity to see this Beast, Brock Lesnar, enter the ring as a challenger.”

He played up the few times Lesnar has been a “challenger,” citing The Rock and Randy Couture. He mentioned UFC by name. Then he cited his win over John Cena. He said Lesnar would still be WWE Champion today if not for “that sneaky, slimy, revolting, disgusting thief in the night, Seth Rollins.”

He said he doesn’t beg or plead with them much, but he implored the fans to circle next Sunday on their calendar and vowed that Seth would walk into the ring but would not leave the same way. He said Seth is going to get his ass kicked and suplexed and F5’d and pinned by Lesnar.

Seth walked out with Kane. They looked down at the crushed Cadillac in front of the stage. A Justin Bieber chant rang out. He asked Lesnar if he was really proud of himself. “This makes you happy, doesn’t it?” he said. He said he cannot wait until Sunday to “wipe that smile off your stupid face.” He said he was a coward last week because he took out his rage on an inanimate object. He messed up saying “inanimate.” The crowd laughed. He told them to shut up. They cut to Lesnar who was laughing at Seth. That worked out well. Seth said Lesnar’s symbol might be the crushed car, but his WWE Championship belt is his symbol. “I am everything what’s right about WWE,” he said. “You are a thug, you are a criminal, you are a vandal.” Seth said he’s going to bring the matches and the gasoline and vowed to burn Suplex City to the ground.

Lesnar took the mic and walked from center-ring to the ropes and leaned on them and told Seth matter-of-factly, “I can take you to Suplex City tonight, bitch.” Heyman’s look as Lesnar took the mic from him was spot-on perfect.

Kane announced there’d be a contract signing later for the Seth-Lesnar match. He said it’s his job to make sure the contract signing goes smoothly and doesn’t devolve into chaos. As he said something about what would happen if Lesnar spoiled the signing, Heyman interrupted and said, “Are you about to threaten Brock Lesnar? Hey, Brock, I think we’re about to be threatened by Undertaker’s baby brother.” A “Baby Brother” chant started. Heyman then wondered what could possibly go wrong with a Seth-Lesnar contract signing. He said Lesnar would show up with peace, love, and understanding in his heart unless Seth violated the 11th Commandment, “Thou shalt not intentionally provoke Brock Lesnar.” He added: “If you do, sir, I assure you, Suplex City comes to Atlanta, GA.”

-As Lesnar’s music played, Cole broke in and wondered if Seth could keep his ego in check or would Seth run his mouth and chaos would break out. JBL and Saxton chimed in. Then they plugged the rest of the show including Dean Ambrose vs. Bray Wyatt and what Cole called a “WWE’s version of the All-Star game” with Randy Orton & Ryback vs. Sheamus & Big Show.

-Later in the first hour, they went backstage to Seth and Kane. Seth said Kane’s primary job is to protect him. Kane said he has a plan. Seth asked to be let in on it. “Please let it not be to provoke him,” he said. “That does not end well for anybody.” Kane told him to calm down or it won’t end well for him.

TOP OF HOUR TWO SEGMENT

Five minutes before the start of hour two, the Bellas and Alicia Fox walked out. Nikki said for the past 232 days, she has defended her title against every single challenger. “I have given every single Diva a chance and have taken no shortcuts. I am the definition of fearless.” She said Team Bella has become unstoppable with Brie and Fox at her side. She said they have all the power because she owns the belt. Her smirks and arrogance as she talked painted her as a heel this week. She was interrupted by Stephanie McMahon’s music.

Steph said the way Brie is talking, she wants to make it clear that she, Steph, owns WWE, not her. She said she runs and owns the Divas Division, too. She said the legacy that WWE leaves behind rests on her shoulders, “and that includes the Divas Division.” She said Team Bella has been unstoppable and there hasn’t been that level of competition that she looks for. She said there is a revolution going on in women’s sports, “whether it’s women’s soccer, whether it’s UFC, whether it’s tennis.” She said women are making their mark and it is time for them to make a change in the Divas Division right now. She said she won’t do that alone. She introduced Paige, “the woman who is trying to make a difference.” Calling Paige a “woman” rather than “a Divas” is a nice start. It’d be a real statement if they stopped calling these women athletes the derogatory term “Divas.” It’s not the main problem, of course, but it sure undermines the image Steph is saying she wants to project.

