FREE PODCAST 8/21 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss PWTorch Newsletter #347 (8-5-95) including Ricky Morton fired from SMW, WCW Clash preview, WWF cuts, WrestleMania payouts, more (108 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast, Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald discuss issue #347 of the PWTorch including SMW news with Ricky Morton leaving the company after an altercation between his girlfriend and Tracy Smothers’s girlfriend, Wade previews the upcoming Clash of Champions, confirmed WWF cuts, learning some WrestleMania payouts, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.