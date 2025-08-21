FREE PODCAST 8/21 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: ThunderDome debut reaction, Fiend-Braun, Hardy winning IC Title from Styles (166 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (8-21-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch.com’s Tyler Sage to discuss Smackdown with callers for over two hours including the debut of the ThunderDome set, a deep dive into The Fiend and Braun Strowman saga, Jeff Hardy winning the Intercontinental Title from A.J. Styles, the Sonya Deville-Mandy Rose stipulation change, the latest with Retribution, and more.