Steph said Paige can’t do it alone, and she knows someone who can join her that she’d want in a fox hole with her. She called out Becky Lynch. Not a huge pop, but there were some cheers. Cole and JBL told viewers who don’t watch NXT what Becky’s rep is. Cole called it a “coup.” That’s not really at all true. Steph said joining Paige and Lynch will be a woman who was born and bread for this business and says she is genetically superior, Charlotte. Out came Charlotte as Cole explained that she is the daughter of Ric Flair. Saxton said she is one of the most athletically gifted athletes you’ll ever see in the ring.

Naomi and Tamina interrupted. Naomi said they have unfinished business with the Bellas and Paige. Steph said she’s happy they’re out there. Naomi said they are all the competition she needs, “so when are we finally going to get what we deserve?” Steph said there is someone else who thinks a lot like she does, someone who seizes moments. She introduced her as the current NXT Champion, Sasha Banks. Out came Banks. Cole said, “Three women who have revolutionized NXT.” Banks walked out, looking ready for prime time on USA Network. JBL said it’s a new world and seismic shift. Steph asked Nikki if this is what she had in mind when she asked for more competition. Steph said she has set the table for opportunity and now she wants to see who is going to take it.

The three threesomes squared (or triangled) off as the crowd chanted “This is awesome!” Sasha yanked Nikki down as Nikki began to blow everyone off and leave the ring. Chaos broke out with all nine. Nikki attacked Lynch from behind as Fox battled Charlotte. Charlotte applied a figure-four on Fox. She bridged into the “figure-five,” but Cole didn’t call it that – either he didn’t know it or Vince McMahon didn’t approve that name for WWE TV. Lynch and Banks also applied submission finishers to the Bellas. Cole said, “Take a look at the future of women’s wrestling.” He said Stephanie promised change, and that’s what Nikki got.

(WK Reax: Normally, I’d be against so many wrestlers from NXT being introduced at once. You can certainly argue that Charlotte, Lynch, and Banks each deserved their own spotlight rather than a Nexus-style “invasion” of sorts. That said, this is done so rarely in the Divas Division, this could be more memorable and have more impact. Perhaps most shocking, though, is Cole saying: “Take a look at the future of women’s wrestling.” I mean, he called the Divas “women” and he called their Sports Entertainment performances “wrestling.” Revolutionary!)

TOP OF THE THIRD HOUR SEGMENT

John Cena came out 20 minutes before the start of the third hour and shouted that his U.S. Title Open Challenge is next. Cole said they are calling last week’s match a “match of the year,” and he asked who would step up this week. After the break, Cole hyped the “rubber match” between Cena and Owens live on WWE Network on Sunday. Rusev and Summer Rae then came out. Rusev vowed to break Cena tonight. As he entered the ring, Kevin Owens’ music played and he walked out. He told Cena that he has said many times if someone is going to beat him for the title, it’s going to be him. He said he will beat him for the United States Title tonight, and at Battleground he will give the rematch to Rusev. Rusev called Owens a “stupid French American” and said, “I was here first.” He then asked which was his first name, Kevin or Owen. “Make up your mind.” Owens told Rusev to take his little Lana wannabe out of there and take the flag and “stick it up your Chernobyl, buddy.” As Owens and Rusev argued, Cesaro walked out to his music.

Cesaro and Cena went nose-to-nose. Owens intervened and got in Cesaro’s face. Someone was bleeped. Rusev join in. Owens shoved Cesaro. Cesaro punched Owens. Rusev got in the mix, but then was knocked down by Cesaro and Owens. Cesaro and Owens then fought one-on-one. Owens rolled to the floor and ripped off his shirt. JBL wondered who would face Cena as they cut to a break. That set up the three-way after the break.

(5) CESARO vs. RUSEV vs. KEVIN OWENS

Cole said The Authority made a blockbuster announcement that there would be a Triple Threat match and the winner would face Cena later on the show. Cena joined in on commentary. Cena talked up the U.S. Title belt. He said it’s a championship that is defended. He said some day he will lose it, and the new champion will have earned it. He said he truly believes “the future is now” and that doesn’t stop at Seth Rollins. He said the ring is filled with unbelievable ability. Cena said whoever wins the match will be worn out “and I’m sitting pretty and feeling fresh.” He said he respects Owens as a spectacular athlete, but they just don’t see eye-to-eye on many things. Rusev and Cesaro engaged in some power moves. Cesaro sunset flipped Owens as was superplexing Rusev, which led to Cesaro scoring a two count on Owens and then immediately on Rusev. Both heels kicked out. A minute later Cesaro gave a German suplex to both Rusev and Owens at once. Owens super-kicked Cesaro as Cesaro was about to give Rusev the Cesaro Spin.

