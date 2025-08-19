10 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (7/20/2015): Undertaker addresses Lesnar’s ending his WrestleMania streak, Cena & Cesaro & Orton vs. Owens & Sheamus & Rusev, plus JBL, Bray Wyatt, Charlotte, Reigns

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

JULY 20, 2015

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

TOP OF THE FIRST HOUR SEGMENT

-They opened with a video package of the end of the Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar title match at the PPV the night before including clips of Taker chokeslamming and tombstoning Lesnar.

-Then Michael Cole introduced the show.

-Then they went right to Undertaker’s ring entrance. Cole began running down Taker’s history in WWE dating back to Survivor Series 1990. Byron Saxton chimed in and talked about watching him as a kid in legendary feuds with Mankind, Hulk Hogan, and Shawn Michaels. JBL said the one match he dreaded every time during his 20 year career was facing Undertaker.

Taker entered the ring. The camera zoomed in on him five minutes into the show. “I stand here tonight a relentless, remorseless, cold-blooded, vengeful grim reaper,” he said. “Streaks are made to be broken.” Some fans booed. “That is the painful truth, but Lesnar, you had to continuously, week after week, month after month, remind everyone of your greatest accomplishment. And now, I say, enough. You have taken what once was smoldering ashes and turned it into a raging inferno. Last night was my true resurrection.” He said Lesnar cannot kill what won’t die. “I will challenge your mortality. I will conquer what has yet to be conquered. And in the end, just like all living things, be it man or beast, you will rest in peace!” His eyes rolled back and his music played.

(WK Reax: I couldn’t tell how that played with the fans. It wasn’t like they were chanting for him or cheering non-stop with a standing ovation. Yet they might have been enthralled and silent, as not to miss a single word.)

-They cut to Triple H and Stephanie McMahon backstage. Triple H said he hasn’t seen that look in Taker’s eyes in a long time. He said this match at Summerslam is bigger than the first time. Steph said she’s going to get in touch with marketing and get the promotional ball rolling. Hunter said he’s going to call Paul Heyman because if Lesnar and Taker get in the same building, the whole thing is in jeopardy. He said he’s going to tell them they got what they wanted at Summerslam, so no reason to show up here.

(WK Reax: I’m not sure if it was self-aware or not, but I liked Steph instantly being the business-focused person here instantly trying to find a way to market this to make money, whereas Triple H had to deal with the messy semantics of the situation and was burdened with trying to keep order. It’s an interesting window into their real-life dynamic, perhaps? Steph can play that role without being or a heel or a face, which might be ultimately better than switching between sappy charity-touting brand ambassador and evil queen of the empire.)

-Michael Cole, JBL, and Byron Saxton reacted, and then hyped upcoming matches on the show.

-Thirty minutes into the show, after the women’s match, they cut to Triple H on his cell phone saying the match is booked for Summerslam. He told Heyman, “It’s what Brock would want.” It was clear Heyman wasn’t happy, but Triple H continued to explain why it was in his best interests. “It’s also the most financially attractive situation you can have, so I know it is what you want. I don’t care what Brock Lesnar is insisting upon. I am not going to allow this to erupt tonight. I am not going to allow this match to get destroyed. Paul, tell your client to take a well-deserved night off. Grow a set, tell your client Brock Lesnar do not come here tonight.” Miz, throughout the phone conversation, was tapping on Triple H’s shoulder. He complained about what Big Show did to him. Triple H told Miz he was going to go one-on-one with Big Show. Miz said that’s not what he wanted. Triple H said that’s what he’s going to get.

-Backstage mid-first hour, Stephanie and Hunter marveled at artist Rob Shamberger’s painting of John Cena on display backstage. She told Rob it’s amazing. She asked if he could do one for the main event at Summerslam. Schamberger said he would. Then Hunter spotted Heyman. Steph and Hunter marched over to him and asked what he was doing there. Heyman said Brock wasn’t there tonight, but he does accept the main event against Taker at Summerslam. Heyman said he just wants to deliver Brock’s retort and then he’s out of there. Steph said she doesn’t trust him as far as she can throw him. Hunter said that’s not very far. Hunter said they need more security. Steph said also half the locker room. Hunter said, “Dammit” Jack Bauer-style.

