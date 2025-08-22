FREE PODCAST 8/21 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss PWTorch Newsletter #347 (8-5-95) including Ricky Morton fired from SMW, WCW Clash preview, WWF cuts, WrestleMania payouts, more (108 min.)

News Ticker

August 22, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast, Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald discuss issue #347 of the PWTorch including SMW news with Ricky Morton leaving the company after an altercation between his girlfriend and Tracy Smothers’s girlfriend, Wade previews the upcoming Clash of Champions, confirmed WWF cuts, learning some WrestleMania payouts, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