The match continued into the third hour. Rusev backdropped out of an Owens suplex attempt and then gave him an Alabama Slam. When Rusev applied the Accolade on Owens, Cesaro broke it up with a kick to Rusev’s head. The director cut away to Cena and missed the kick. Cena stood. Cesaro then lifted Rusev upside down for a vertical suplex and held him up there for several long seconds before falling back with him. Owens yelled at Cesaro and Rusev that Cena is his, and slapped each of them, they double-teamed him. Owens dropped to ringside and yelled, “Screw this! I’ll see you Sunday.” He walked out. They cut to a break.

After the break, Rusev vs. Cesaro continued. Cesaro landed a springboard spinning uppercut. Cole even called it that, rather than something more general. Cena criticized Owens for quitting. He said he would have stuck around and taken his chances rather than run from competition. “It’s just a matter of opinion,” he said. “Some will side with Kevin, some will side with me.” He said while what Owens did makes strategic sense, the spirit of the championship is determined by excellence and competition, and walking away to fight another day isn’t how he operates.

Rusev vertical suplexed Cesaro off the second rope from inside the ring. Rusev dropped to the mat as Cesaro’s legs caught the top rope. Cole exclaimed, “Oh my God!” Then the announcers went silent to let things sink in. Back in the ring Cesaro and Rusev battled over a superplex. Cesaro dropkicked Rusev instead while Rusev was sitting on the top rope. Then he went for a top rope superplex, but Rusev shoved Cesaro to the mat. He dove at Cesaro, but Cesaro moved, and then Cesaro applied a Crossface. Cena began warming up at ringside, jumping up and down, which looked like a mix of cool and completely dorky. Rusev powered out and drove Cesaro to the mat for a near fall, now 13 minutes into the third hour. Cesaro eventually did give Rusev his swing, and then applied a sharpshooter mid-ring. Cesaro nodded to the beat of the fans at ringside tapping the edge of the ring barrier and chanted “Tap! Tap! Tap!,” which was a very cool visual. Rusev grabbed the bottom rope to force a break.

Cesaro climbed to the top rope, but Rusev knocked him down. Rusev then kicked Cesaro flush in the chest, which Cole inexplicably said was “flush in the face.” It was enough for a three count.

WINNER: Rusev at 23:49.

(WK Reax: Another excellent match from Cesaro, and Rusev continued to be one of the most pleasant surprises of the last year or two in terms of his solid, strong, and specific big-man ring work. Cesaro is getting “made” this month more than any other time. It’ll be hard for anyone, including Vince McMahon, to justify dwelling on perceived weaknesses Cesaro has compared to the assets and strengths that clearly far outweigh them.)

(6) JOHN CENA vs. RUSEV – U.S. Title match

Rusev was exhausted, leaning in the corner of the ring and looking like had been through war. He stumbled to center-ring. Cena went after him with a spring in his step that bordered on flamboyant and arrogant. He took Rusev down and into a strong looking side headlock. The Cena battle chants began. Cena took Rusev down with a shoulder tackle, then waited for him to get up. He slammed him and then made a face as if this was easy work. He signaled for his Five Knuckle Shuffle. JBL noted that Rusev has a lot of pride. Cena landed the fist drop. Cole said Rusev was out of gas. A borderline arrogant-acting Cena lifted Rusev nonchalantly for an AA, but Rusev slipped free and landed on Cena and applied the Accolade. Cena stood and backed Rusev into the corner hard, but Rusev held on. Rusev applied the Accolade mid-ring, at which point Owens interfered. He gave Rusev a pop-up powerbomb.

WINNER: Rusev via DQ at 4:59.

Owens looked down at Cena and yelled, “I told you no one is taking it from you except me. It’s my title.” You know he so badly wanted to say “taking that belt from you” and had to say “it” instead.

(WK Reax: Unless Cena is planing seeds for an eventual heel turn that’s in the works, I think he came across differently than he intended here. His joy in taking it to Rusev didn’t have the storyline support to bring the fans along with him. Instead, it seemed like he was beating up a guy when he was down. Rusev was made out to be sympathetic against Owens, too, so Cena really came across bad here. I hope those behind this segment’s creation understood how it would actually put sympathy on Rusev and make Cena look like a jerk. Cena’s over-the-top eager hopping up and down and arrogant gloating and tautning of Rusev after he was just in a 24 minute grueling match made me root for Rusev. It made me realize they could actually have Lana convince Rusev the misguided views he has on America and they could become a babyface act, taking on obnoxious heels.)