(WK Reax: Triple H slipped in a joke there, which I think worked – which is that Steph literally couldn’t throw Brock very far, which accentuated how much they don’t trust Heyman. That’s a fun little insert into the more serious situation. Rob is a really talented artist whom I had the chance to spend time with earlier this month in Waterloo, Iowa. He’s the artist who also painted the mural at the Dan Gable National Wrestling Museum in Waterloo and the portraits of this year’s George Tragos/Lou Thesz Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame, including me. I have to ask him if the first thing Triple H said to him was, “So what is Wade Keller really like?”)

TOP OF THE SECOND HOUR SEGMENT

-With five minutes left in the first hour, they went backstage to Triple H and Stephanie telling a locker room of wrestlers all conversing that they have a vested interest in protecting their epic main event at Summerslam. Triple H said Summerslam depends on keeping them apart, and therefore their livelihood depends on it. He said he is asking them stand between The Beast and the Dead Man, and they need to focus on strength in numbers. He said they aren’t asking them, he’s telling them.

(WK Reax: There’s something about showing all of the wrestlers at once together in costume out of the context of a ring entrance that looks ridiculous to me. I think it’s because I expect wrestlers to dress up when they come to the ring as part of the show, but when they’re milling around backstage, it looks silly to me. I suppose those who are backstage all the time part of the show don’t think twice about it, but to me it jumps out.)

-Heyman stood mid-ring. He introduced himself. He said he is the advocate for The Beast who should be the undisputed reigning Heavyweight Champion of the World. He said the reason Lesnar isn’t champion isn’t because Seth Rollins outwrestled or outfought Lesnar. He said it’s not because Seth could survive his trip to Suplex City. He said it’s due to the demonic resurrection of the Undertaker. He said WWE Network subscribers witnessed history because it was the first time since WrestleMania 30 that Lesnar went face to face with Undertaker. He said that night is significant because that night his client conquered Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania. He got some boos. Heyman said he knows that bothers the fans, but it doesn’t bother them half as much as it pisses of the Undertaker.

He asked fans to contemplate how long it took Taker to exact his revenge. He said it was 469 days since WrestleMania 30. He said of course he brags about that fact because it was the greatest professional accomplishment of Lesnar’s career. “Why wouldn’t I brag about it day after day, week after week, month after month? Why wouldn’t I?” He listed a bunch of wrestlers who lost to Taker. He said they all failed, but his client did not. “By God, a violent retribution must face a most capable avenger,” he said. “Because Undertaker, who is larger than death, has decided now to strike Brock Lesnar because Lesnar ripped from the Undertaker Undertaker’s greatest claim to fame – that Undefeated Streak.” He said now Taker took from his client what means most to him – the right to be Heavyweight Champion of the World. He said at Summerslam, it will be the Undertaker versus The Beast, The Conquerer, Brock Lesnar.

(WK Reax: Up until this point in the promo, Heyman was actually cutting a straight-up babyface argument for why he and Lesnar were actually honoring Undertaker, in a way, by boasting about ending The Streak. It’s a nod to WWE and a dig at UFC that Heyman said the greatest achievement in Lesnar’s career is ending Taker’s streak rather than, you know, becoming UFC Hvt. Champion. I doubt that’s true in real life, but it’s absolutely the right thing to say on Raw in this context.)

He said since the Undertaker wants to make this personal, he looked into the camera and said his client conquered his undefeated at WrestleMania. He said he sold his soul to the devil to exact revenge on Brock because his client conquered his undefeated streak. “You can sell your soul to the devil, but your ass belongs to Brock Lesnar,” Heyman said, getting all bug eyed, full of bravado. Taker’s bells sounded. Heyman shuddered in fear. The light went out, then back on. Taker backed Heyman up as Heyman begged off and said, “Please, please, I have children!” Lesnar’s music then played before Taker could get his hands on Heyman. Lesnar charged to the ring.

(WK Reax: In this part of the Heyman promo, he shifted into heel mode and “he’s just asking for it” mode, justifying Taker’s appearance. I did love Heyman immediately citing his children as a reason he should be spared a beating.)

Taker met his charge with a series of punches. Lesnar tackled Taker and mounted him and punched away at him. Taker reversed the mount and punched away at Lesnar. Nearly a dozen workers ran out and tried to separate them. They fought through them. Triple H called for the wrestlers to run out. They did and they pulled them apart. When Lesnar was shoved out of the ring, he ran around to the other side and leaped at Taker from outside the ring. They were pried apart again. The crowd chanted “Let them fight!” Hunter led traffic and told the wrestlers to get Lesnar out of there. Lesnar, though, broke free again and tried to get at Taker. They were pulled apart yet again. A loud “This is awesome!” chant broke out.

