10 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (7/27/2015): Seth tells Cena to “shut the hell up,” Triple H and Stephanie announcer Undertaker-Lesnar rematch, Rusev says he’ll teach Americans how to treat a special woman

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

KELLER’S WWE RAW BREAKDOWN

JULY 27, 2015

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLA.

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

TOP OF THE FIRST HOUR SEGMENT

-They opened with a video package on Undertaker’s return and chokeslam of Brock Lesnar at Battleground, with his Raw promo as the audio in the background.

-Triple H’s music played and he walked out with Stephanie McMahon and Seth Rollins. Michael Cole introduced the show and mentioned they were in Oklahoma City. They cut to Cole, JBL, and Byron Saxton at ringside.

Triple H welcomed everyone to Raw. He got very little applause. He said they would begin with a massive announcement because Summerslam is going to be bigger than ever – epic, monumental, beyond proportion – and therefore it’ll be four hours instead of three hours. That got some polite applause.

Stephanie then hyped the Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar rematch. Triple H announced tonight will be a night of firsts featuring Big Show vs. Dean Ambrose for the first time. Steph hyped that Paige would face Sasha Banks for the first time. Triple H hyped that Kevin Owens would face Randy Orton for the first time. Steph added Alicia Fox & Nikki Bella vs. Becky Lynch & Charlotte. She let out a “wooo!”

(WK Reax: I like announcing the card ahead of time, but it feels like just saying what the matches are without any backstory or hype sells some of those first-time-matches very short.)

Seth then took the mic and said for the first time ever, he needs the fans to stand up and admit that he may go down as the one of the, if not thee, greatest WWE World Hvt. Champions of all time. John Cena’s music interrupted and Seth looked surprised and disappointed.

Cena walked out. Cole called him one of the all-time greats. Cena told Steph and Hunter he didn’t mean to interrupt them, but he did mean to interrupt Seth. He called him a jackass and a joke and far from the best ever. He said tonight is a night of first-time-evers, and he thinks what is best for business is finding out whether Seth “can become a man.” He suggested they wrestle each other for the World Championship.

Seth told Cena to do everyone a favor and for the first-time-ever shut the hell up. He said this isn’t his U.S. Championship, it’s the WWE World Hvt. Championship. He said he has to earn his title shot. Steph interjected that they should leave it to the people. She asked them if they want to see Cena vs. Seth. The fans cheered. She said therefore for the first time ever, “I say nooo!” She pulled the rug out from under the fans. Triple H reacted rather neutrally and Seth smiled. She rubbed it in that she wouldn’t give Cena and the fans what they want and that Cena has to earn it. Triple H said nobody wants to see the WWE Title defended on Raw. He said the idea is valid, so instead it will be Cena vs. Rollins for the U.S. Title. “Because that is what’s best for business,” he concluded. Hunter’s music played. Cole said, “That seems hardly fair.” He added that Seth has nothing to lose and something to gain.

-They went to the announcers at ringside. Saxton said he wouldn’t be surprised if Seth walked out with both belts. JBL complimented Hunter and said he made a great main event. Cole plugged the announced matches.

(WK Reax: The Authority walking out and trying to get people excited about Raw and the WWE brand just doesn’t work because they’re usually heels. Stephanie and Hunter cemented that by the end. So it puts a damp rag over the excitement that their announcement should have generated. It’s just a bad formula.)

TOP OF THE SECOND HOUR SEGMENT

-Right before the top of the second hour, Paige talked to Charlotte and Becky Lynch backstage about how the WWE Universe loves where the WWE Divas division is going. Then in walked Naomi, Sasha Banks, and Tamina. They took exception to the other three taking any credit for the new era of the Divas Division.

Paige said she is known for being the first-time NXT Women’s Champion and a two-time Divas Champion. Sasha said Paige is known for losing titles. Lynch jumped in. Tamina told her to watch her mouth. The heel trio left and the babyface trio said it’s going to be rough for the heels.

(3) SASHA BANKS (w/Naomi, Tamina) vs. PAIGE (w/Charlotte, Becky Lynch)

Before the match as wrestlers came to the ring they aired a vignette hyping Lynch, talking about why she is “The Boss.” She said she is the best the company has ever seen and she has the NXT Title to prove it. She said that she, Naomi, and Tamina will run the Divas Division. Saxton noted this is the first time the NXT Champ faces the Divas Champion. A few minutes in, they showed The Bellas and Alicia Fox watching on a monitor backstage. Paige knocked Banks to ringside and then dove off the top rope onto Naomi and Tamina. They cut to a break.

After the break, they aired a clip from during the break of everyone getting into it at ringside and the ref kicking them all to the back except Paige and Banks. Banks eventually applied the Bank Statement and got Paige to tapout clean. Cole called it a huge spark to her career. He said she made a real statement. JBL said he knows why they call her the boss now.

WINNER: Banks at 13:56.

(WK Reax: Really good match, period. They had time to tell a story and the match didn’t feel rushed. This is giving Divas a chance.)