FINAL SEGMENT

-Seth Rollins came out with five minutes left in the third hour. He said he wanted to remind people what he is capable of. Then a video package aired of Seth beating down Lesnar three weeks ago on Raw, with help. Seth looked at the contract sitting on the table, then he said he is not afraid of Brock Lesnar. He then predicted at the end of Battleground, he’ll be announced as the champion still. As Lesnar’s music played, Cole said, “Not if this man has anything to say about it.” Out walked Lesnar with Heyman again, nearly three hours later. I wonder what they both did for three hours to fill time?

As the overrun began, Lesnar sat down on the other side of the table. Heyman said he had something to say. He said ever since Seth turned on his Shield partners, he wanted to see someone get his hands on him. He said ever since he sold his soul so he could bill himself as the Undisputed Future of WWE, the fans have wanted to see someone get their hands on him. He said (as part of his ever-present triple-construction structure) ever since Seth violated the 11th Commandment and cashed in his MITB and stole his title, Lesnar has wanted to get his hands on him.

Heyman said all the pressure is on him six days away. He said everyone paying to see Battleground is paying to see him get his ass kicked and he swore that everyone would get their money’s worth because Seth is going to get his ass kicked. He listed how Lesnar is going to beat him up and dethrone him. He told Seth he’ll be dragged to Suplex City by the real Future of WWE, Brock Lesnar. Heyman then handed Seth the mic. Lesnar shoved the contract toward Seth. The crowd chanted “Suplex City.” Seth signed it with verve.

As Lesnar began singing the contract, Seth reached under the desk. Heyman caught that. Seth said he knows Heyman has a devious mind, but he’s not up to anything. He asked if Heyman is paranoid and out of his mind. Lesnar tipped over the desk and grabbed a handle to an axe or sledgehammer which was hidden under there. Seth backed away several feet and sat on his rolling chair. He quickly grabbed the axe handle off the table and smiled as if he had outsmarted and unquicked Lesnar. Lesnar, still leaning back in his chair, looked unfazed. Then he lifted the desk and slammed it into Seth. Lesnar went after Kane. Rollins jumped Lesnar. Lesnar back-suplexed Seth across the ring, then clotheslined Kane over the top rope. Kane yanked Lesnar out of the ring. Lesnar easily fended him off. Seth dove at Lesnar, but Lesnar caught Seth and lifted him onto his shoulders. Kane kicked Lesnar in the shoulder.

Kane stomped away at Lesnar and then Seth threw him into the ringpost. Seth hit Lesnar with the axe handle, which Cole has yet to describe with any name. Seth shoved Lesnar as Kane rammed him with the steps. Kane then handed Lesnar to Seth who was going to Pedigree him on the steps. Lesnar powered out and drove Seth into the ringside barrier. Lesnar then gave Kane an F5 at ringside. Seth fled through the crowd. Cole said, “There will be no running on Sunday, Seth.” Seth could run on Sunday, though, and get counted out to save his title, in order to set up a rematch at Summerslam with a new stip.

Lesnar dropped the steel steps across Kane’s right ankle. Kane cried out in pain. Then Lesnar entered the ring and held up the WWE World Hvt. Title belt. Lesnar walked to the back. Seth re-entered the ring and threw a fit 12 minutes into the overrun. He listed everyone Lesnar ran through. “But you didn’t run through me!” he yelled. He said he took the WWE Title from him at WrestleMania (he called it a title, not a championship) and at Battleground he will do what no other man on Earth can do – “I will prove again that you are not a machine, you are not a monster. You are a man with a pulse and you can be beat.” He started sounding like Enzo Amore with his cadence here. He then said he will “rip that stupid sword tattoo right off your chest, I will cut you in half, and I will be forever known as the man who slayed the Beast.” As he left the ring, he asked Kane – who was being tended to by several medics – if this was his big plan to get rid of Lesnar. He said Kane is a big disappointment and nothing without him. He said if this didn’t work out, he told him it would be on him. He stomped his bad ankle and then left. Kane yelled out in pain. Cole noted that Kane is on his own on Sunday.

(WK Reax: They gave away a lot of action between Seth/Kane and Lesnar. In the end, the story was solid which is that Lesnar was able to bounce back from a two-on-one attack, so on Sunday it’ll be tough for Seth to survive with the title. Yet, viewers have to wonder if Seth will have help from those on the outside to eek out a win. I liked that they gave Seth the final words and that he seemed oblivious to what Lesnar just did and vowed that he would retain the title on Sunday. The yelling at Kane felt belabored that deep into the overrun, although it ultimately led to Cole being able to point out that Seth is now on his own at Battleground, essentially telling viewers a title change is all but guaranteed. Seth seems obnoxious and oblivious and primed to be taken out.)