Taker then broke free from inside the ring and charged at Lesnar at ringside, again working his way through a crowd of wrestlers to do so. Lesnar yelled, “I will kill you!” Taker shouted back, “You’re gonna have to!” Taker was bug-eyed as Lesnar was dragged to the back.

(WK Reax: This was really well done. People will remember that. There’s an argument against having two wrestlers engage that much physically before a big match, but here it worked. In fact, because Taker looked pretty frail at WrestleMania 29 and people are aware of his age, it’s not a bad idea to show him mixing it up with Lesnar in a credible way. The chaos and determination by Lesnar and Taker works to build anticipation for when there aren’t a bunch of wrestlers trying to keep them apart. So for that you have to wait until Summerslam. WWE shouldn’t do another pullapart like that, though, for a couple years at least. Save them for when they mean something. That said, Lesnar’s charge to the ring is what I would have expected Roman Reigns’s character to do to Bray Wyatt the night before at the PPV considering that Bray brought his daughter into the mix.)

-After the break, they went backstage to Lesnar still fuming from the previous segment. Wrestlers were trying to talk him down from his rage. Suddenly Taker appeared and charged at him from behind the camera. They were pulled apart again. Lesnar broke free, tipped over a big table, and then dove onto Taker. They were pulled apart yet again. Finally Lesnar held his hands up as he was surrounded by security guys. He said, “Don’t touch me. Don’t touch me.” They put him in those plastic handcuffs that zip tight around wrists. He continued to insist no one touch him as he walked away with the security officers.

-After the break, Cole said finally order had been restored. Then they showed highlights of the whole pull apart brawl.

-Back to the announcers at ringside, they reacted to the Lesnar-Taker happenings. Cole said Taker cost Lesnar the WWE Championship. JBL interjected “potentially cost him.” Interesting interjection. They shifted to talking about the finish of Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt.

(WK Reax: It’s interesting to hear JBL defend Seth by saying he was only “potentially” about to lose the title. Truth is, after the Owens-Cena battle earlier in the night, I suspect a lot of fans probably did expect Seth to kick out since that’s the new WWE style these days in big matches.)

-Later in the show, Stephanie got Triple H’s face and didn’t seem happy about Lesnar getting arrested. Hunter said he’s not going to press charges, he just wants him to cool off. Seth walked in, with the WWE Title belt over his shoulder. He said that was the craziest thing he has ever seen. He asked if they were both really out of the building. Hunter said they are. Seth said he had a lot he wanted to say to both of them. He said it’s a good thing they’re gone because he might have lost his temper out there. He said he has a lot to get off his chest. Hunter and Steph told him to go for it, but they sure don’t seem like fans of Seth anymore.

TOP OF THE THIRD HOUR SEGMENT

-After a video package aired on the Undertaker interference last night in the Seth vs. Lesnar match, they went to Seth’s ring entrance about 8 minutes before the start of the third hour. Cole said there is no doubt in his mind that Seth is still the WWE Champion only because Undertaker interfered when he did. He said Lesnar was going to win the title after that F5.

JBL applauded that Seth was out there without Kane or J&J and maybe Seth would have kicked out of the F5. JBL said Seth is the future of WWE. Seth reacted to near silence for his ring entrance by saying, “Well, it’s good to see you, too, Kansas City.” He asked them how it felt to be wrong about him again. He said they bought into Paul Heyman’s “bullcrap propaganda.” He said the fans were happy when Lesnar took an axe to his $55,000 Cadillac, when he put J&J on the shelf, and when he put “that big piece of crap Kane out of his misery.”

He bragged about still being the undisputed World Hvt. Champion despite all of that. He said he doesn’t give a damn about Brock Lesnar and his claim to fame of ending The Streak. He said he is the most under-appreciated champion in the history of WWE. He said he stood face to face with The Beast and took everything that he had and he is still here, “and what do you people do? You disrespect me just like you always have. You will never understand what I have to go through to keep this around my waist.” He said he has taken on every challenge in front of him and walked away with his title. He said you can dwell on the means, but the result is all that matters. “I am the be all, end all champion of this industry,” he said.