TOP OF THE THIRD HOUR SEGMENT

-A few minutes before the top of the third hour, Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper entered the ring. Bray said to the kids that their mommies and daddies don’t love them because they lie to them about how wonderful the world is. He said they just need to look outside their windows to see what they should fear – their schools, government officials, and even houses of worship. “The sooner you realize that, the sooner you can transcended and set free.” He told a story about a pet who was loyal to him and would give his life to him, but his dog was curious about the real world. He said when he set him free, his dog eventually came running back to him. He said he saw a new scar on his dog’s face, and he never left him again and never left his side. He said that day he learned some lessons – that the world has teeth much sharper than his. He turned to Harper and said he was a damaged man, and he did what he had to do. He said he picked him up out of the dirt and fixed him like you would fix a broken toy. He then set him free so he could learn his own truth. He handed the mic to Harper and asked him to speak.

Harper said there was a time he didn’t know his place in the world or why he was there, but Bray showed him the truth, which is that it’s the fans’ fault. He said they made him what he is by shunning him. He said Bray saved him by opening his eyes and showing him his path in life. He told Bray, “My life to you.”

Bray said Luke would go to hell and back for him. He said he tried to warn Roman Reigns this was just the beginning, and he is not a liar. He said Reigns claims that Dean Ambrose is his brother and he cares for Ambrose, but that’s not true because he should tell Ambrose that he is in danger and he should stay out of their business and walk away and never look back again. He said this is Reigns’s burden to bare and his hill to die on. He dropped to his knees and spread his arms and yelled, “Follow the buzzard!” Then he laughed.

FINAL SEGMENT INCLUDING OVERRUN

-Earlier in the show, as a set-up for the main event, Renee Young interviewed Seth about his potentially winning the U.S. Title tonight. This was a nice touch they don’t often do. He took exception to her qualifying the question with the word “potentially.” He ran down his accomplishments for Renee. He said he will show that Cena is part of the past and that he is wrong when he claims he needs help to win his matches. He said he’s sick of Cena saying the future of WWE goes through him. He said he’s seen enough of him and the future has passed him by. Nice promo to hype their match.

-Just before the match, Renee asked Cena “What if Seth beats you tonight?” Cena said the U.S. Title belt has been built into a true symbol of competitive excellence. He said tonight’s title defense is the most important yet. He said either Seth leaves as U.S. Champ and World Champ, or Cena “shocks the world” and beats the World Champ “and proves the real champ is here.”

(7) JOHN CENA vs. SETH ROLLINS – U.S. Title match

JBL said Cena’s worth ethic taking on all challengers has to catch up to him eventually. The match began with ten minutes left in the program. They cut to an early break. Afterward Seth dominated offense for a long stretch, with a couple hope spots by Cena in the mix. Cena began a comeback which popped the part of the crowd cheering for him. Seth potatoed Cena with a knee to the nose. Cena went down hard and was bleeding heavily in the corner. Cole acknowledged Seth might have broken Cena’s nose. The ref backed Seth off and Seth threw a fit. Cena popped up and went after Seth, bleeding heavily from his nose.

A doctor came in and checked on Cena’s nose. They replayed the knee to Cena’s nose in slo-mo twice, not running from the reality of the moment. I wonder if Seth takes heat for the potato of WWE’s top draw? Cena gave Seth a Springboard Stunner and then went for an AA, but Seth escaped and immediately kicked Cena in the gut and then the face for a near fall. Cena surprised Seth with an AA for a near fall. The doc came over and checked on Cena again. His nose was obviously broken. It was completely displaced. Seth superplexed him off the top rope. Then Seth rolled right into a Michinoku Driver. Cole just went rightfully bonkers for Cena’s fortitude and toughness. Seth went for a top rope corkscrew press, but Cena moved. Cena then applied an STF and Seth tapped instantly. I wonder if that was the original finish considering Cena’s badly broken nose and the risk of injury if he couldn’t breath properly or see very well, which JBL kept saying is a big effect from a broken nose.

WINNER: Cena via submission at 17:03 to U.S. Title.

-The doctor rushed in and wiped blood away from his nose. Cena said, “I’m okay.” He didn’t look okay. People will talk about this performance from Cena for years because of the visual involved and his continuing the match despite the badly broken nose and all the blood.

(WK Reax: Really good match start to finish, with an especially dramatic finish. WWE didn’t run from Cena’s bloodied broken nose. Not sure if they went to a finish early, but there’s no discounting wrestling and performing big moves and having good timing with a badly broken nose, which can affect breathing and vision.)