OTHER SEGMENTS

-After the Big Show & Sheamus vs. Ryback & Orton match, Bray Wyatt vs. Dean Ambrose was scheduled. Wyatt was introduced to the ring. Bray made his slow walk to the ring with help from the cell phone lights and his lantern. The lights came on and suddenly Roman Reigns was right behind him. Reigns had a fired-up look on his face and proceeded to destroy Bray at ringside to the crowd’s delight. Reigns rolled Bray into the ring, where the fight was on. No sign of Dean Ambrose. Actually, there he was in the background watching by the announce table. Reigns nailed the Superman Punch on Bray, sending him to the outside, but Bray reached up and smashed Reigns in the face with his lantern. Reigns sold the effects, then stumbled out of the ring as Bray walked up the ramp. Suddenly, Raw went blank and cut to break. Strong start with Reigns showing much-needed fire, then a flat ending. The Bray-Dean match never took place.

-Back from a break mid-way into hour three, the Tough Enough competitors stood on the stage and out came Lita to her entrance theme. She worked hard to keep her long hair out of her face as she talked about “a lot of fresh blood” in the ring. She said it’s good to be back. She was emoting so hard with her facial expressions and body language, she looked like she was on something. She introduced the Tough Enough contestants one at a time. Each stepped forward and played to the crowd. They saved ZZ until last. He didn’t get a monster pop or anything, though. The announcers plugged Tough Enough.

(WK Reax: That was hardly a compelling segment. If you weren’t watching the show, there was nothing – absolutely nothing – to make you more likely to get invested in it. That was ridiculously generic and pointless short of underlining that a show named Tough Enough with a bunch of people you don’t know is on Tuesday nights.)

-A vignette aired with Stardust, making his first Raw appearance since the death of his father. He was the same character, this time talking about heroes and villains and his view never changing. He said the forces that Neville neglects will force him down. Then WWE used a comic-style preview screen for the match.

-Cole announced King Barrett vs. R-Truth would be the Kickoff Show match on Sunday.

-Saxton thanked The Glorious Sons for the Battleground theme song, “Heavy.”

OTHER MATCHES

(1) RYBACK & RANDY ORTON beat SHEAMUS & BIG SHOW at 15:12. Late it the match, which included two commercial breaks, The Miz grabbed the house mic and yelled at Ryback, taunting him for not capitalizing. Sheamus nearly scored a roll-up pin, but Ryback escaped and hit the Meathook Clothesline. Chaos ensued with Miz and Show, who ended up KO Punching Ryback. Show then chased Miz up the stage to the back. Meanwhile, Sheamus was stalking Ryback in the ring, but Orton spun Sheamus around to smash him with an RKO. And, Ryback suddenly recovered from the KO Punch, climbed to the top rope, and delivered a top-rope splash on Sheamus for the pin and the win. Post-match, Ryback stumbled around the ring selling the effects of getting punched in the jaw.

(2) PRIME TIME PLAYERS & MARK HENRY beat THE NEW DAY at 7:57. The announcers re-doubled-back to the NXT Women Invasion segment, stressing the marketing of a revolution in the Divas division. Meanwhile, New Day took turns working on Titus O’Neil. O’Neil made the tag to Henry, who cleaned house on Xavier. Chaos in the ring, then Henry grappled Xavier for World’s Strongest Slam. Henry pinned Xavier for the win. Afterward, Henry joined the Players for the Millions of Dollars dance.

(3) R-TRUTH beat KING BARRETT clean after his Lie Detector at 3:16. Barrett worked over Truth early on. Meanwhile, Byron Saxton revealed that he has a brother. And Cole plugged Barrett appearing on Tough Enough tomorrow night. Back in the ring, Barrett missed with a corner attack, so Truth surprised him with the Lie Detector. Truth covered for a clean three count to win.

(7) NEVILLE beat STARDUST. Cole noted during Stardust’s entrance that this is his first match on Raw since his father, Dusty Rhodes, died. Neville offered a handshake. Stardust accepted it, but then kicked Neville. That was a good spot to do early to take away the sympathy some may have felt toward Stardust. The crowd picked up a light “Cody” chant, but without conviction since it seemed weird to taunt a mixed-up character whose famous dad died in real-life. The crowd remained quiet, then Stardust rolled up Neville with a handful of tights for the pin and the win.