He said Lesnar’s past caught up to him in a big way last night, and if he had half the brain that he had, he would have gotten the hell out of there like he did when he saw the look in Undertaker’s eyes. He said if you play with fire, you’ll get burned. He said he was robbed last night and he is there to rectify it. He invited Lilian into the ring. She hesitated, but then walked into the ring.

He asked for Lilian to make the announcement that should have been made after his match at Battleground. Lilian said, “Your winner, due to disqualification.” Seth grabbed the mic and added, “Due to outside interference from the Undertaker.” Lilian then said, “Brock Lesnar, but still your WWE World Hvt. Champion, Seth Rollins.” He held up his title belt proudly. Then John Cena’s music played.

(WK Reax: I loved Seth demanding that he get his rightful ring announcement, which consisted of being announced as the loser by DQ, but still champion. Very much a Seth-like thing to do. I wish this segment, though, went a little quicker. It seemed they filling time and stretching this segment because when Cena finally came out, it was at the very top of the third hour.)

Cena walked out with his U.S. Title belt. He entered the ring as the third hour began. Cena told Lilian she doesn’t have to stay in the ring and keep putting up with this crap. She left. Seth asked what Cena was doing there because nothing about him should concern him. He did congratulate him for his win over Kevin Owens. He patronizingly said he’s done a fine job “carving out a nice little niche for yourself in your U.S. Open Challenges.” He said he’d leave the ring and Cena can now do his thing.

Cena said he’s not there to just stop one of his boring monologues, he is there to thank him. Cena said they became champions on the same night, and since then, fans see the U.S. Title and know they’re going to see excellence from both champion and challenger. He said when it comes to Seth, he’s been a slimy, conniving, weasel-faced, suck-up, sellout poor excuse for a champion. He said around these parts, actions speak louder than words. He said his actions have made people lose faith in his title belt but gain respect for the U.S. belt. “Thanks, chief, I owe you one,” Cena said. Cena held up the U.S. belt. The crowd chanted “USA!” Seth told everyone to shut their mouths. “You don’t even know what you’re chanting for.”

Seth told Cena he is not a boy, he is the world champion, so don’t talk to him that way. He said his defending his title every week is an attempt to placate the fans “because you can’t stand that they hate your guts.” Cena smiled and seemed to concede that might be part of it. Seth demeaned the U.S. Title and said he’ll go on being Thee Champion in WWE. He held up his title belt and shoved the mic into Cena’s chest and dropped it.

Cena told Rollins, as he exited the ring, to go ahead and walk away from every challenge just like he has since he became the so-called champ. Cena held up his belt and said, “The Champ is here.” He added: “It’s not the title that makes the man, it’s the man that makes the title.” He said he thinks he’s joke. He asked if he is ready to man up. Take that, Mark Briscoe. Seth took off his t-shirt and asked if Cena wants to do it. But then he threw his hands up and retreated. The crowd booed. Cena looked at the hard camera and said, “WWE Universe, the champ is here!”

(WK Reax: This came across as a set-up for a Cena vs. Seth match, of course, but when and for which title? I don’t see them unifying the belts, or having Cena win the World Title and relinquish the U.S. Title to a tournament.)

MAIN EVENT FINAL SEGMENT

(6) JOHN CENA & CESARO & RANDY ORTON vs. KEVIN OWENS & SHEAMUS & RUSEV (w/Summer Rae)

Cesaro came out first before a break. After the break, Cena’s entrance was wrapping up, and then the heels came out with Sheamus coming out last. The bell rang 50 minutes into the third hour with Cena and Owens circling each other. Owens immediately tagged in Rusev to avoid Cena. When Rusev got Cena down and hurt, Owens happily tagged in and gloated as he stomped and punched Cena. Owens DDT’d Cena and went for the cannonball splash in the corner, but Cena moved. Cena, still selling the DDT, crawled over and tagged in Cesaro. Cesaro, clearly and definitively cast as a babyface now, went to work on Sheamus. They cut to a break with the heels taking control after some chaos.

After the break, Sheamus had Cesaro in a chinlock. A minute later Cesaro shoved Owens hard into Sheamus, knocking him to the floor. Owens came back with what JBL said was a Code Breaker like Y2J uses. Sheamus entered the ring and asked Owens “What the hell was that?” He shoved Owens. Owens shoved back. Sheamus took Owens down with a double axe handle and then grabbed his MITB briefcase and walked away. Cena and Orton looked on with interest. Cesaro and Owens were slow to get up.