OTHER SEGMENTS

-Rusev talked in the ring about being smitten about Summer Rae. He said he is going to teach American men how to treat a special woman. He revealed a puppy dog in a box who must’ve been scared to death trapped in a dark box all that time. Rusev said because the dog pees himself and is neutered, he should be called Dog Ziggler. He then brought in a smaller flowery box and inside was a dead fish. Summer made a stinky face. He told Summer to pick it up. She did. Cole said it’s headless. Rusev said he wanted to name it after Lana. Lana interrupted from the stage and told Rusev to “shut up.” She marched out and said it’s a privilege for a woman to lead and not just obey. She said she’s tired of Rusev trying to embarrass and humiliate her. She said everyone can see right through him. She said he dresses Summer just like her and looks at her when he kisses Summer. Summer said after all of the years he’s cuddled up with a dead fish, Rusev now knows what it’s like to cuddle up with her – and she made a sexy pose. Lana kicked her and put her in an armlock as Rusev yelled for her to stop. Lana rubbed Summer’s face over the dead fish. As Summer screamed in horror and disgust, Lana slapped Rusev and left. She waved at the crowd and smiled as she walked away. Rusev threw the fish at her, but it came up short. He threw a fit inside the ring.

OTHER MATCHES

(1) THE BIG SHOW beat DEAN AMBROSE via countout at 11:20. Deep into the match, Show stalked Ambrose to deliver a standing kick to the face, sending Ambrose out of the ring again. This time Show walked to the outside, tackled Ambrose to the ground, and walked back into the ring. The ref began another count as Ambrose struggled to his feet. Three, fell down, four, five, to his feet, six, seven, eight, got up, nine, and he dove back into the ring. Ambrose told Show to bring it on. But then he stumbled out of the ring. Show went to the outside and tried to press Ambrose back into the ring. But, Ambrose landed on his feet, then charged Show with a suicide dive, but Show intercepted with a KO Punch. Miz sold being stunned by the sudden change. Show returned to the ring thinking this was definitely over. But, Ambrose stirred again, dove toward the ring at nine, fell short of the ring, and was counted out.

After the match, Show stalked Ambrose for a big spear into the gimmicked barricade in front of the timekeeper, but then he turned around and walked away. JBL told Ambrose to stay down, but Ambrose got up, almost daring Show. So, Show took the bait and charged Ambrose, but Ambrose moved and Show crashed through the barricade. Show remained face-down on the barricade as Dean slowly got up, stumbled around ringside, and was the last man on his feet despite losing the match.

(2) NEVILLE beat FANDANGO at 1:52. As the match started, the announcers talked about Stardust (Cody Rhodes) trying to be the super-villain in Neville’s life. After a lock-up, Fandango put Neville in a unique submission putting Neville on his back and bending him backward. But, Neville escaped and knocked Fandango to the floor. Neville landed a big splash to the outside, then rolled Fandango back into the ring. Neville wanted his top-rope Red Arrow, and he connected, wowing the crowd. Fandango covered for the win.

(4) LUCHA DRAGONS beat LOS MATADORES at 8:05. Sin Cara finally broke free and tagged in Kalisto. Cliches flew on commentary as quickly as Kalisto snapped off high-flying offense on Diego. Fernando broke up a pin, though, only to take a handspring kick to the face. Chaos, then New Day’s music suddenly interrupted. Out came Kofi Kingston, Big E., and Xavier Woods bouncing down to the ring mocking Titus O’Neil winning father of the year. PTPers got up from commentary to argue with New Day. Suddenly, back in the ring, Kalisto rolled up un Matador for the pin and the win. Post-match, New Day kind of celebrated Lucha Dragons winning as Los Matadores complained in the ring.

(5) CHARLOTTE & BECKY LYNCH (w/Paige) beat TEAM BELLA (Nikki Bella & Alicia Fox w/Brie Bella) at 6:03. Early in the match they showed the Banks, Tamina, and Naomi watching on a monitor backstage. In the end, Lynch tapped out Brie with her Disarm-Her submission armlock. Just chaos everywhere. A messy, messy segment. Cole sounded like he just wanted to get to break.

(6) KEVIN OWENS vs. RANDY ORTON. Sheamus joined the announcers on commentary. Owens got in Orton’s face and did some talking. Orton stood there and took it and then fired back with some words. It was all off-mic, but it lent to the idea they were not pals and were ready to fight. Orton got the better of Owens after ten seconds of back and forth. Owens took a break at ringside. Orton went after him at ringside. Owens fought back a minute later in the ring with punches and a clothesline. He played to the crowd with extended arms. Orton blocked an uppercut with a standing dropkick to his chin. Owens again bailed out. Orton went after him and landed uppercuts at ringside. Owens shoved Orton into the ringpost and then overhead slammed him into the ringside barrier. They cut to a break. You won’t believe this, but after the break Owens had Orton in a mid-ring chinlock. Owens continued to beat on Orton and then did his usual shouting at Cole at ringside. Orton came back with a snap powerslam, but Owens stopped him with an uppercut. Orton fired right back with an exploder suplex. At ringside, Orton reversed Owens into the barricade as the ref told them to get back into the ring. Sheamus then got up and gave Orton a Brogue Kick. The ref DQ’d Owens. Sheamus asked, “Are you entertained?” Owens entered the ring, but Cesaro ran out before Owens could join in. He leaped over the top rope onto Owens, then gave Sheamus an uppercut and a kick. Owens surprised Cesaro with a Pop-up Powerbomb. Sheamus held his MITB briefcase at ringside with a big smile. Good match. ###