As they entered the overrun, Rusev had been recovering at ringside for a few minutes. He finally returned to the corner. Owens yelled, “So now you’re ready? Get in here, idiot!” He slapped him across his shoulder to tag him in. He continued jawing at Rusev. Then he turned to leave. Owens super-kicked Rusev. Saxton asked, “What is happening here?” JBL said it’s the worst teamwork he’s ever seen. That left Rusev alone against Cena & Orton & Cesaro. Cesaro finally crawled over and hot-tagged Orton, who went to work on Rusev. Orton gave Rusev a DDT off the middle rope. Then he pounded the mat and set up the RKO. Once again, Orton postured to the crowd long enough as he waited for Rusev to stand, that Rusev recovered enough to block the RKO. He might want to stop telegraphing that move so much. Rusev kicked Orton in the arm and dropped him. JBL said Rusev’s partners have all deserted him. Lana then walked out to the ring with an angry stride. She took off his shoes and threw them at Summer, then tackled her. She yanked the bun out of Summer’s hair, then walked back proudly. Cena then surprised a distracted Rusev with an AA. Cesaro gave Rusev his big swing. Then he catapulted Rusev into an Orton RKO. Orton made the cover for the win.

WINNERS: Orton & Cena & Cesaro at 14:57.

(WK Reax: Good match, and this places Cesaro in a top tier mix right now. They are shifting Cesaro into a feud with Kevin Owens, which is a nice landing place for both guys. It can bring out some good promos in Cesaro, as Owens is great to play off of. It’s strange to say, but Owens can help get Cesaro over as a bigger star in this feud – which really got established at the Smackdown tapings the next night, by the way. And their matches should be killer. It’s noteworthy, though, that Owens isn’t even speaking about losing to Cena the night before. He’s just shifting to a new feud.)

OTHER SEGMENTS

-A vignette aired with Bray Wyatt saying his family stands by him because they know he is more than flesh and blood, he is an enigma. Luke Harper stood behind him. He said he is the revolution that sees through the lies and sees Roman for who he truly is. He said they anointed him and now they will burn for it. Harper said this is just the beginning and it will never stop. “Brick by brick and piece by piece until there is nothing left,” Harper said. Bray said, “Anyone but you, Roman. Anyone but you.”

-After he pinned Miz, Show asked Miz what he said about him last night, that he was missing since the Attitude Era. Show asked if he’s missing now. He said the only thing missing now is IC Championship. The crowd wasn’t sure how to react to Show beating up Miz, but once he talked about the IC Title, some fans chanted “Feed me more!” Show said he doesn’t care if it’s on Raw or Smackdown, he wants him. He said if Ryback shows up, he’ll take the belt from him. He said tomorrow night he’ll be making a special appearance on Tough Enough and he’ll take on Ryback there if he is there.

-WWE Fact: “Last night Battleground was the most socially active show on all of TV, beating every show on CBS, ESPN, ABC, TNT, and HBO.”

-Deep into the third hour, they recapped the Lesnar-Taker angle and then said Summerslam is more reason than ever to get a free month of WWE Network. They said it’s just like Netflix and Hulu. Interesting they don’t really tout the live feed in addition to on-demand programming, since Netflix and Hulu don’t have the live stream aspect of the service. It is good to compare it to them, though, so people “get it” who are still confused about not being able to get it via their cable system. They could still do a better job making it clear the WWE Network is accessible on TV, not just tablets and phones. There’s a layer of non-tech-savvy potential customers who probably are still a little unsure.

-Renee Young interviewed Lana who said Dolph Ziggler has been assured there is no permanent damage to his windpipe. She said that is great news and now they’re just waiting for him to be medically cleared. Summer Rae walked in and asked her if she likes her new outfit and hairstyle. It was very Lana-like. Summer said Rusev likes it so much, she’s going to keep it. Rusev walked in and said she looks beautiful and angel-like. He then made out with her. As he kissed her, he kept his eyes open and looked over at Lana. He said he must go wrestle his match now, but he stopped to tell Lana she doesn’t look so good and she looks tired and maybe needs her rest. Summer then slapped Lana hard and walked away. Lana started to cry. Saxton wondered how low Rusev would go. Cole said he’s referring to Summer as “Lana” now.

OTHER MATCHES

(1) CHARLOTTE beat BRIE BELLA (w/Nikki Bella, Alicia Fox) via submission at 9:00. Becky Lynch, Naomi, and Tamina joined the announcers at ringside on commentary. Charlotte launched herself over the top rope toward Brie after Brie bailed out to recover. Nikki pulled her sister to safety. They cut to a break as the heels surrounded Charlotte on the floor. Brie had Charlotte in an armlock after the break as Fox and Nikki were singing excitedly and jumping up and down. After the break, Naomi had her feet kicked up on the announce desk. She was showing off her blue light-up soles on her boots. Naomi and Sasha laughed at each other’s jokes. Charlotte rallied and went for a figure-four. Nikki jumped on the ring apron to cause a distraction. Brie got up and charged at Charlotte, but Charlotte ducked and speared Brie. Then she applied the Figure Eight for the win.

(2) LOS MATADORES (w/El Torito) beat THE PRIME TIME PLAYERS (Darren Young & Titus O’Neal) at 4:05. Young started, but when Titus tagged in, he nonchalantly overpowered both Matadores. He played to the crowd for cheers, the splashed Diego in the corner. The New Day then came out and interrupted the match as their music played. Xavier Woods told PTP not to worry because they aren’t there to hate, but rather to congratulate. Fernando then hit Titus from behind with a back stabber and scored the win. Xavier gloated that the PTP are the worst and they’re terrible. Big E. and Kofi Kingston laughed and high-fived each other.

(3) THE BIG SHOW pinned THE MIZ at 1:28. Miz leaped out of the ring at the bell and tried to avoid Show, but Show reached down and yanked him back into the ring, then tossed him around easily. Miz took over with some stomps, but Show shoulder tackled him hard to the mat. Show slammed Miz and then landed a second rope flying elbow drop for the win. JBL asked if somebody had a chalk line.

(4) ROMAN REIGNS beat LUKE HARPER (w/Bray Wyatt) via DQ at 13:01. As Reigns walked to the ring through the crowd, the announcers said he was all business. Saxton said Reigns said before Battleground he was going to beat Bray, but he didn’t know if that would be enough. Cole noted that since Bray cost Roman the MITB contract last month, Reigns has not won a match by pinfall or submission, all because of Bray. After Reigns arrived in the ring, Dean Ambrose’s music played and out walked Dean. “Suddenly things are even,” said Cole excitedly. Bray sat at ringside as Reigns and Harper battled. The crowd chanted “Let’s Go Roman!” Cole mentioned they were in Kansas City. Cole said Harper found the most success of his WWE career with Bray, so this may be a revival for him. Roman sold a left wrist injury. He suplexed Harper, who rolled to ringside to conference with Bray.

Back from a break, Harper sidestepped Reigns, and Reigns landed hard on the floor. He grabbed his forearm. Cole said Reigns is in trouble. Harper yanked Reigns’s arm into the ringpost a couple minutes later. He continued to work over his arm, then settled into a chinlock. Reigns avoided a dive in the corner by Harper, and Harper sailed over the top rope to the floor. Reigns made a full comeback, but with use of just his right arm. He lifted Harper and gave him a Samoan Drop. He sat up an made an intense facial expression. Then he went after Bray at ringside. It’s amazing that Bray is Roman’s height. Bray is deceptively tall. Reigns then gave both Bray and Harper a ring apron Driveby dropkick. Bray attacked Reigns. Ambrose jumped in and evened the sides immediately. When Bray set up Ambrose inside the ring for a Sister Abigail, Reigns made the save with a Superman punch.

(4) SASHA BANKS & NAOMI (w/Tamina) beat BECKY LYNCH & PAIGE (w/Charlotte) at 13:31. Before the match, the announcers threw to a video package on Stephanie McMahon’s introduction of three new women wrestlers from NXT. Banks, Naomi, and Tamina came out to Naomi’s entrance music. The Bellas and Alicia Fox joined the announcers on commentary. Nikki said they are embracing this change because as champion, she wants competition. She said without great challenges, what does her reign mean? Why is a heel saying something so admirable? Byron talked about the history between Banks and Lynch in nXT. JBL asked if the revolution will be “like the NWO invasion that was successful or the WCW’s attempt at WWE that was not successful?” Deep into the match Paige finally got a hot-tag and she went to work with a fury of offense against Naomi. Paige went for her PTO, but Lynch interfered and kicked Paige. Paige threw Lynch to the floor. A distraction by Tamina gave Naomi a few extra seconds to recover, and then Banks tagged in and put Paige in her Bank Statement and got a fast tapout. Banks’s music played for the finish.